- Subaru's Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive makes the Crosstrek great off-road and in bad weather.
- The Crosstrek gets more power for 2026, making it much nicer to drive.
- The 2026 Crosstrek is simple, roomy and comfortable, making it a great one-car solution.
2026 Subaru Crosstrek: Driven, Tested, Rated
With sure-footed handling in bad weather, a comfy ride and now more power, the 2026 Crosstrek makes a compelling case for itself
The 2026 Subaru Crosstrek got its last big redesign in 2024, but it hasn't lost any of its appeal since then. Subaru has made some smart decisions that should help entice buyers into considering the little crossover, such as ditching the old anemic base 2.0-liter engine for the more powerful 2.5-liter flat-four. That, combined with features like Subaru's Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and just enough tech to make it competitive, makes the Crosstrek a great choice for a wide swath of buyers.
Read all our 2026 Subaru Crosstrek content:
2026 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness: Specs and Features
2026 Subaru Crosstrek: Crosstrek vs Honda CR-V
2026 Subaru Crosstrek: Trim Comparison
2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid: First Drive
Overall score: 6.2/10
This score places the 2026 Crosstrek in 14th place, right in between the Nissan Kicks and the Mazda CX-30. The Subaru is more of a niche vehicle than many of the higher-ranked competitors and will appeal to a specific subset of buyers, but we still like it.
For this rating, the Crosstrek was driven, tested and rated by automotive expert Nick Yekikian.
Where the Subaru Crosstrek ranks:
#14 in X-Small SUVs
Select up to 4 cars below to compare.
- Starting at $25,5001
- Starting at $27,3902
- Starting at $20,4903
- Starting at $26,5004
- Starting at $21,6005
- Starting at $25,9006
- Subaru CrosstrekStarting at $26,99514
- Add any vehicle to compare
How does the 2026 Subaru Crosstrek drive?
Driving Experience score: 6.6/10
Subaru dropped the base engine from the lineup, fixing one of our biggest complaints about the Crosstrek: slow acceleration. While it's not a barnstomer like the WRX, the car feels notably zippier than before. Power is smooth and even, especially with the new Crosstrek Hybrid powertrain.
The Crosstrek isn't sporty to drive, but it's a smooth operator on the road and easy to live with for day-to-day duties. Even better, its all-wheel-drive system will provide extra confidence in inclement weather, and it feels sure-footed and confident in the dirt. The Crosstrek Wilderness, in particular, is one of the most capable extra-small SUVs you can buy for off-roading.
We are less fond of the Crosstrek's driver aids. It comes with a lot of them, but in operation, they can often seem overactive. There are too many alarms and chimes going off constantly.
How comfortable is the Crosstrek?
Comfort score: 6.7/10
The Crosstrek's interior is best described as simple. There aren't too many buttons, knobs or switches, but what is there is large and easy to use without you having to look too long. The buttons on the steering wheel also have a nice tactile feel and make whizzing through the instrument menus a cinch. The infotainment screen contains most of the car's primary functions, though the dated look of the menus is off-putting.
It feels larger than it looks inside, with its high roofline and lengthy cabin. Add to that wide door openings and an elevated seat height that make sliding in and out of the car easy, and you have a very user-friendly interior.
How is the Subaru Crosstrek's tech?
In-cabin tech score: 7.1/10
Tech has never been Subaru's strong suit, and the Crosstrek isn't exactly challenging that perception. Everything except the base trim comes with an 11.6-inch tablet-like infotainment display. While we appreciate the screen's large icons, they look very dated and the system can be slow to respond to your inputs. That's a problem because you have to use it for most vehicle functions. Plus, the screen is easily washed out by sunlight.
This is mitigated somewhat by the larger screen coming with standard wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. And charging options are abundant, with USB-A and USB-C ports found front and rear. There's also a wireless charging pad.
How's the storage and cargo space?
Storage & cargo score: 6.2/10
The Crosstrek has less cargo space than some top rivals. It only offers 19.9 cubic feet of storage space behind the rear seats, which is less than what the Chevy Trailblazer and Volkswagen Taos offer. The cabin also has minimal storage for smaller items. The door pockets feel undersized, and large bottles won't fit in any of the cupholders. Add to that a small center console and your loose items will likely be packing these spaces in no time.
Is the 2026 Subaru Crosstrek a good value?
Value score: 5.3/10
When so much of the Crosstrek's competition has upped its game in terms of quality, feature availability and on-road performance, the Crosstrek feels a little lackluster. The Subaru's inherent value is in what it can do off-road, but in terms of what you get out of the box, the Crosstrek is lacking.
Subaru's warranty is similarly average. It only offers three years/36,000 miles of basic warranty coverage and roadside assistance, and the powertrain is warrantied for five years/60,000 miles. While some competitors offer free maintenance, Subaru doesn't.
Crosstrek fuel economy
MPG score: 5/10
The EPA says the Crosstrek with the 2.0-liter engine should get 29 mpg in combined city/highway driving. That's an average figure for an extra-small SUV with all-wheel drive. On our real-world test route, we managed 33.4 mpg, indicating that the EPA's estimate should be pretty easy to achieve. The good news is that if you upgrade to the larger engine, it gets the same fuel economy estimate (though the Wilderness models drop to 27 mpg combined).
Is the Crosstrek special?
X factor score: 7/10
The Crosstrek is a favorite of those who trod the path less taken, and it's easy to see why. It's simply made and perfectly utilitarian, and while it isn't fun on the pavement, looser surfaces really suit it and Subaru's rally heritage. It would also make a fantastic camping companion.