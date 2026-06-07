- What's new: Edmunds range-tested the 2026 Tesla Model 3 RWD, and it traveled 393 miles on a full charge.
- Why it matters: The Model 3 RWD beat its 363-mile EPA estimate by 30 miles and became the most efficient EV Edmunds has tested that is currently in production.
- Edmunds says: The Model 3 RWD combines nearly 400 miles of real-world range with standout efficiency, making it one of the strongest EV choices on the market today.
2026 Tesla Model 3 RWD Is the Efficiency Champ in Our Real-World Range Test
Tesla’s smallest sedan shows why efficiency can matter just as much as battery size when choosing an EV
The 2026 Tesla Model 3 RWD did more than beat its EPA range estimate in the Edmunds EV Range Test — it also became the most efficient EV we've tested that is currently in production.
Tesla's rear-wheel-drive Model 3 has an EPA range estimate of 363 miles, but our test car traveled 393 miles on a full charge. That's 30 miles farther than its official figure, or an 8.3% improvement. It's not the biggest percentage gain we've seen from an EV, but the final number is hard to ignore. Nearly 400 miles of real-world driving range puts the Model 3 RWD close to the top of our range chart.
The more impressive figure is how little energy it used to get there. The EPA rates the Model 3 RWD at 25 kWh per 100 miles, or 4 miles per kWh. In our testing, it returned 21.7 kWh per 100 miles, or 4.61 mi/kWh, making it 13.2% more efficient than its EPA estimate. Lower consumption is obviously better, as it means the car uses less electricity to travel the same distance.
Charging speed is solid, though not quite as impressive as the range and efficiency results. Tesla cites a peak charging rate of 250 kW for the Model 3 RWD, and we recorded a peak of 246 kW. That's 1.6% below the claim and close enough that most drivers would never notice the difference. We also measured an average charging rate of 108 kW and an effective charging speed of 498 miles per hour. Put another way, the Model 3 RWD added 100 miles of range in 12 minutes and 3 seconds.
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How we range test
The Edmunds EV Range Test is designed to give you the most accurate representation of a car's real-world range. Rather than getting on the freeway, setting the cruise control at 70 mph, and driving until the battery is depleted, we follow a strict route made up of 60% city and 40% highway driving, with an average speed of 40 mph. This better represents the actual driving buyers do day to day. We also stay within 5 mph of all posted speed limits, drive each car in its most efficient drive setting, and keep the climate control on auto at 72 degrees.
How does the Model 3 RWD stack up?
The Model 3 RWD's 393-mile result gives it a clear advantage over many electric sedans we've tested. It traveled farther than the 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA 350, which went 385 miles, and just edged the larger 2026 Audi A6 Sportback E-tron Prestige AWD, which covered 392 miles. It still falls short of the Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+, which managed 434 miles, but the Tesla's efficiency result is unmatched. Among EVs currently in production, nothing in our testing has used less energy per mile.
There's also a large gap between this car and the 2026 Model 3 Standard, which traveled 339 miles in our testing. The Standard remains the value play in the Model 3 lineup, but the RWD model's extra 54 miles of tested range could matter if you regularly drive longer distances.
Our broader impressions of the Model 3 line still apply here. The latest car feels quick, quiet and easy to drive, with responsive steering and useful cargo space. Our reviewers have also found the cabin to be better finished than before, though Tesla's heavy reliance on the central touchscreen can still make simple tasks less intuitive than they should be. Taken as a whole, the Model 3 RWD is an unusually efficient electric vehicle that is also nice to drive and easy to live with on a daily basis.