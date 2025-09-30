- The Crosstrek Hybrid uses the same powertrain as the larger Forester Hybrid.
- It offers more power and better fuel efficiency than the standard Crosstrek.
- The base Crosstrek gets an upgraded engine this year too.
2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid First Drive Review: Best of the Bunch
The old plug-in hybrid is dead and the Crosstrek Hybrid is better for it
The 2026 Subaru Crosstrek is the smallest and most affordable SUV in the Japanese automaker's lineup. Using a formula that dates back to the old Outback Sport — take an Impreza hatchback and then give it a lift and a slight styling makeover — the Crosstrek remains a solid little crossover for those who want some of the benefits of an SUV without driving something tall or massive. Subaru just redesigned the model in 2024, and for 2026, the Crosstrek Hybrid returns with more power, improved fuel efficiency and a better driving experience.
A new hybrid system
The last Crosstrek Hybrid used a plug-in hybrid system. You could charge a battery and get a small amount of all-electric range in addition to having a regular gasoline engine for propulsion. The problem was that the battery took up a significant amount of the Crosstrek's cargo space, limiting utility.
The new Crosstrek Hybrid uses the same powertrain found in the 2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid that we just added to our One-Year Road Test fleet. It uses a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a pair of motor-generators mounted in the continuously variable automatic transmission, with the latter getting energy from a small 1.1-kWh battery pack that only marginally reduces cargo space compared to the standard Crosstrek. The Hybrid makes 194 horsepower, up from 180 horsepower in the standard Crosstrek.
As with nearly all Subaru models, the Crosstrek Hybrid comes standard with all-wheel drive. While rivals like the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid also offer standard all-wheel drive, the Crosstrek Hybrid uses the same mechanical system as the non-hybrid model. That's different from Toyota's use of all-wheel drive, which powers the rear wheels solely using electric power and not mechanical power. What that means in the real world is that the Subaru's system is slightly more responsive.
The big benefit of opting for a hybrid is improved fuel economy. The Crosstrek Hybrid has EPA-estimated fuel economy ratings of 36 mpg combined (36 city/36 highway), up from 29 mpg combined (27 city/33 highway) in the standard Crosstrek. While those numbers are still far off rivals like the Corolla Cross (42 mpg combined), the Honda CR-V Hybrid (40 mpg combined) and the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid (38 mpg combined), it's a significant improvement over the standard Crosstrek. And with a 16.6-gallon fuel tank, Subaru says the Crosstrek can travel 600 miles between fill-ups.
The most refined Crosstrek
Prior to getting behind the wheel of the Crosstrek, I'd spent the better part of the day in the new Subaru Forester Wilderness. The Forester is a nice machine, especially on the unpaved roads near Mount Adams in Washington, but the powertrain is a weak spot. It's not wholly bad, simply underwhelming in an otherwise generally solid SUV. (Subaru doesn't offer the hybrid powertrain in the Wilderness trim.)
Compared to the Forester Wilderness, the Crosstrek Hybrid feels light and peppy. According to Subaru's listed specs, the two vehicles' curb weights are nearly identical, but the Crosstrek Hybrid makes more horsepower and has a smaller footprint. If you're wondering why the smaller Crosstrek Hybrid weighs as much as a Forester Wilderness, remember that all the extra hybrid components add several hundred pounds to the car, a drawback offset by the improved efficiency.
The Crosstrek Hybrid's steering is light but responsive, making it easy to park or drive on a winding backroad. The suspension nicely soaks up bumps, and body roll and overall motions are kept solidly in check. This is an SUV, but it's not a very tall one and tends not to lean or wallow as much as some rivals.
My drive route is a mix of paved and unpaved surfaces, though even the unpaved bits don't require much ground clearance. That's not to say the Crosstrek Hybrid isn't capable; this just isn't really a situation where I can push things off-road. The rough-and-tumble Crosstrek Wilderness can be a lot of fun in the right environment; too bad it won't be available with the hybrid powertrain.
Prices for the base 2026 Crosstrek start at $28,415, including destination. The new Crosstrek Hybrid is available in two trims: the $35,415 Sport Hybrid and $36,415 Limited Hybrid. That's less expensive than the Honda CR-V Hybrid but more than the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid and Hyundai Tucson Hybrid.
The hybrid is the best-driving model in the Crosstrek lineup. It's quicker, smoother and offers better fuel economy than the rest of its brethren. I am charmed by the Wilderness, and it's certainly the best buy if you want something compact but surprisingly capable off-road, but to live with day-to-day, the Crosstrek Hybrid is the one to get.