- The 2026 Subaru Outback has some big changes inside and out.
- At our test track, the new Outback didn't perform any better than its predecessor.
- That said, we think this car is significantly improved overall.
Tested: 2026 Subaru Outback Limited Is So Much Nicer to Drive
The Outback's performance data might not have changed, but numbers don't tell the whole story
When we compared the new Subaru Outback's testing data against its predecessor, something interesting stuck out: Its performance figures are exactly the same. But after spending time with the 2026 Outback — both during our first drive in Arizona and over the course of a multiweek loan in Southern California — it's clear that this is a vastly improved product, both inside and out.
New Outback, meet old Outback
Though the new Outback’s exterior is dramatically different from the old car, there’s quite a bit shared beneath the skin. The new car has two engine options: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 180 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque and an optional turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder making a more robust 260 hp and 277 lb-ft. Both of these are carryover engines from the previous Outback and put out the same power as before.
Comparing the 2026 Outback Touring with the turbocharged engine to an older 2025 model, the test results are almost dead even.
Edmunds testing data
2026 Outback XT
2025 Outback XT
|Engine
|turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder
|turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder
|Horsepower
|260 hp
|260 hp
|Torque
|277 lb-ft
|277 lb-ft
|Driveline
|all-wheel drive
|all-wheel drive
|Transmission
|continuously variable transmission
|continuously variable transmission
|0-60 mph
|6.5 seconds
|6.5 seconds
|Quarter mile
|14.8 seconds @ 95.7 mph
|14.8 seconds @ 95.2 mph
|60-0 mph braking
|128 feet
|126 feet
|Lateral grip (200-ft skidpad)
|0.83 g
|0.81 g
|Weight
|3,977 pounds
|3,927 pounds
On the acceleration straight, our testing team managed 0 to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds and the quarter mile in 14.8 seconds. Those times are the same for both the old and new Outback, the only difference being a whopping 0.5 mph higher trap speed in the 2026 model. Wow!
Maybe the new Outback's bigger, boxier design considerably adds to its weight, then? Nope. The new Outback weighed in at 3,977 pounds, just 50 more pounds than its predecessor. Though weight likely wasn't a factor, the new car did do slightly worse in our 60-to-0-mph emergency braking run, taking 128 feet to stop. That's 2 feet worse than before. That said, the 2026 Outback did do a bit better on our 200-foot skidpad, managing 0.83 g, or 0.3 g higher than the 2025 Outback, which means overall grip and stability are improved.
So, what exactly makes the new Outback better?
Numbers don’t mean everything
Through a variety of small yet impactful tweaks, Subaru improved the Outback's driving experience. Senior news editor Nick Yekikian remarked, "The new Outback's better body control and sure-footedness impart a confidence that was always missing in the last model. It actually handles and doesn't feel like it's going to just flop over onto its side midcorner."
Better, more consistent handling is a welcome attribute, as is the improved ride quality. This wagon can handle potholes with the best of 'em without any disturbance in the cabin. Subaru also made great progress with noise control, as the new Outback is quieter than the old model — something we confirmed at our test track with a 5-decibel lower reading at highway speed. Even the continuously variable transmission feels well mannered and doesn't interfere with the everyday driving experience.
But the biggest change by far is the Outback's new tech setup. Subaru has struggled in this department for some time. Gone is the Starlink vertical screen that we loathe in our Forester Hybrid, replaced by a new set of displays. They look better, respond faster, and still come with important features like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Overall, we think the new Outback is a pretty sizable upgrade over the old one, even if it didn’t perform any better at our test track. Subaru’s family wagon is better than ever and definitely worthy of your consideration.