2026 Tesla Model 3 RWD Is the Efficiency Champ in Our Real-World Range Test

The 2026 Tesla Model 3 RWD did more than beat its EPA range estimate in the Edmunds EV Range Test — it also became the most efficient EV we've tested that is currently in production.

Tesla's rear-wheel-drive Model 3 has an EPA range estimate of 363 miles, but our test car traveled 393 miles on a full charge. That's 30 miles farther than its official figure, or an 8.3% improvement. It's not the biggest percentage gain we've seen from an EV, but the final number is hard to ignore. Nearly 400 miles of real-world driving range puts the Model 3 RWD close to the top of our range chart.

The more impressive figure is how little energy it used to get there. The EPA rates the Model 3 RWD at 25 kWh per 100 miles, or 4 miles per kWh. In our testing, it returned 21.7 kWh per 100 miles, or 4.61 mi/kWh, making it 13.2% more efficient than its EPA estimate. Lower consumption is obviously better, as it means the car uses less electricity to travel the same distance.