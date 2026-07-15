- What's new: The 2026 Subaru Outback in our One-Year Road Test fleet is racking up miles.
- Why it matters: We're loving the Outback's on-road comfort and fuel economy, but the tech still needs refinement.
- Edmunds says: Even with these gripes, this Outback is easily Subaru's nicest vehicle yet.
2026 Subaru Outback Road Trip Review: Comfy and Efficient, but Tech Quirks Remain
Our turbocharged Outback Touring returned over 28 mpg on the highway
The 2026 Outback is proof that Subaru has finally caught up with — and in some ways, surpassed — the heavy hitters in the midsize SUV segment. The interior looks and feels significantly more premium than what was in past Outbacks, and the massive new infotainment upgrade is a breath of fresh air (especially compared to our 2025 Forester Hybrid).
The new Outback isn't flawless, but overall, it's a solid vehicle that I genuinely look forward to driving. I recently took the 2026 Outback in our One-Year Road Test fleet on a trip from Los Angeles to the San Francisco Bay Area and back; here's my breakdown of the good, the bad and the slightly weird.
The Outback is confident, solid and (relatively) efficient
We opted to buy an Outback with the available turbocharged engine, and that was definitely the right call. The extra power is super helpful for quick overtaking on the highway. Meanwhile, the Outback's overall ride quality is planted and smooth. If I had to describe this car in one word, it'd be "solid."
The 2.5-liter turbo engine has 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque but still returns respectable fuel economy. I averaged just over 28 mpg on the highway, nearly matching the EPA's 29 mpg estimate. For an all-wheel-drive crossover with the Outback's level of practicality, this is great. Our V6-powered Honda Passport only gets 23 mpg highway.
The tech still has some quirks
While my co-workers have generally found Subaru's new 12.1-inch central multimedia display to be an improvement, I had a couple of issues. Apple CarPlay takes a while to initially load, and the car dropped the wireless connection on several occasions.
Furthermore, the Outback's wireless charger doesn't seem to like phones with prominent camera bumps. The bump causes the charging to constantly stop and restart while driving, so the phone takes forever to get juiced up. Companies like Hyundai and Kia have raised charging pads for phones that solve this problem; Subaru would be smart to incorporate a similar solution.
The Outback's adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance also need refinement. When a lead car moves out of the way and the system needs to get the Outback up to your set speed, there's a big delay before acceleration kicks in, and then the jolt of power is way too aggressive. For the lane-keeping tech, the Outback has a tendency to ping-pong between the lines rather than tracing a path down the middle.
That said, there's still a lot of good tech here. Specifically, the surround-view camera system is easily one of my favorite features. With its clear, crisp camera feed, it totally takes the guesswork out of tight spaces and parallel parking. In a crowded city like San Francisco, this is a lifesaver.
Overall, the Outback is great
Despite a few small gripes, I really do love this car. The core driving dynamics, ride comfort and cabin amenities are all wins. The Outback is easily the nicest and most premium-feeling Subaru yet.