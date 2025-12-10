Tested: 2026 Subaru Outback Limited Is So Much Nicer to Drive

On the acceleration straight, our testing team managed 0 to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds and the quarter mile in 14.8 seconds. Those times are the same for both the old and new Outback, the only difference being a whopping 0.5 mph higher trap speed in the 2026 model. Wow!

Maybe the new Outback's bigger, boxier design considerably adds to its weight, then? Nope. The new Outback weighed in at 3,977 pounds, just 50 more pounds than its predecessor. Though weight likely wasn't a factor, the new car did do slightly worse in our 60-to-0-mph emergency braking run, taking 128 feet to stop. That's 2 feet worse than before. That said, the 2026 Outback did do a bit better on our 200-foot skidpad, managing 0.83 g, or 0.3 g higher than the 2025 Outback, which means overall grip and stability are improved.

So, what exactly makes the new Outback better?

Numbers don’t mean everything

Through a variety of small yet impactful tweaks, Subaru improved the Outback's driving experience. Senior news editor Nick Yekikian remarked, "The new Outback's better body control and sure-footedness impart a confidence that was always missing in the last model. It actually handles and doesn't feel like it's going to just flop over onto its side midcorner."