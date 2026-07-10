2026 Tesla Model 3 Pricing Guide: Here's What You'll Pay for Each Trim

Whether you're looking for an affordable entryway into EV ownership, maximum driving range or sport-sedan levels of performance, the 2026 Tesla Model 3 offers something for just about everyone. Each trim builds on the Model 3's core strengths while catering to different priorities, making it easier to find a version that fits your driving habits and budget.

Whichever trim you choose, the Model 3 stands out for its quick acceleration, impressive efficiency, and the inherent benefits that come with access to Tesla's expansive Supercharger network. Its minimalist cabin is dominated by a large central touchscreen, while regular over-the-air updates can expand the car's capabilities and keep its technology feeling fresh for years. Add a practical cabin, generous cargo space and advanced driver assistance features, and the Model 3 remains one of the most compelling electric sedans on the market.

But with each trim offering a unique blend of range, performance and features, understanding what sets them apart is important before making a purchase. In this pricing guide, we'll compare all the trims in the current Model 3 lineup so you can get a better sense of which one will best fit your needs. All prices include the mandatory $1,390 destination fee.