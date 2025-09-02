- Ram listened to its customers and brought back the 5.7-liter Hemi® V8.
- The V8 model is slower than the Ram 1500 with the standard-output inline-six and can't tow as much either.
- This is an emotional choice, not a practical one. We love the sound and fury of the V8.
2026 Ram 1500 Hemi V8 First Drive Review: Yeah, It's Slower. So What?
A Hemi V8 engine gives the Ram 1500 more emotion
If you want the quickest, most fuel-efficient Ram 1500 with the highest towing capacity, get one with the new Hurricane twin-turbo straight-six engine. Our testing data doesn’t lie: The new Ram 1500’s six-cylinder engine outperforms the old Hemi V8. But numbers can’t equate for sheer emotion. And to that end, the Hemi V8 option is back for the 2026 Ram 1500 following strong customer demand.
Listen to your heart — and that noise
For some context, here’s how Ram’s 5.7-liter Hemi V8 compares to the new 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six options. What’s interesting is that the base Hurricane engine is the one that offers the best numbers.
2026 Ram 1500
3.0L twin-turbo I6 (standard output)
3.0L twin-turbo I6 (high output)
5.7-liter V8
|Power
|420 hp
|540 hp
|395 hp
|Torque
|469 lb-ft
|521 lb-ft
|410 lb-ft
|Max towing
|11,610 pounds
|10,000 pounds
|11,320 pounds
|Max fuel economy (city/highway/combined)
|18/25/21 mpg
|15/21/17 mpg
|17/23/19 mpg
However, it’s on the road where the V8’s emotion comes in. Put your foot down and the engine responds with a grunt that you just can’t get from a straight-six. Ram says the V8-powered truck will accelerate to 60 mph in a little under 7 seconds, though both versions of the straight-six engine make for a quicker pickup. When we tested the new Hurricane engines, the high-output Tungsten rocketed to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds.
Still looks and rides great
Regardless of which powerplant you choose, the Ram is undoubtedly a handsome truck. From the chrome-laden Limited to the off-road-focused Rebel, the full-size truck has a commanding presence on the road.
It rides well, too, with either coil or air springs as well as a five-link rear suspension in the rear — all of which lends itself to comfort. The cabin is spacious with plenty of storage options and high-quality materials. My one complaint is that the Uconnect infotainment system is starting to show its age, but thankfully wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are on hand for smartphone mirroring.
Not an expensive upgrade
You can option the Hemi V8 engine on all Ram 1500 trims except for the top-spec Tungsten and off-road-focused RHO. Ram says that its Tungsten customers will want the highest-output engine, and as for the RHO, well, don’t be shocked if Ram brings back a V8-powered Ram 1500 TRX for proper V8 off-road thrills.
The V8 is a $1,200 upcharge over the standard-output straight-six engine and a no-cost option compared to the high-output Hurricane motor. For trucks with the Ram’s most basic 3.6-liter V6, the V8 is a $2,900 add-on. Across the board, this makes the V8 a relatively affordable upgrade for folks who subscribe to the idea that there’s no replacement for displacement.