- The 2026 Subaru Trailseeker is a new five-passenger EV that shares many of its components with the Subaru Solterra, Uncharted, Toyota bZ and Toyota bZ Woodland.
- Riding on 20-inch wheels, the Trailseeker covered 262 miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test.
- That result falls 12 miles short of the Trailseeker's 274-mile EPA estimate.
- Energy consumption was essentially dead even with the EPA's rating.
2026 Subaru Trailseeker Falls Short of Its EPA Rating in Our Real-World Range Test
Subaru's new EV gives up some range in exchange for the kind of practicality its buyers are likely to value
The 2026 Subaru Trailseeker covered 262 miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test, finishing 12 miles short of the EPA-estimated 274-mile range (for models equipped with 20-inch wheels). This means the official figure is realistic rather than especially conservative. And 274 miles is decent, but in a world where 300 miles is quickly becoming the new norm, it's not a great showing.
The EPA says the Trailseeker should consume 30 kWh of electricity per 100 miles. We observed 30.1 kWh per 100 miles, which is essentially a match in real-world driving — which is both good and bad. On the positive side, the EV didn't miss its range target by using dramatically more energy than expected. On the bad side, we tend to see EVs overperform in this metric, so it's a shame to see the Subaru not do as well as we'd hoped.
How we range test
The Edmunds EV Range Test is designed to give you the most accurate representation of a car's real-world range. Rather than getting on the freeway, setting the cruise control at 70 mph and driving until the battery is depleted, we follow a strict route made up of 60% city and 40% highway driving, with an average speed of 40 mph. This better represents the actual driving buyers do day to day. We also stay within 5 mph of all posted speed limits, drive each car in its most efficient drive setting, and keep the climate control on auto at 72 degrees.
How does the Subaru Trailseeker stack up?
The Trailseeker's 262-mile result puts it near the back of the mainstream electric SUV pack. It's basically in line with the Nissan Ariya Platinum+ at 265 miles, but it trails longer-range rivals such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited at 282 miles and the Honda Prologue Elite AWD at 320 miles. Its range is workable for daily driving, but it gives up some road-trip buffer to several key competitors.
That's easy to explain. The Trailseeker was designed with practicality in mind more than maximum efficiency. It's an all-new electric Subaru related to the Solterra, which in turn shares its platform, motors and battery with the Toyota bZ (previously known as the bZ4X). The Trailseeker comes standard with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup, about 375 horsepower and more cargo room than its smaller sibling. Its shape also leans more wagon-like than many sleek EV crossovers, which should appeal to people who want useful space and a more upright rear cargo area. That kind of packaging, however, usually doesn't help range.