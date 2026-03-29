2026 Subaru Crosstrek: Driven, Tested, Rated

How's the storage and cargo space?

Storage & cargo score: 6.2/10

The Crosstrek has less cargo space than some top rivals. It only offers 19.9 cubic feet of storage space behind the rear seats, which is less than what the Chevy Trailblazer and Volkswagen Taos offer. The cabin also has minimal storage for smaller items. The door pockets feel undersized, and large bottles won't fit in any of the cupholders. Add to that a small center console and your loose items will likely be packing these spaces in no time.

Is the 2026 Subaru Crosstrek a good value?

Value score: 5.3/10

When so much of the Crosstrek's competition has upped its game in terms of quality, feature availability and on-road performance, the Crosstrek feels a little lackluster. The Subaru's inherent value is in what it can do off-road, but in terms of what you get out of the box, the Crosstrek is lacking.



Subaru's warranty is similarly average. It only offers three years/36,000 miles of basic warranty coverage and roadside assistance, and the powertrain is warrantied for five years/60,000 miles. While some competitors offer free maintenance, Subaru doesn't.

Crosstrek fuel economy

MPG score: 5/10

The EPA says the Crosstrek with the 2.0-liter engine should get 29 mpg in combined city/highway driving. That's an average figure for an extra-small SUV with all-wheel drive. On our real-world test route, we managed 33.4 mpg, indicating that the EPA's estimate should be pretty easy to achieve. The good news is that if you upgrade to the larger engine, it gets the same fuel economy estimate (though the Wilderness models drop to 27 mpg combined).

Is the Crosstrek special?

X factor score: 7/10

The Crosstrek is a favorite of those who trod the path less taken, and it's easy to see why. It's simply made and perfectly utilitarian, and while it isn't fun on the pavement, looser surfaces really suit it and Subaru's rally heritage. It would also make a fantastic camping companion.