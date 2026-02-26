You can't spell UnCHaRted without C-HR

The Uncharted is essentially a Solterra with a shorter wheelbase, a tighter back seat and sleeker, sportier styling. In addition to being a shorter Solterra, which itself is a near-twin to the Toyota bZ, Subaru's Baby Bear EV is the Toyota C-HR's sibling with another badging.

Strangely, the main difference between these two Japanese EVs is the choice of what powers them. While the Uncharted is offered with either a single-motor front-wheel-drive powertrain making 221 horsepower or one with two motors and all-wheel drive that puts out 338 hp, the C-HR is available only with the 338-hp dual-motor setup.

Yes, you read that right. The Subaru — a company that made a huge name for itself with standard all-wheel drive — is available with FWD, while the Toyota is AWD-only. Subaru says this decision was made with California in mind, as buyers in that most established EV market are more price-conscious. To me, it seems like someone made a clerical error during the joint planning process. You can tell the FWD model apart from the others because it lacks roof rails.