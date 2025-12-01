Tested: The 2026 Rivian R1S Quad Isn't as Quick as Expected

I put times for the original R1S Launch Edition for comparison's sake. It's not a totally straight comparison, as it was fitted with all-terrain tires that are great for off-roading but not so great for braking or lateral grip.

It's also notable that we don't test on a drag strip with a prepared surface. While many drag strips are "prepped" with chemicals and adhesives to make them stickier and improve a vehicle's traction, our test track is a normal asphalt surface. While we could get quicker times on a drag strip, we don't feel the numbers would be representative of what you might see in the real world. I noticed a hint of spinning from the Quad's front tires, so a prepped surface might have improved performance by mitigating some of that slip.