- The Uncharted is Subaru's smallest electric crossover.
- We tested the Uncharted GT, which went 278 miles, beating the EPA range estimate.
- Closely related to the Solterra, the Uncharted GT comes with two electric motors and 338 horsepower.
2026 Subaru Uncharted GT Beats EPA in Edmunds EV Range Test
Subaru's new dual-motor EV went slightly farther than its EPA estimate while using less energy
The 2026 Subaru Uncharted GT slightly outperformed its EPA range estimate in the Edmunds EV Range Test, traveling 278 miles on a full charge. That's 4 miles beyond its 274-mile EPA estimate, which is an encouraging early result considering the GT is not the bargain-basement or max-range version of Subaru's newest EV. It's the more premium trim with dual-motor all-wheel drive, 338 horsepower and a 74.7-kWh battery pack.
According to data gathered during our test, the Uncharted GT was also more efficient than its official rating. The EPA says the EV should use 30 kWh of electricity to travel 100 miles, but we observed 28.4 kWh/100 miles on its test route, a 5.8% improvement over the EPA figure. That's exactly what most people want to see — a vehicle that goes a little farther than promised while using a little less energy than expected.
How we range test
The Edmunds EV Range Test is designed to give you the most accurate representation of a car's real-world range. Rather than getting on the freeway, setting the cruise control at 70 mph and driving until the battery is depleted, we follow a strict route made up of 60% city and 40% highway driving, with an average speed of 40 mph. This better represents the actual driving buyers do day to day. We also stay within 5 mph of all posted speed limits, drive each car in its most efficient drive setting, and keep the climate control on auto at 72 degrees.
How does the Subaru Uncharted GT stack up?
Range for the Uncharted lineup stretches as high as 308 miles in front-wheel-drive form (the only current Subaru available with front-wheel drive), so the GT is not the range leader in the brand's EV family. But range alone is not really the point of this trim. The GT is aimed at people who want the stronger 338-hp dual-motor setup, standard all-wheel drive, and more equipment, including 20-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and a Harman Kardon audio system. For the record, 0-60 mph takes 4.7 seconds, which is 0.2 second faster than the Toyota C-HR, with which the Uncharted shares its bones.
That number also puts the Uncharted GT in decent company. Тhe result matches the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV and sits 18 miles behind the 2025 Kia EV6 GT-Line's 296-mile showing. In terms of charging, all Uncharted models use a NACS charge port and can DC fast-charge at up to 150 kW, taking the battery from 10% to 80% in about 30 minutes. So, no, the Subaru is not rewriting the rules for compact EV range, but for a five-passenger AWD electric crossover with up to 8.2 inches of ground clearance and a rich equipment set, it's a solid place to start.