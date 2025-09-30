- The Subaru Forester adds a tough-guy Wilderness model for 2026.
- This off-road-focused Forester features increased ground clearance, new off-road drive modes, all-terrain tires and more.
- Prices for the Forester Wilderness start at around $40,000.
2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness First Drive Review: The Hardest Soft-Roader
It's not as hardcore as a Jeep Wrangler or Ford Bronco, but the Forester Wilderness is surprisingly capable
A few years back, Subaru introduced the Wilderness trim, enhancing the off-road capabilities of its crossover SUVs with things like upgraded tires and suspension, as well as revised bodywork that is less likely to snag a boulder on a rough trail. The redesigned Subaru Forester Wilderness finally joins the rest of the new Forester variants for 2026, and the result is one of the Japanese automaker's most capable off-roaders ever.
More than just looks
While Subaru has never created a body-on-frame off-road vehicle in the same vein as the Jeep Wrangler or Ford Bronco, the automaker's SUVs have always been a bit more capable than similar vehicles from its rivals. A stock Forester isn't the most competent off-roader, but features like decent ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive mean even a base Forester will get you places you might not be able to in something like a Toyota RAV4 or Honda CR-V.
With the Wilderness trim — also available on the larger Outback and smaller Crosstrek SUVs — the Forester's off-road prowess is further refined. Ground clearance is increased from 8.7 inches to 9.3 inches thanks to its revised suspension and taller all-terrain tires from Yokohama. New front and rear bumper designs reduce overhang and help reduce the chance of scrapes on tougher trails. The front bumper also has LED foglights. The Forester Wilderness' raised roof rack has an 800-pound static load capacity, making it great for rooftop tents.
The transmission gets an oil cooler, and underbody protection has been added to reduce the risk of major damage. The center-locking differential responds quicker than the one in the regular Forester to help reduce wheelspin, and towing capacity has increased from 1,500 pounds to 3,500 pounds. Inside, the Forester Wilderness gets all-weather floor mats and an animal-free interior with water-resistant upholstery.
These aren't the only changes for 2026. Despite being all-new for 2025, all 2026 Foresters get a revised interior with larger cupholders, a more spacious center console, and a smaller shifter to help improve storage for small items like phones, sunglasses and keys.
A more balanced off-roader
There's no question that SUVs like the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco are some of the toughest and most rugged new vehicles around today, but that pair compromises things like on-road comfort and stability in order to be better on rough terrain. While the current models from Jeep and Ford are better than ever, disconnected steering, floaty suspension on the highway, and high levels of wind and road noise all remain trademarks. Here's where a model like the Forester Wilderness shines.
My drive starts in Portland, Oregon, before immediately jumping on the freeway, crossing the Columbia River, and heading into Washington. On city streets, the Forester Wilderness is comfortable, with slightly more compliance in the suspension than the regular Forester. The standard model's ride is a bit busy and firm; the Wilderness' smaller 17-inch wheels and taller tires help absorb bumps better.
The Forester Wilderness uses the same 2.5-liter flat four-cylinder engine as the standard model, making 180 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque. It's paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission. Together, the pair provide smooth but somewhat lackluster acceleration. The Forester Hybrid (check out the one that we just added to our One-Year Road Test fleet) makes 194 horsepower, but that powertrain isn't available in the Wilderness. Personally, I'm still hoping for the return of a turbocharged XT model.
My drive includes time on off-road trails in the region south of Mount Adams. The terrain here is rockier than I originally expected. The Forester Wilderness comes with a full-size spare tire, but I'm never eager to change a wheel on the side of a trail. Credit to the all-terrain Yokohama Geolander A/T tires — the Forester Wilderness can handle rocky roads with ease. That said, while crawling over some rocks that require proper ground clearance and traction management, the Forester Wilderness occasionally gets hung up on a loose and steep hill. Change into one of the X-Mode off-road settings, though, and you're on your way.
Going downhill, you'll appreciate the Forester's hill descent control. The Wilderness uses a slightly revised all-wheel-drive system compared to the standard Forester. And while it doesn't offer a low range like the Wrangler or Bronco, it's fairly smart about moving power to the right wheels on loose surfaces.
More than a veneer
I've mentioned the Wrangler and Bronco a few times now, but those aren't really the sort of SUVs the Forester Wilderness competes against. If you need something with 35-inch tires and a foot of ground clearance, the Forester Wilderness isn't for you. But compared to rivals from Honda, Toyota, Nissan and Hyundai, the Forester Wilderness is a solid offering. Those automakers all offer something along the lines of Subaru's Wilderness trims, but models like the Toyota RAV4 Woodland and Honda CR-V TrailSport don't offer all that you'll get with the Forester.
Pricing for the base 2026 Forester starts at $31,445, while the Wilderness starts at $39,835 (all prices include destination). The Wilderness comes fairly well equipped, with a decent suite of driver aids that include adaptive cruise control and tech features like an 11.6-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. But it's this very same tech that's holding the Forester back. It looks and feels dated to use, and the large screen's middling resolution makes for a very poor camera image.
Milquetoast tech and a wheezy engine aren't deal-breakers, but an updated infotainment system and a turbocharged or hybrid engine would address my two biggest issues with this SUV. The upright seating position and tall windows make it exceptionally easy to see out of, making both parking and maneuvering off-road a cinch. There's a decent-sized cargo area, and the seats proved comfortable after a few hours behind the wheel. The Forester Wilderness might not offer the same level of prowess as a Wrangler or Bronco, but it's a heck of a lot better to live with on a day-to-day basis.