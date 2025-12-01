- We've now tested the Dual, Tri and Quad variants of the second-generation Rivian R1S electric SUV.
- Despite Rivian's claims, the Quad proved no quicker to 60 mph than the Tri.
- The extra motor does prove useful in other areas, however.
Tested: The 2026 Rivian R1S Quad Isn't as Quick as Expected
The quad-motor R1S' jump in performance is smaller than we were hoping for
Rivian's all-electric R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV have undergone substantial changes since their debuts. While we saw some of these changes in the R1T that was part of our One-Year Road Test fleet, even bigger updates came with the introduction of the Gen 2 model. I've finally had the chance to get behind the wheel of all three variants of the Gen 2 R1S, and the results from our test track are ... not what I expected.
To keep it brief, the R1S is available with two (Dual), three (Tri) or four (Quad) electric motors, with power and performance increasing along with motor count. Or at least that's the expectation, right? When I compared testing numbers for all three models, that's not exactly what I saw.
Rivian R1S
Rivian R1S Dual
Rivian R1S Tri
Rivian R1S Quad (Gen 2)
Rivian R1S Quad (Gen 1)
|Motors
|two (one at each axle)
|three (one front and two rear)
|four (two at each axle)
|four (two at each axle)
|Power
|665 hp
|850 hp
|1,025 hp
|835 hp
|Torque
|610 lb-ft
|1,103 lb-ft
|1,198 lb-ft
|908 lb-ft
|Driveline
|all-wheel drive
|all-wheel drive
|all-wheel drive
|all-wheel drive
|Weight
|6,660 pounds
|6,795 pounds
|6,911 pounds
|7,007 pounds
|0-60 mph
|3.0 seconds
|2.9 seconds
|3.7 seconds
|3.4 seconds
|Quarter mile
|10.7 seconds @ 127.6 mph
|11 seconds @ 122.6 mph
|12.1 seconds @ 108.8 mph
|11.8 seconds @ 110.7 mph
|Braking 60-0 mph
|124 feet
|120 feet
|128 feet
|137 feet
|Lateral grip (200-ft skidpad)
|0.93 g
|0.83 g
|0.82 g
|0.83 g
|Tires
|Michelin Pilot Sport S 5
|Pirelli Scorpion MS
|Pirelli Scorpion MS
|Pirelli Scorpion Elect all-terrains
Despite the Quad making 175 more horsepower than the Tri, it was actually slightly slower to 60 mph. The extra power was enough to push the Quad's time ahead of the Tri's by the time the pair crossed the quarter-mile mark, but its 3-second 0-to-60-mph time was slower than Rivian's estimated 2.6 seconds. I used launch control for all my runs, and the vehicles were all charged to 100% just before testing, so it wasn't like one was getting a benefit that another wasn't.
I put times for the original R1S Launch Edition for comparison's sake. It's not a totally straight comparison, as it was fitted with all-terrain tires that are great for off-roading but not so great for braking or lateral grip.
It's also notable that we don't test on a drag strip with a prepared surface. While many drag strips are "prepped" with chemicals and adhesives to make them stickier and improve a vehicle's traction, our test track is a normal asphalt surface. While we could get quicker times on a drag strip, we don't feel the numbers would be representative of what you might see in the real world. I noticed a hint of spinning from the Quad's front tires, so a prepped surface might have improved performance by mitigating some of that slip.
It's not all bad news for the R1S Quad. Our handling tests really showed off the benefits of the extra electric motor. That extra bit of grip improved cornering grip and helped the R1S rocket out of corners with ease and serious verve. While 0.93 g isn't on the same level as a Porsche 911 or Chevrolet Corvette, it's better than we've seen from any other Rivian we've tested.
Prices for the R1S Dual start below $80,000. There's a big jump for the Tri, with prices starting around $110,000, while the Quad starts at more than $120,000. I still think the Dual is the best buy given its combination of performance and electric range (more motors means less range) for the price, but the extra grunt from the Tri and Quad models can be intoxicating.