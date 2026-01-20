2026 Subaru Outback: Driven, Tested Rated

The Subaru Outback started out as a wagon with some SUV-like looks and capability. Throughout the years and subsequent generations, though, it became more and more like the creature it's always tried to emulate: an SUV. Now, like the fully formed human walking at the head of an evolving line of ape-like creatures, the completely redesigned 2026 Subaru Outback has arrived without caveats into the midsize SUV segment.

At the same time, the new Outback will be familiar to the scores of current owners who have come to appreciate their Outback's distinctive looks, dimensions and capabilities. It has two spacious rows of seats, a generous cargo area, ultra-functional roof rails for anything that won't fit inside, and a comfort-focused driving experience. It also won't be winning any beauty contests.

To find out exactly how the 2026 Outback has evolved, improved and stayed exactly the same, we drove it for several weeks on real roads during mind-numbing commutes, school drop-offs and weekend trips. The ratings below also include results from our test track.