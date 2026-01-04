Tested: The 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Is Worth the Premium

It's the best version of the car yet

2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid
  • The third-generation Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid ditches the plug-in hybrid layout.
  • At the test track, the Hybrid proved to be quicker than both the standard Crosstrek and the Crosstrek Wilderness.
  • Prices for the Crosstrek Hybrid start at $35,415, making it the most expensive model in the lineup. 

When I drove the 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid in Washington a few months back, I knew immediately that it was my favorite model in the lineup. While I like the third-generation Crosstrek, two things hold it back from being a real winner: extremely dated in-car tech and an anemic engine. The Crosstrek Hybrid's additional power solves one of these issues, with the added bonus of much better fuel economy. Driving one at our test track only further cemented my opinion that this is the best version of the Crosstrek yet.

2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid rear

The hybrid returns for 2026

When the third-generation Crosstrek debuted for 2024, it didn't exactly break the mold set by the previous two models. The Crosstrek remains essentially a Subaru Impreza with added ground clearance, although its origins as a small hatchback are part of what makes it so appealing compared to other crossover SUVs. It's compact, but still offers a decent amount of passenger and cargo space, making it ideal for both navigating tight city streets and maneuvering off-road.

2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid engine

For 2026, the Crosstrek is once again available with a hybrid powertrain, though it's no longer a plug-in hybrid. That's probably a good thing in the Crosstrek's case, as the plug-in's sizable battery pack significantly reduced the Crosstrek's cargo area. While the new model no longer offers a meaningful amount of all-electric range, the cargo area is only slightly smaller than the standard Crosstrek's (18.5 cubic feet vs. 19.9 cubic feet).

Power increases from 180 horsepower to 194 hp, and while Subaru doesn't list the Hybrid's torque output, it has also been increased over the standard model. Given that this is a hybrid, it's no surprise that the biggest improvement is to fuel economy, which jumps significantly from 29 mpg combined (26 city/33 highway) to 36 mpg combined (36 city/36 highway).

2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

The Crosstrek Hybrid is available in two trims: Sport Hybrid and Limited Hybrid. While prices for a Sport Hybrid start at $35,415 — about $2,000 more than a non-hybrid — our Hybrid Limited had an as-tested price of $38,410, including $395 for the Citron Yellow Pearl paint.

2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid


2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid
2024 Subaru Crosstrek
2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness
2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid
Engine2.5-liter flat-four2.0-liter flat-four2.5-liter flat-four2.0-liter flat-four
Transmissioncontinuously variable automaticcontinuously variable automaticcontinuously variable automaticcontinuously variable automatic
Power194 hp152 hp180 hp148 hp
Torque n/a145 lb-ft178 lb-ftn/a
DrivelineAWDAWDAWDAWD
Weight 3,684 pounds3,348 pounds3,441 pounds3,756 pounds
0-60 mph8.4 sec9.9 sec8.7 sec8.9 sec
Quarter mile16.3 sec @ 84.8 mph17.6 sec @ 80.3 mph16.5 sec @ 85.4 mph16.8 sec @ 81.7 mph
Braking 60-0 mph 124 feet122 feet135 feet122 feet
Lateral grip (200-ft skidpad)0.86 g0.83 g0.77 g0.85 g
Price as tested$38,410$29,685$35,560$38,470

Hitting the test track

I had a suspicion that the Crosstrek Hybrid would outperform its siblings, but I was pleased to find that it also outperformed the larger Subaru Forester Hybrid. Sprinting from 0 to 60 in 8.4 seconds isn't exactly blistering, but the Crosstrek Hybrid feels peppy enough, especially at city speeds. (The Forester Hybrid took 8.8 seconds.) The four-cylinder engine can sound a bit wheezy, but it provides smooth, even power. The Crosstrek Hybrid doesn't leap off the line, but with standard all-wheel drive, it never struggles for traction either. It's worth noting that for 2026, the base 2.0-liter engine for the Crosstrek has been discontinued, leaving the 2.5-liter as the sole option. I've included both sets of testing figures in the chart above.

2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid interior

Despite weighing more than the regular Crosstrek, the Hybrid posted better handling figures on our skidpad, pulling 0.86 g — a solid performance for any compact crossover SUV. The Crosstrek Hybrid feels light and easy to drive. The steering doesn't offer a ton of feedback, but it's light and direct, making it easy to park or change direction quickly.

Only the Hybrid's braking performance fell short of that of other Crosstreks, and even then, it was only slightly behind. I'm attributing some of that to extra weight; the components for the hybrid system add more than 300 pounds. The Crosstrek Hybrid stopped in a respectable 124 feet, and the stops themselves were nice and even. While some hybrids have soft, squishy brake pedals that feel more like an arcade game than a real automobile, Subaru's engineers have done a solid job of tuning the Crosstrek.

2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid wheel

The Crosstrek competes in an extremely crowded field, with just about every automaker offering a small SUV that's roughly the same size and price as the Crosstrek. Some of Edmunds' favorites include the Hyundai Kona, Kia Niro, Volkswagen Taos and Chevrolet Trax. What separates the Crosstrek from its rivals is Subaru's combination of hybrid power and all-wheel drive, a combo you won't find elsewhere. The Crosstrek Hybrid is not only one of Subaru's best models; it's one of my favorite compacts around. Now if only Subaru would put the infotainment system from the new Outback in the Crosstrek, I'd be really won over.

by

Reese Counts has worked in the automotive industry since he started as an intern at Edmunds in 2015. He has written or edited thousands of car-related articles and tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Reese is a vehicle test editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to Autoblog. Reese has also been featured on Yahoo! Finance, Engadget and AOL reviewing cars and covering automotive technology, auto shows and more. Reese learned to drive in his father's C4 Chevrolet Corvette and now owns his grandfather's 1999 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG. A love for cars runs deep in his family.

edited by

Clint Simone has worked in the automotive industry since 2015. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Before joining Edmunds as a senior features editor, Clint contributed to Motor1.com and InsideEVs, evaluating mostly electric cars. Clint loves hot hatchbacks more than any other type of vehicle but secretly enjoys driving big trucks when he gets the chance. He would never admit to that.

