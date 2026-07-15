2026 Subaru Outback Road Trip Review: Comfy and Efficient, but Tech Quirks Remain

The tech still has some quirks

While my co-workers have generally found Subaru's new 12.1-inch central multimedia display to be an improvement, I had a couple of issues. Apple CarPlay takes a while to initially load, and the car dropped the wireless connection on several occasions.

Furthermore, the Outback's wireless charger doesn't seem to like phones with prominent camera bumps. The bump causes the charging to constantly stop and restart while driving, so the phone takes forever to get juiced up. Companies like Hyundai and Kia have raised charging pads for phones that solve this problem; Subaru would be smart to incorporate a similar solution.

The Outback's adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance also need refinement. When a lead car moves out of the way and the system needs to get the Outback up to your set speed, there's a big delay before acceleration kicks in, and then the jolt of power is way too aggressive. For the lane-keeping tech, the Outback has a tendency to ping-pong between the lines rather than tracing a path down the middle.