2026 Subaru Outback: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery

The Outback and Outback Wilderness have been completely redesigned for 2026

2026 Subaru Outback Touring XT front 3/4
  • The Subaru Outback has been completely redesigned for 2026.
  • In addition to the standard Outback, Subaru also offers an even more rugged and off-road-ready Outback Wilderness. 
  • Pricing for the 2026 Subaru Outback starts at $36,445 including destination.

The Outback is Subaru's strong-selling, high-riding wagon, though for the 2026 model year, it cuts a more SUV-like shape than ever before.

2026 Subaru Outback Limited XT front

The styling might not be for everyone, but we think the Outback looks pretty cool — it's certainly not your average wagon or SUV.

2026 Subaru Outback Tested rear

With 8.7 inches of standard ground clearance, the 2026 Subaru Outback is ready for dusty trails.

2026 Subaru Outback rear

Several trim levels are available, including Outback Premium, Limited and Touring.

2026 Subaru Outback Tested Interior

The Outback's interior gets a major upgrade for 2026, with a brand-new multimedia system that's significantly better than Subaru's previous infotainment interface.

2026 Subaru Outback Tested Second Row

The second-row seats have plenty of room for kids and adults alike.

2026 Subaru Outback Tested Wheel

Purposeful gray cladding gives the Outback a butch look.

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness

If you want the most off-road prowess, go for the Subaru Outback Wilderness.

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness detail

The Wilderness comes standard with all-terrain tires and cool orange accents.

2026 Subaru Outback Touring XT screen

The Outback's new infotainment system is a major upgrade.

2026 Subaru Outback Touring XT interior

Overall, this is one of Subaru's most luxurious interiors yet.

2026 Subaru Outback Touring XT headlight detail
2026 Subaru Outback Touring XT back seat
2026 Subaru Outback Touring XT
2026 Subaru Outback Touring XT rear end
2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness rear 3/4
2026 Subaru Outback Touring XT in profile
2026 Subaru Outback engine
2026 Subaru Outback rear
by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

