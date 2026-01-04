- The third-generation Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid ditches the plug-in hybrid layout.
- At the test track, the Hybrid proved to be quicker than both the standard Crosstrek and the Crosstrek Wilderness.
- Prices for the Crosstrek Hybrid start at $35,415, making it the most expensive model in the lineup.
Tested: The 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Is Worth the Premium
It's the best version of the car yet
When I drove the 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid in Washington a few months back, I knew immediately that it was my favorite model in the lineup. While I like the third-generation Crosstrek, two things hold it back from being a real winner: extremely dated in-car tech and an anemic engine. The Crosstrek Hybrid's additional power solves one of these issues, with the added bonus of much better fuel economy. Driving one at our test track only further cemented my opinion that this is the best version of the Crosstrek yet.
The hybrid returns for 2026
When the third-generation Crosstrek debuted for 2024, it didn't exactly break the mold set by the previous two models. The Crosstrek remains essentially a Subaru Impreza with added ground clearance, although its origins as a small hatchback are part of what makes it so appealing compared to other crossover SUVs. It's compact, but still offers a decent amount of passenger and cargo space, making it ideal for both navigating tight city streets and maneuvering off-road.
For 2026, the Crosstrek is once again available with a hybrid powertrain, though it's no longer a plug-in hybrid. That's probably a good thing in the Crosstrek's case, as the plug-in's sizable battery pack significantly reduced the Crosstrek's cargo area. While the new model no longer offers a meaningful amount of all-electric range, the cargo area is only slightly smaller than the standard Crosstrek's (18.5 cubic feet vs. 19.9 cubic feet).
Power increases from 180 horsepower to 194 hp, and while Subaru doesn't list the Hybrid's torque output, it has also been increased over the standard model. Given that this is a hybrid, it's no surprise that the biggest improvement is to fuel economy, which jumps significantly from 29 mpg combined (26 city/33 highway) to 36 mpg combined (36 city/36 highway).
The Crosstrek Hybrid is available in two trims: Sport Hybrid and Limited Hybrid. While prices for a Sport Hybrid start at $35,415 — about $2,000 more than a non-hybrid — our Hybrid Limited had an as-tested price of $38,410, including $395 for the Citron Yellow Pearl paint.
2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid
2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid
2024 Subaru Crosstrek
2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness
2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid
|Engine
|2.5-liter flat-four
|2.0-liter flat-four
|2.5-liter flat-four
|2.0-liter flat-four
|Transmission
|continuously variable automatic
|continuously variable automatic
|continuously variable automatic
|continuously variable automatic
|Power
|194 hp
|152 hp
|180 hp
|148 hp
|Torque
|n/a
|145 lb-ft
|178 lb-ft
|n/a
|Driveline
|AWD
|AWD
|AWD
|AWD
|Weight
|3,684 pounds
|3,348 pounds
|3,441 pounds
|3,756 pounds
|0-60 mph
|8.4 sec
|9.9 sec
|8.7 sec
|8.9 sec
|Quarter mile
|16.3 sec @ 84.8 mph
|17.6 sec @ 80.3 mph
|16.5 sec @ 85.4 mph
|16.8 sec @ 81.7 mph
|Braking 60-0 mph
|124 feet
|122 feet
|135 feet
|122 feet
|Lateral grip (200-ft skidpad)
|0.86 g
|0.83 g
|0.77 g
|0.85 g
|Price as tested
|$38,410
|$29,685
|$35,560
|$38,470
Hitting the test track
I had a suspicion that the Crosstrek Hybrid would outperform its siblings, but I was pleased to find that it also outperformed the larger Subaru Forester Hybrid. Sprinting from 0 to 60 in 8.4 seconds isn't exactly blistering, but the Crosstrek Hybrid feels peppy enough, especially at city speeds. (The Forester Hybrid took 8.8 seconds.) The four-cylinder engine can sound a bit wheezy, but it provides smooth, even power. The Crosstrek Hybrid doesn't leap off the line, but with standard all-wheel drive, it never struggles for traction either. It's worth noting that for 2026, the base 2.0-liter engine for the Crosstrek has been discontinued, leaving the 2.5-liter as the sole option. I've included both sets of testing figures in the chart above.
Despite weighing more than the regular Crosstrek, the Hybrid posted better handling figures on our skidpad, pulling 0.86 g — a solid performance for any compact crossover SUV. The Crosstrek Hybrid feels light and easy to drive. The steering doesn't offer a ton of feedback, but it's light and direct, making it easy to park or change direction quickly.
Only the Hybrid's braking performance fell short of that of other Crosstreks, and even then, it was only slightly behind. I'm attributing some of that to extra weight; the components for the hybrid system add more than 300 pounds. The Crosstrek Hybrid stopped in a respectable 124 feet, and the stops themselves were nice and even. While some hybrids have soft, squishy brake pedals that feel more like an arcade game than a real automobile, Subaru's engineers have done a solid job of tuning the Crosstrek.
The Crosstrek competes in an extremely crowded field, with just about every automaker offering a small SUV that's roughly the same size and price as the Crosstrek. Some of Edmunds' favorites include the Hyundai Kona, Kia Niro, Volkswagen Taos and Chevrolet Trax. What separates the Crosstrek from its rivals is Subaru's combination of hybrid power and all-wheel drive, a combo you won't find elsewhere. The Crosstrek Hybrid is not only one of Subaru's best models; it's one of my favorite compacts around. Now if only Subaru would put the infotainment system from the new Outback in the Crosstrek, I'd be really won over.