- What's new: An entry-level Model 3 Standard version was introduced for 2026.
- Why it matters: Long Range versions have been renamed Premium, and this latest model swaps steering wheel-mounted buttons for a traditional turn-signal stalk.
- Edmunds says: The Model 3 remains one of the best all-around EVs you can buy.
2026 Tesla Model 3 Pricing Guide: Here's What You'll Pay for Each Trim
The latest Model 3 blends impressive range, brisk performance and a minimalist cabin
Whether you're looking for an affordable entryway into EV ownership, maximum driving range or sport-sedan levels of performance, the 2026 Tesla Model 3 offers something for just about everyone. Each trim builds on the Model 3's core strengths while catering to different priorities, making it easier to find a version that fits your driving habits and budget.
Whichever trim you choose, the Model 3 stands out for its quick acceleration, impressive efficiency, and the inherent benefits that come with access to Tesla's expansive Supercharger network. Its minimalist cabin is dominated by a large central touchscreen, while regular over-the-air updates can expand the car's capabilities and keep its technology feeling fresh for years. Add a practical cabin, generous cargo space and advanced driver assistance features, and the Model 3 remains one of the most compelling electric sedans on the market.
But with each trim offering a unique blend of range, performance and features, understanding what sets them apart is important before making a purchase. In this pricing guide, we'll compare all the trims in the current Model 3 lineup so you can get a better sense of which one will best fit your needs. All prices include the mandatory $1,390 destination fee.
Tesla Model 3 Standard: $38,380
Although the base version of the Model 3 doesn't offer the stunning acceleration of the Performance model and forgoes some of the luxury features found in the Premium models, it's surprisingly well equipped right out of the gate. Heated and power-adjustable front seats are standard equipment, as are dual wireless charging pads, a 15.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a seven-speaker audio system and a panoramic glass roof.
Autopilot is also on board. This collection of driver assistance tech includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and lane keeping assistance. Together, they provide the driver with a hands-on, semi-automated driving experience.
Outfitted with a single motor in the rear, Tesla says the Model 3 Standard can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in a respectable 5.8 seconds, while the EPA estimates it can travel up to 321 miles on a charge when equipped with the standard 18-inch alloy wheels. Tesla also says the Model 3 Standard can recover up to 170 miles of range in as little as 15 minutes when connected to a Supercharger.
As with all currently available Model 3 trims, the Standard includes a 30-day trial of Tesla's Full Self-Driving, which offers supervised hands-free driving capabilities.
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Edmunds suggests you pay
Tesla Model 3 Premium Rear-Wheel Drive: $43,880
Although the Premium RWD demands an additional $5,500 over the Model 3 Standard, you get a lot of upgrades for the money. Tesla says that the sprint to 60 mph is reduced to 4.9 seconds, while the EPA estimates that drivers should be able to get up to 363 miles of range on a charge. When hooked up to a Supercharger, the Model 3 Premium RWD can also gain up to 195 miles of range in 15 minutes.
Stepping up to the Premium RWD also gets you power-folding and auto-dimming sideview mirrors, more advanced suspension dampers for improved ride quality, an 8-inch touchscreen, heated seats for second-row passengers, and synthetic leather upholstery. Ventilated front seats, a nine-speaker audio system, and ambient cabin lighting are also part of the deal.
Tesla Model 3 Premium All-Wheel Drive: $48,880
The AWD version of the Model 3 Premium adds another electric motor for improved traction and greater stability in inclement weather. Range is reduced to an EPA-estimated 346 miles, but the 0-to-60 mph figure drops to a punchy 4.2 seconds by Tesla's estimate. The automaker also estimates that this model can gain up to 185 miles of range when plugged into a Supercharger for 15 minutes.
While virtually all of the standard equipment carries over from the Premium RWD model, the audio system is the exception: Springing for the Premium AWD bumps the audio system's speaker count up to 15.
Tesla Model 3 Performance: $56,380
As the name implies, the Model 3 Performance is more earnestly focused on driving dynamics and acceleration than the Premium model. All-wheel drive is standard here, and it helps enable a Tesla-estimated sprint to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds — a figure that rivals a number of contemporary supercars — while a sport-tuned suspension with adaptive dampers provides more responsive handling. Larger brakes and 20-inch wheels wrapped in high-performance tires are also included here, while the cabin gains sport seats with thicker bolsters up front and carbon-fiber trim. In terms of equipment, all of the features found in the Model 3 Premium AWD carry over to this model.
The EPA estimates this version of the Model 3 can travel up to 309 miles on a charge, while Tesla says it can gain up to 162 miles range when plugged into a Supercharger for 15 minutes.