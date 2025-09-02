2026 Ram 1500 Hemi V8 First Drive Review: Yeah, It's Slower. So What?

A Hemi V8 engine gives the Ram 1500 more emotion

2026 Ram 1500 Hemi V8 burnout
  • Ram listened to its customers and brought back the 5.7-liter Hemi® V8.
  • The V8 model is slower than the Ram 1500 with the standard-output inline-six and can't tow as much either.
  • This is an emotional choice, not a practical one. We love the sound and fury of the V8.

If you want the quickest, most fuel-efficient Ram 1500 with the highest towing capacity, get one with the new Hurricane twin-turbo straight-six engine. Our testing data doesn’t lie: The new Ram 1500’s six-cylinder engine outperforms the old Hemi V8. But numbers can’t equate for sheer emotion. And to that end, the Hemi V8 option is back for the 2026 Ram 1500 following strong customer demand.

Listen to your heart — and that noise

For some context, here’s how Ram’s 5.7-liter Hemi V8 compares to the new 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six options. What’s interesting is that the base Hurricane engine is the one that offers the best numbers.

2026 Ram 1500
3.0L twin-turbo I6 (standard output)
3.0L twin-turbo I6 (high output)
5.7-liter V8
Power420 hp540 hp395 hp
Torque469 lb-ft521 lb-ft410 lb-ft
Max towing11,610 pounds10,000 pounds11,320 pounds
Max fuel economy (city/highway/combined)18/25/21 mpg15/21/17 mpg17/23/19 mpg

However, it’s on the road where the V8’s emotion comes in. Put your foot down and the engine responds with a grunt that you just can’t get from a straight-six. Ram says the V8-powered truck will accelerate to 60 mph in a little under 7 seconds, though both versions of the straight-six engine make for a quicker pickup. When we tested the new Hurricane engines, the high-output Tungsten rocketed to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds.

2026 Ram 1500 Hemi V8 interior

Still looks and rides great

Regardless of which powerplant you choose, the Ram is undoubtedly a handsome truck. From the chrome-laden Limited to the off-road-focused Rebel, the full-size truck has a commanding presence on the road.

It rides well, too, with either coil or air springs as well as a five-link rear suspension in the rear — all of which lends itself to comfort. The cabin is spacious with plenty of storage options and high-quality materials. My one complaint is that the Uconnect infotainment system is starting to show its age, but thankfully wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are on hand for smartphone mirroring. 

2026 Ram 1500 Hemi V8 rear 3/4

Not an expensive upgrade

You can option the Hemi V8 engine on all Ram 1500 trims except for the top-spec Tungsten and off-road-focused RHO. Ram says that its Tungsten customers will want the highest-output engine, and as for the RHO, well, don’t be shocked if Ram brings back a V8-powered Ram 1500 TRX for proper V8 off-road thrills.

The V8 is a $1,200 upcharge over the standard-output straight-six engine and a no-cost option compared to the high-output Hurricane motor. For trucks with the Ram’s most basic 3.6-liter V6, the V8 is a $2,900 add-on. Across the board, this makes the V8 a relatively affordable upgrade for folks who subscribe to the idea that there’s no replacement for displacement.

2026 Ram 1500 Hemi V8 engine
by

Emme Hall is an award-winning automotive journalist who has been testing and evaluating vehicles since 2009. During that time she's written for the likes of Car and Driver, MotorTrend, TechCrunch, The Verge, Jalopnik, Motor1 and SAE Automotive. You may have also seen her on video with CNET Roadshow, TFL Car, The Hoonigans and Top Gear: American Tuned. Emme is an accomplished off-road racer, having won her class in the Mint 400 in her 2001 lifted and supercharged Miata named Buddy. She also won the Rebelle Rally twice and was the and was the first to campaign an EV in the competition. Emme enjoys adventure travel and hopes to one day explore the Himalayas in a tuk tuk.

edited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

