- The Subaru Outback has been completely redesigned for 2026.
- In addition to the standard Outback, Subaru also offers an even more rugged and off-road-ready Outback Wilderness.
- Pricing for the 2026 Subaru Outback starts at $36,445 including destination.
2026 Subaru Outback: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery
The Outback and Outback Wilderness have been completely redesigned for 2026
The Outback is Subaru's strong-selling, high-riding wagon, though for the 2026 model year, it cuts a more SUV-like shape than ever before.
The styling might not be for everyone, but we think the Outback looks pretty cool — it's certainly not your average wagon or SUV.
With 8.7 inches of standard ground clearance, the 2026 Subaru Outback is ready for dusty trails.
Several trim levels are available, including Outback Premium, Limited and Touring.
The Outback's interior gets a major upgrade for 2026, with a brand-new multimedia system that's significantly better than Subaru's previous infotainment interface.
The second-row seats have plenty of room for kids and adults alike.
Purposeful gray cladding gives the Outback a butch look.
If you want the most off-road prowess, go for the Subaru Outback Wilderness.
The Wilderness comes standard with all-terrain tires and cool orange accents.
The Outback's new infotainment system is a major upgrade.
Overall, this is one of Subaru's most luxurious interiors yet.