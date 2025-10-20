Performance gets a nice boost, too. The GTS shares its rear motor with the Macan Turbo, and in combination with a front motor for electric all-wheel drive, the GTS makes a total of 509 horsepower (up from the Macan 4S' 442 hp). That figure can be boosted to 563 hp when using launch control to sprint off the line. Porsche claims 0-60 will be done with in 3.6 seconds and the quarter-mile mark is crossed in 12 seconds flat.

Another key part of the recipe is GTS models often get typically optional kit as standard, and this GTS is no exception. The Sport Chrono package is one such option and it adds what Porsche calls Track Endurance mode. The system precools the battery in preparation for longer on-track lapping sessions with the goal of allowing the Macan EV to go faster for longer. Going fast makes heat and heat limits performance, so less heat means more performance.

But Porsche didn't stop there. The rear motor also gets a mechanical limited-slip differential, and that, in addition to the electric torque vectoring, should help the GTS maximize traction out of corners. The GTS also gets standard air suspension and anti-roll bars that have both been tuned specifically for this car. Rear-axle steering, however, is still an optional extra.