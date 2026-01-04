Tested: The 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Is Worth the Premium

For 2026, the Crosstrek is once again available with a hybrid powertrain, though it's no longer a plug-in hybrid. That's probably a good thing in the Crosstrek's case, as the plug-in's sizable battery pack significantly reduced the Crosstrek's cargo area. While the new model no longer offers a meaningful amount of all-electric range, the cargo area is only slightly smaller than the standard Crosstrek's (18.5 cubic feet vs. 19.9 cubic feet).

Power increases from 180 horsepower to 194 hp, and while Subaru doesn't list the Hybrid's torque output, it has also been increased over the standard model. Given that this is a hybrid, it's no surprise that the biggest improvement is to fuel economy, which jumps significantly from 29 mpg combined (26 city/33 highway) to 36 mpg combined (36 city/36 highway).

