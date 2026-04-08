2026 Subaru Uncharted GT Beats EPA in Edmunds EV Range Test

The 2026 Subaru Uncharted GT slightly outperformed its EPA range estimate in the Edmunds EV Range Test, traveling 278 miles on a full charge. That's 4 miles beyond its 274-mile EPA estimate, which is an encouraging early result considering the GT is not the bargain-basement or max-range version of Subaru's newest EV. It's the more premium trim with dual-motor all-wheel drive, 338 horsepower and a 74.7-kWh battery pack.

According to data gathered during our test, the Uncharted GT was also more efficient than its official rating. The EPA says the EV should use 30 kWh of electricity to travel 100 miles, but we observed 28.4 kWh/100 miles on its test route, a 5.8% improvement over the EPA figure. That's exactly what most people want to see — a vehicle that goes a little farther than promised while using a little less energy than expected.