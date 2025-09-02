Still looks and rides great

Regardless of which powerplant you choose, the Ram is undoubtedly a handsome truck. From the chrome-laden Limited to the off-road-focused Rebel, the full-size truck has a commanding presence on the road.

It rides well, too, with either coil or air springs as well as a five-link rear suspension in the rear — all of which lends itself to comfort. The cabin is spacious with plenty of storage options and high-quality materials. My one complaint is that the Uconnect infotainment system is starting to show its age, but thankfully wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are on hand for smartphone mirroring.