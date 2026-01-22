Subaru's wild side?

The last Outback Wilderness always felt like a pool noodle on the road. I'm happy to report that's no longer the case; in the new Wilderness, body roll is nicely kept in check. The new car's steering is far more accurate than its predecessor, and both the brakes and throttle are super easy to get the hang of. This is a car that feels familiar from the first time you get behind the wheel.

The biggest difference between the standard Outback and the Wilderness is how it rides. The basic Outback is supple, with plenty of compliance for everyday ruts and bumps. The Wilderness firms things up ever so slightly, just enough that you'll notice a little extra roughness on any pavement that isn't glass smooth. The suspension's new shocks might be great for off-roading, but they don't actually help with on-road comfort.

While my first taste of the standard Outback included several hours of off-roading, my trip to drive the Wilderness actually featured less unpaved exposure. My time in the dirt was limited to a few trips around a boggy vineyard that had been plagued by heavy rains.