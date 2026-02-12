— Marina del Rey, California

It's been a few years since the Porsche Macan Electric made its debut. We were so eager to get our hands on one that we went out and bought the first one available, a 2024 Macan 4 Electric. But after a year of ownership, we were left disappointed and underwhelmed by aspects like the interior quality and passenger space. Can the new Macan GTS Electric and its enhanced performance make up for our Macan 4's drawbacks? I spent a day on some of the best (and worst) roads in Los Angeles to find out.

A GTS for every Porsche

The new GTS EV mixes and matches bits from other Macans, all with a heavy focus on performance. Porsche offers a GTS trim on every one of its vehicles, and while it's never the fastest or most powerful, a GTS model is always among the best.

The all-wheel-drive Macan GTS Electric uses the same front motor as all other AWD Macan EVs, but the rear motor is a detuned version of the one in the range-topping Macan Turbo EV. Porsche says the Macan GTS will make 509 horsepower most of the time and up to 563 hp for short bursts. Torque output peaks at 704 lb-ft. When we tested the Macan Electric Turbo last year, it had no problem matching Porsche's 3.1-second 0-to-60-mph claim. I have no doubt the Macan Electric GTS will hit its 3.6-second time too.