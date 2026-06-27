2026 Tesla Model 3: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery

Even in the face of stiff competition, the Model 3 offers good value

2026 Tesla Model 3 Standard front 3/4
  • The 2026 Tesla Model 3 offers impressive range even in its more affordable trims.
  • It has a nice cabin, good cargo space and brisk acceleration.
  • The 2026 Tesla Model 3 pricing starts at $38,640, including destination.

The Tesla Model 3 may not have the same kind of technology lead in 2026 that it enjoyed for years, but it's still a great choice for buyers who want as easy a transition to electric as possible. The Supercharger network is unbeatable, and the Model 3 offers plenty of cargo room, a nice if spartan interior, and great performance.

Read all our Tesla Model 3 content:
2026 Tesla Model 3: First Look
2026 Tesla Model 3: Specs & Features
2026 Tesla Model 3: Trim Comparison
2026 Tesla Model 3: Edmunds Top Rated Electric Car

2026 Tesla Model 3 Standard front 3/4

The Tesla Model 3 hasn't changed much visually since the 2024 overhaul to the so-called Highland spec.

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2026 Tesla Model 3 Standard front 3/4

But as redesigns go, it was a good one with sharper looks and a gently refreshed interior.

2026 Tesla Model 3 Standard rear 3/4

The Standard Model 3 trim is the most affordable choice, but it only comes with rear-wheel drive.

2026 Tesla Model 3 Standard front 3/4

It has an EPA-estimated 321 miles of range, making it a good value for customers.

2026 Tesla Model 3 Standard rear

The Model 3 is our highest-rated electric car, beating out other popular models from legacy automakers.

2026 Tesla Model 3 Standard front 3/4

Tesla has recently made the decision to no longer offer its Full Self-Driving package as a one-time option.

2026 Tesla Model 3 Standard interior

New customers will be required to pay $99 per month to take advantage of the features offered by Full Self-Driving.

2026 Tesla Model 3 Standard interior

While the Tesla's interior is still a little barren, it's a nice enough place to be even if some important functions remain buried in menus on the large central screen.

2026 Tesla Model 3 Standard rear seats

At less than $40,000 for the Model 3, Tesla has come tantalizingly close to its dream of an electric "people's car," but given how often the brand's prices fluctuate, that could change.

2026 Tesla Model 3 Standard rear interior

We're not fans of the brand's staunch refusal to offer either Apple CarPlay or Android Auto integration. 

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Kyle Hyatt has been working as an automotive journalist since 2017. In that time he's written over 3,000 car-related articles as well as tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles of both the two and four-wheeled varieties. Kyle is a contributor to Edmunds, and in addition to stints on staff at CNET's Roadshow and Jalopnik, his byline has been featured at Car & Driver, Robb Report, Autoblog, Motor Trend, The Drive and Ars Technica. When he's not busy writing, he's usually out enjoying his 2003 Porsche 911 or working to finish his custom 1969 Honda CB350 twin project sometime before the next ice age.

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Cars have been an important part of his life since Kirk learned to identify them by their headlights as a toddler. He grew up helping pit crew for his dad’s highly unsuccessful drag racing escapades, and he turned his knowledge of the car culture into a career when he became an editor at Scale Auto Enthusiast magazine starting in college. Kirk has been writing about full-scale cars for more than 20 years and was named to the North American Car and Truck of the Year jury in 2014. He was most recently senior editor at Motor Authority, where he specialized in luxury and performance cars. Kirk also authored and edited several car books, including the award-winning Hot Rod & Custom Chronicle and NASCAR Chronicle when was managing editor at Consumer Guide Automotive. Kirk enjoys nothing more than a track day, but he’s also a Wisconsin sport fan and he enjoys spirited drives in his 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S.

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