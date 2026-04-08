2026 Subaru Uncharted GT Beats EPA in Edmunds EV Range Test

Subaru's new dual-motor EV went slightly farther than its EPA estimate while using less energy

2026 Subaru Uncharted testing
  • The Uncharted is Subaru's smallest electric crossover.
  • We tested the Uncharted GT, which went 278 miles, beating the EPA range estimate.
  • Closely related to the Solterra, the Uncharted GT comes with two electric motors and 338 horsepower.

The 2026 Subaru Uncharted GT slightly outperformed its EPA range estimate in the Edmunds EV Range Test, traveling 278 miles on a full charge. That's 4 miles beyond its 274-mile EPA estimate, which is an encouraging early result considering the GT is not the bargain-basement or max-range version of Subaru's newest EV. It's the more premium trim with dual-motor all-wheel drive, 338 horsepower and a 74.7-kWh battery pack.

According to data gathered during our test, the Uncharted GT was also more efficient than its official rating. The EPA says the EV should use 30 kWh of electricity to travel 100 miles, but we observed 28.4 kWh/100 miles on its test route, a 5.8% improvement over the EPA figure. That's exactly what most people want to see — a vehicle that goes a little farther than promised while using a little less energy than expected.

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2026 Subaru Uncharted testing

How we range test

The Edmunds EV Range Test is designed to give you the most accurate representation of a car's real-world range. Rather than getting on the freeway, setting the cruise control at 70 mph and driving until the battery is depleted, we follow a strict route made up of 60% city and 40% highway driving, with an average speed of 40 mph. This better represents the actual driving buyers do day to day. We also stay within 5 mph of all posted speed limits, drive each car in its most efficient drive setting, and keep the climate control on auto at 72 degrees.

2026 Subaru Uncharted interior

How does the Subaru Uncharted GT stack up?

Range for the Uncharted lineup stretches as high as 308 miles in front-wheel-drive form (the only current Subaru available with front-wheel drive), so the GT is not the range leader in the brand's EV family. But range alone is not really the point of this trim. The GT is aimed at people who want the stronger 338-hp dual-motor setup, standard all-wheel drive, and more equipment, including 20-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and a Harman Kardon audio system. For the record, 0-60 mph takes 4.7 seconds, which is 0.2 second faster than the Toyota C-HR, with which the Uncharted shares its bones.

That number also puts the Uncharted GT in decent company. Тhe result matches the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV and sits 18 miles behind the 2025 Kia EV6 GT-Line's 296-mile showing. In terms of charging, all Uncharted models use a NACS charge port and can DC fast-charge at up to 150 kW, taking the battery from 10% to 80% in about 30 minutes. So, no, the Subaru is not rewriting the rules for compact EV range, but for a five-passenger AWD electric crossover with up to 8.2 inches of ground clearance and a rich equipment set, it's a solid place to start.

2026 Subaru Uncharted exterior
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Angel Sergeev is a seasoned automotive journalist with 15+ years of experience covering the industry. Born in Sofia, Bulgaria, he began writing in 2010 while studying transportation engineering. His work has appeared on WorldCarFans, Motor1.com (U.S. and U.K. editions), InsideEVs, MSN, HotCars, duPont Registry and more, spanning everything from EVs and classic cars to broader industry topics. He currently drives a 2021 Volkswagen ID 4 and keeps a fully restored 1993 Ford Probe V6 as a weekend project, while dreaming of adding a transaxle-era Porsche to the garage someday soon.

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Cars have been an important part of his life since Kirk learned to identify them by their headlights as a toddler. He grew up helping pit crew for his dad’s highly unsuccessful drag racing escapades, and he turned his knowledge of the car culture into a career when he became an editor at Scale Auto Enthusiast magazine starting in college. Kirk has been writing about full-scale cars for more than 20 years and was named to the North American Car and Truck of the Year jury in 2014. He was most recently senior editor at Motor Authority, where he specialized in luxury and performance cars. Kirk also authored and edited several car books, including the award-winning Hot Rod & Custom Chronicle and NASCAR Chronicle when was managing editor at Consumer Guide Automotive. Kirk enjoys nothing more than a track day, but he’s also a Wisconsin sport fan and he enjoys spirited drives in his 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S.

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