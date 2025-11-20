Another standout compared to the old car is the steering. Subaru didn't note changes to the physical rack, the tuning of the electric motor or the front suspension, and yet the new Outback steers with far more accuracy than before. It makes placing the car in a lane a much simpler affair, and will prove a boon on longer road trips because you won't constantly be overcorrecting from side to side.

In fact, all the changes make the new Outback far, far easier to live with on the long haul. Even the seats, which have a new design, feel more adjustable and are lined in softer faux leather (unless you go for the top-spec Touring model, which gets the real stuff). Outback owners love piling on the miles — more than a few wrote to Subaru to say a life goal of theirs is to visit every national park in the Lower 48 — and there is plenty of space in the second row for passengers, too.

Two of hearts

Just like in the last car, there are two engines to pick from. The base Outback will use a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 180 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque. But you can also step up to an XT or Wilderness model to get the turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder that makes 260 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque. The base will return 25 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the highway, while the turbocharged model sees a dip to 21 city/25 highway.

There's no super smooth hybrid option either, but I'm happy to report both engines are smoother than they were before. They also don't drone on with unpleasant engine harshness nearly as much as before. I recommend going for the XT if you have the extra cash — the added power from the turbocharger makes getting up to highway speed and passing a nonissue. The base engine is still a bit sluggish.