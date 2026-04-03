2026 Subaru Forester Hybrid: Driven, Tested, Rated

Overall score: 6.1/10 (2025 model)

This score places the 2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid between the Ford Bronco Sport and the Mazda CX-5. The non-hybrid Forester scores lower at 5.8/10, putting it in second-to-last place in our small SUV rankings.

For this rating, the Forester was driven, tested and rated by automotive expert Kurt Niebuhr.

How does the Forester Hybrid drive?

Driving experience: 5.8/10

The Forester Hybrid's powertrain is a big improvement over the standard model's. At the Edmunds test track, our test vehicle sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in 8.8 seconds. That's only 0.4 second quicker than the non-hybrid, but in regular city driving, the hybrid powertrain feels smoother and more responsive when you press on the gas pedal. Interestingly, the Hybrid's ride is also substantially better than the standard version's. It's notably smoother without being overly floaty at freeway speeds. Visibility remains exceptional, but the performance of the various driver assistance systems is subpar. For instance, the adaptive cruise control system is slow to respond and accelerate after slowing down, while the lane centering system had our test vehicle constantly wobbling around in its lane



Despite our test vehicle's Sport badge, nothing about the Forester Hybrid is particularly sporty. The Subaru's handling is on par with the likes of Honda's CR-V and Hyundai's Tucson, and its brakes are easy to use to get consistent, smooth stops. Standard all-wheel drive and higher-than-average ground clearance mean the Forester is a bit more capable on dirt trails and roads than most other small SUVs.