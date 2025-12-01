Tested: The 2026 Rivian R1S Quad Isn't as Quick as Expected

The quad-motor R1S' jump in performance is smaller than we were hoping for

2026 Rivian R1S Quad
  • We've now tested the Dual, Tri and Quad variants of the second-generation Rivian R1S electric SUV.
  • Despite Rivian's claims, the Quad proved no quicker to 60 mph than the Tri.
  • The extra motor does prove useful in other areas, however.

Rivian's all-electric R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV have undergone substantial changes since their debuts. While we saw some of these changes in the R1T that was part of our One-Year Road Test fleet, even bigger updates came with the introduction of the Gen 2 model. I've finally had the chance to get behind the wheel of all three variants of the Gen 2 R1S, and the results from our test track are ... not what I expected.

Consider These Recommendations
2026 Rivian R1S Quad rear

To keep it brief, the R1S is available with two (Dual), three (Tri) or four (Quad) electric motors, with power and performance increasing along with motor count. Or at least that's the expectation, right? When I compared testing numbers for all three models, that's not exactly what I saw. 

Rivian R1S


Rivian R1S Dual
Rivian R1S Tri
Rivian R1S Quad (Gen 2)
Rivian R1S Quad (Gen 1)
Motorstwo (one at each axle)three (one front and two rear)four (two at each axle)four (two at each axle)
Power665 hp850 hp 1,025 hp835 hp
Torque610 lb-ft1,103 lb-ft1,198 lb-ft908 lb-ft
Drivelineall-wheel driveall-wheel driveall-wheel driveall-wheel drive
Weight6,660 pounds6,795 pounds6,911 pounds7,007 pounds
0-60 mph3.0 seconds2.9 seconds3.7 seconds3.4 seconds
Quarter mile10.7 seconds @ 127.6 mph11 seconds @ 122.6 mph12.1 seconds @ 108.8 mph11.8 seconds @ 110.7 mph
Braking 60-0 mph124 feet120 feet128 feet137 feet
Lateral grip (200-ft skidpad)0.93 g0.83 g0.82 g0.83 g
TiresMichelin Pilot Sport S 5Pirelli Scorpion MSPirelli Scorpion MSPirelli Scorpion Elect all-terrains






Despite the Quad making 175 more horsepower than the Tri, it was actually slightly slower to 60 mph. The extra power was enough to push the Quad's time ahead of the Tri's by the time the pair crossed the quarter-mile mark, but its 3-second 0-to-60-mph time was slower than Rivian's estimated 2.6 seconds. I used launch control for all my runs, and the vehicles were all charged to 100% just before testing, so it wasn't like one was getting a benefit that another wasn't. 

2026 Rivian R1S Quad

I put times for the original R1S Launch Edition for comparison's sake. It's not a totally straight comparison, as it was fitted with all-terrain tires that are great for off-roading but not so great for braking or lateral grip. 

It's also notable that we don't test on a drag strip with a prepared surface. While many drag strips are "prepped" with chemicals and adhesives to make them stickier and improve a vehicle's traction, our test track is a normal asphalt surface. While we could get quicker times on a drag strip, we don't feel the numbers would be representative of what you might see in the real world. I noticed a hint of spinning from the Quad's front tires, so a prepped surface might have improved performance by mitigating some of that slip. 

2026 Rivian R1S Quad interior

It's not all bad news for the R1S Quad. Our handling tests really showed off the benefits of the extra electric motor. That extra bit of grip improved cornering grip and helped the R1S rocket out of corners with ease and serious verve. While 0.93 g isn't on the same level as a Porsche 911 or Chevrolet Corvette, it's better than we've seen from any other Rivian we've tested. 

2026 Rivian R1S Quad

Prices for the R1S Dual start below $80,000. There's a big jump for the Tri, with prices starting around $110,000, while the Quad starts at more than $120,000. I still think the Dual is the best buy given its combination of performance and electric range (more motors means less range) for the price, but the extra grunt from the Tri and Quad models can be intoxicating. 

Rivian R1S for sale near you
2 of 2 listings
See all 2 listings
by

Reese Counts has worked in the automotive industry since he started as an intern at Edmunds in 2015. He has written or edited thousands of car-related articles and tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Reese is a vehicle test editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to Autoblog. Reese has also been featured on Yahoo! Finance, Engadget and AOL reviewing cars and covering automotive technology, auto shows and more. Reese learned to drive in his father's C4 Chevrolet Corvette and now owns his grandfather's 1999 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG. A love for cars runs deep in his family.

edited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top