- Subaru claims a 40% increase in efficiency for the 2026 Forester Hybrid over non-hybrid models.
- There are no major changes being made to the platform for the 2026 model year.
- The Forester has a roomy interior and surprising off-road capability but it's still a little uncivilized vs the competition.
2026 Subaru Forester Hybrid: Driven, Tested, Rated
The 2026 Subaru Forester Hybrid promises to be much more efficient than non-hybrid models, but is that enough to make buyers overlook the Forester's other issues?
Subaru's Forester underwent a major redesign for the 2025 model year, featuring a whole heap of improvements over the last generation. These included things like more sound deadening, nicer interior materials and improved tech. Unfortunately, it also got a rough ride and an underpowered and somewhat thirsty engine in the bargain. Subaru hopes to remedy the last bit with the addition of the Forester Hybrid, but is it enough to make it worth considering? Is the increased gas mileage worth the trade-off of not having the Wilderness trim available? That all depends on how far off the pavement you plan on going.
Read all our Subaru Forester Hybrid content:
2026 Subaru Forester: Specs and Features
2026 Subaru Forester: Trim Comparison
2026 Subaru Forester: MPG and Gas Mileage Data
Overall score: 6.1/10 (2025 model)
This score places the 2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid between the Ford Bronco Sport and the Mazda CX-5. The non-hybrid Forester scores lower at 5.8/10, putting it in second-to-last place in our small SUV rankings.
For this rating, the Forester was driven, tested and rated by automotive expert Kurt Niebuhr.
How does the Forester Hybrid drive?
Driving experience: 5.8/10
The Forester Hybrid's powertrain is a big improvement over the standard model's. At the Edmunds test track, our test vehicle sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in 8.8 seconds. That's only 0.4 second quicker than the non-hybrid, but in regular city driving, the hybrid powertrain feels smoother and more responsive when you press on the gas pedal. Interestingly, the Hybrid's ride is also substantially better than the standard version's. It's notably smoother without being overly floaty at freeway speeds. Visibility remains exceptional, but the performance of the various driver assistance systems is subpar. For instance, the adaptive cruise control system is slow to respond and accelerate after slowing down, while the lane centering system had our test vehicle constantly wobbling around in its lane
Despite our test vehicle's Sport badge, nothing about the Forester Hybrid is particularly sporty. The Subaru's handling is on par with the likes of Honda's CR-V and Hyundai's Tucson, and its brakes are easy to use to get consistent, smooth stops. Standard all-wheel drive and higher-than-average ground clearance mean the Forester is a bit more capable on dirt trails and roads than most other small SUVs.
Is the Forester Hybrid comfortable?
Comfort: 6.5/10
Thanks to wide door openings and agreeable seat heights, it's very easy to get in and out of the Forester. You won't need to climb up, slouch down, or duck your head to get inside. Once inside, passenger space is typical for the segment, apart from headroom, which is 10-gallon-hat ready. The interior's highlight is the comfortable front seats. Nicely shaped and well-padded, they can accommodate a wide variety of body types.
Owners of any recent Subaru will immediately feel at home in the Forester. Its interior is dominated by the 11.6-inch tablet-style display, and the large icons and clear graphics make it easier to read and operate than other systems. The (mostly) digital climate controls are always visible and coverage from the vents is decent. Other physical controls (the shifter, heated seat switches) are old-school in their simplicity.
Happily, noise and vibration are far better than in the standard Forester thanks to the hybrid powertrain. Road noise is just as acceptable, and despite the Forester's boxy shape, wind noise isn't much more pronounced than what you'll hear in other compact SUVs.
How's the Forester Hybrid's tech?
In-cabin tech: 7.1/10
The portrait-oriented touchscreen isn't as flashy or modern as what's in competitors like the Kia Sportage. Indeed, the graphics and fonts are almost comically antiquated. Responses can be slow. Yet, the Forester's tech is easy to use and understand. The available Harman Kardon audio system is definitely worth the extra money.
There are USB-A and USB-C ports, and a wireless charge pad available, though the latter isn't grippy and looks unfinished. Wireless connectivity to phone mirroring worked without issue.
How's the cargo and storage space?
Cargo & storage: 5.6/10
For something intended for outdoorsy folks, the Forester's cabin has disappointing small-item storage. The center console storage is small, the door pockets are average, the wireless phone charger will have your phone sliding around, and the cupholders can't accommodate big, trendy cups.
Rear cargo volume is equal to the non-hybrid (it lacks a spare tire, though), meaning it equally undersells the amount of space present. In our testing, we could fit more luggage than in a hybrid Honda CR-V, even though the latter has substantially more volume on paper. Only the Hyundai Tucson has bettered it in our testing. The Premium and Limited trims also include more functional raised roof rails.
The 1,500-pound towing capacity is OK for the segment.
Is the Forester Hybrid a good value?
Value: 5.4/10
The Forester Hybrid commands a not insignificant price premium over the standard Forester. But in our opinion, the Hybrid is worth the extra money. The Forester's interior isn't plush and is antiquated in several areas (interior controls and storage in particular), but everything feels well built.
Warranty coverage offered by Subaru is typical. Bumper-to-bumper coverage is for three years/36,000 miles, with powertrain coverage extending to five years/60,000 miles. Roadside assistance is for three years/36,000 miles. No free maintenance is offered.
How's the fuel economy?
MPG: 7/10
The EPA estimates the Forester Hybrid achieves 35 mpg in combined city/highway driving. That's a significant improvement over the standard Forester, though ultimately a few mpg below what you get from rivals such as the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and Kia Sportage Hybrid. We matched the EPA's estimate in our own real-world testing.
Is the Forester Hybrid special?
X factor: 5/10
While other manufacturers have made significant changes to styling and infotainment technology, the Forester remains steadfastly, or stubbornly, predictable. The boxy shape, standard all-wheel drive, and extra ground clearance make the Forester more appealing to buyers who deal with a lot of wintry weather or have an adventurous spirit. The addition of a hybrid powertrain is a welcome one, but the Forester's driving experience never rises above familiar and competent.