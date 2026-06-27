- The 2026 Tesla Model 3 offers impressive range even in its more affordable trims.
- It has a nice cabin, good cargo space and brisk acceleration.
- The 2026 Tesla Model 3 pricing starts at $38,640, including destination.
2026 Tesla Model 3: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery
Even in the face of stiff competition, the Model 3 offers good value
The Tesla Model 3 may not have the same kind of technology lead in 2026 that it enjoyed for years, but it's still a great choice for buyers who want as easy a transition to electric as possible. The Supercharger network is unbeatable, and the Model 3 offers plenty of cargo room, a nice if spartan interior, and great performance.
Read all our Tesla Model 3 content:
2026 Tesla Model 3: First Look
2026 Tesla Model 3: Specs & Features
2026 Tesla Model 3: Trim Comparison
2026 Tesla Model 3: Edmunds Top Rated Electric Car
The Tesla Model 3 hasn't changed much visually since the 2024 overhaul to the so-called Highland spec.
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But as redesigns go, it was a good one with sharper looks and a gently refreshed interior.
The Standard Model 3 trim is the most affordable choice, but it only comes with rear-wheel drive.
It has an EPA-estimated 321 miles of range, making it a good value for customers.
The Model 3 is our highest-rated electric car, beating out other popular models from legacy automakers.
Tesla has recently made the decision to no longer offer its Full Self-Driving package as a one-time option.
New customers will be required to pay $99 per month to take advantage of the features offered by Full Self-Driving.
While the Tesla's interior is still a little barren, it's a nice enough place to be even if some important functions remain buried in menus on the large central screen.
At less than $40,000 for the Model 3, Tesla has come tantalizingly close to its dream of an electric "people's car," but given how often the brand's prices fluctuate, that could change.
We're not fans of the brand's staunch refusal to offer either Apple CarPlay or Android Auto integration.