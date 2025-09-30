More than just looks

While Subaru has never created a body-on-frame off-road vehicle in the same vein as the Jeep Wrangler or Ford Bronco, the automaker's SUVs have always been a bit more capable than similar vehicles from its rivals. A stock Forester isn't the most competent off-roader, but features like decent ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive mean even a base Forester will get you places you might not be able to in something like a Toyota RAV4 or Honda CR-V.

With the Wilderness trim — also available on the larger Outback and smaller Crosstrek SUVs — the Forester's off-road prowess is further refined. Ground clearance is increased from 8.7 inches to 9.3 inches thanks to its revised suspension and taller all-terrain tires from Yokohama. New front and rear bumper designs reduce overhang and help reduce the chance of scrapes on tougher trails. The front bumper also has LED foglights. The Forester Wilderness' raised roof rack has an 800-pound static load capacity, making it great for rooftop tents.

The transmission gets an oil cooler, and underbody protection has been added to reduce the risk of major damage. The center-locking differential responds quicker than the one in the regular Forester to help reduce wheelspin, and towing capacity has increased from 1,500 pounds to 3,500 pounds. Inside, the Forester Wilderness gets all-weather floor mats and an animal-free interior with water-resistant upholstery.