- Redesigned Outback is more SUV-like than ever.
- Taller, boxier roof pays dividends for utility and visibility.
- It's better to drive too.
2026 Subaru Outback: Driven, Tested Rated
New Outback ditches wagon looks, becomes our top-rated midsize SUV
The Subaru Outback started out as a wagon with some SUV-like looks and capability. Throughout the years and subsequent generations, though, it became more and more like the creature it's always tried to emulate: an SUV. Now, like the fully formed human walking at the head of an evolving line of ape-like creatures, the completely redesigned 2026 Subaru Outback has arrived without caveats into the midsize SUV segment.
At the same time, the new Outback will be familiar to the scores of current owners who have come to appreciate their Outback's distinctive looks, dimensions and capabilities. It has two spacious rows of seats, a generous cargo area, ultra-functional roof rails for anything that won't fit inside, and a comfort-focused driving experience. It also won't be winning any beauty contests.
To find out exactly how the 2026 Outback has evolved, improved and stayed exactly the same, we drove it for several weeks on real roads during mind-numbing commutes, school drop-offs and weekend trips. The ratings below also include results from our test track.
Overall score: 7.6/10
This score puts the 2026 Subaru Outback at the top of our rankings of two-row midsize SUVs. The Honda Passport is just barely below it (7.5/10), but the bronze medal Mazda CX-70 is quite a bit further down the podium (6.8/10).
For this rating, the Outback was driven, tested and rated by automotive expert Nick Yekikian.
How does the Subaru Outback drive?
Driving score: 7.4/10
Edmunds tested an Outback Touring XT, which has the more powerful turbocharged engine. At our test track, this Outback accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, which is significantly quicker than the rival Honda Passport (7.9 seconds). Unfortunately, the Outback with its base engine is still pretty slow. If you have a need for speed, you'll want the turbocharged engine.
The latest Outback feels composed and stable when you drive around turns. It also has more accurate and responsive steering than before, so it's easier to have confidence that it will go where you point it. The Outback's advanced driver aids, such as adaptive cruise and lane keeping assistance, work well to help make driving easier without issuing annoying alerts.
We also appreciate the way the Outback handles comfortably over rutted city streets. You'll be able to thump this car over potholes and manhole covers without a second thought. Throw in the excellent visibility, and you have yourself a true dual-purpose machine — one that will be easy in the city and sure to get you away from it (and back).
How comfortable is the Subaru Outback?
Comfort score: 8.7/10
From a space standpoint, the Outback is fantastic. Its narrow center console provides ample legroom, along with generous shoulder room in both rows. Getting in and out is also a strong point. Because the seats neatly align with the hip height of average-size adults, sliding right in and finding a comfortable seat position is a cinch.
The front seats are supportive and soft, and we found them to be very comfortable on long drives. The front seat heating and available cooling functions work quickly and effectively. Also, Subaru has brought back buttons and knobs to control the climate system in the new Outback. The result is a much more straightforward, easy-to-use experience that is miles better than the old touchscreen-dominated climate controls. This alone is one of the biggest improvements to the new Outback.
How's the Outback's tech?
In-cabin tech score: 9/10
Of all the improvements to the new Outback, the tech stack is easily the biggest. A large, customizable screen for the instruments is now standard, as is a large 12.1-inch landscape-oriented center touchscreen. The screens look crisp and have high-resolution graphics.
The touchscreen responds quickly to your inputs and allows for seamless switching between functions. The center screen's layout is simple and easy to get the hang of quickly, and the icons are large and easy to read. The Outback also comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which worked without fault during our testing. There are standard USB-A and USB-C charge ports, and wireless charging is also available.
How's the storage and cargo?
Storage & cargo score: 7.2/10
The Outback offers 34.6 cubic feet of cargo space, which is lower than the class average but still quite good for holding a fair bit of gear. The Honda Passport and Mazda CX-70 offer a touch more, but their load heights are higher. As a result, getting heavy cargo into the Outback will be easier than in either of the other two.
Where the Outback excels is in small-item storage. Every door pocket has enough room for a big bottle, and the pockets themselves are carpeted to damp the incessant rattle of said bottles. The center console bin is a bit small but deep. Plus, there are a few other small cubbies to stow items like wallets or phones.
The Outback has a max tow rating of 3,500 pounds, which is enough to pull a small trailer or boat.
Is the Outback a good value?
Value score: 7.5/10
The Outback offers plenty of value across its range of trims. The starting point of the range, the Premium trim, gets niceties like the big center touchscreen, digital gauge cluster, heated seats and synthetic leather upholstery. Our test car was a Limited XT, which comes with the turbocharged engine, uprated sound system and more. We think you're getting your money's worth there, and it's likely that an Outback will cost a bit less than a similarly equipped Honda Passport or Mazda CX-70.
Subaru's warranty coverage for the Outback is average for this class. It offers three years/36,000 miles of basic coverage and five years/60,000 miles of coverage for the powertrain.
Outback fuel economy
MPG score: 5/10
The EPA says the Outback XT (the turbocharged model we tested) will get 24 mpg combined. Base models with the standard non-turbocharged engine should get 27 mpg combined per the EPA. Subaru doesn't offer an Outback with a hybrid, however.
Is the Outback special?
X factor: 9/10
The Outback doesn't necessarily have looks going for it — in fact, most would say it's a bit visually challenging — but it does nail all of the tangible things that make for a sort of one-car solution. Its charm is more in what it enables you to do as an owner. Long road trips, short runs to the store, the trip to the trailhead, the journey up it, and back down. There are very few cars that are as easy to live with and as capable in the aggregate as the Outback. That's a rare thing indeed.