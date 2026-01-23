2026 Subaru Outback Pros and Cons: Do You Really Need the Wilderness?

Pros

The interior gets a major redo. Real buttons for all of the climate controls make adjusting the temperature and fan speed a cinch to get the hang of and use without distraction. Big carpet-lined door bins and easy-to-reach cupholders make small items easy to store, and everything you touch and see feels high-quality. Plus, there is a ton of glass around the sides and, um, out back, so visibility is excellent.

No more Subaru tech woes. The Outback's old Starlink multimedia system is no more. A new 12.1-inch horizontal display sits atop the dash. The screen is much snappier to respond to your inputs, and it renders the many available camera views in much, much sharper quality. This is a change we've been begging for, and we're glad Subaru finally gave this system an update. Starlink remains one of the things we dislike most about the Forester Hybrid in our One-Year Road Test fleet.

Comfortable ride without feeling floaty. The Outback has always been a comfortable car, but the trade-off was that you constantly felt like you were floating around aimlessly on the road. The new Outback Wilderness retains 90% of the old car's ride comfort while managing to dial out all of the wallowy body roll. The result is a car that is comfy and composed everywhere — and it won't make you or your pets sick.