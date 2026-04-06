2026 Subaru Trailseeker Falls Short of Its EPA Rating in Our Real-World Range Test

The 2026 Subaru Trailseeker covered 262 miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test, finishing 12 miles short of the EPA-estimated 274-mile range (for models equipped with 20-inch wheels). This means the official figure is realistic rather than especially conservative. And 274 miles is decent, but in a world where 300 miles is quickly becoming the new norm, it's not a great showing.

The EPA says the Trailseeker should consume 30 kWh of electricity per 100 miles. We observed 30.1 kWh per 100 miles, which is essentially a match in real-world driving — which is both good and bad. On the positive side, the EV didn't miss its range target by using dramatically more energy than expected. On the bad side, we tend to see EVs overperform in this metric, so it's a shame to see the Subaru not do as well as we'd hoped.