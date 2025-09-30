A new hybrid system

The last Crosstrek Hybrid used a plug-in hybrid system. You could charge a battery and get a small amount of all-electric range in addition to having a regular gasoline engine for propulsion. The problem was that the battery took up a significant amount of the Crosstrek's cargo space, limiting utility.

The new Crosstrek Hybrid uses the same powertrain found in the 2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid that we just added to our One-Year Road Test fleet. It uses a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a pair of motor-generators mounted in the continuously variable automatic transmission, with the latter getting energy from a small 1.1-kWh battery pack that only marginally reduces cargo space compared to the standard Crosstrek. The Hybrid makes 194 horsepower, up from 180 horsepower in the standard Crosstrek.

As with nearly all Subaru models, the Crosstrek Hybrid comes standard with all-wheel drive. While rivals like the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid also offer standard all-wheel drive, the Crosstrek Hybrid uses the same mechanical system as the non-hybrid model. That's different from Toyota's use of all-wheel drive, which powers the rear wheels solely using electric power and not mechanical power. What that means in the real world is that the Subaru's system is slightly more responsive.