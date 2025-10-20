- The 2026 Porsche Macan GTS EV is here.
- It gets more power, more standard go-faster kit, and a more suede-filled interior.
- Prices start $105,350 after destination and you can have one starting today.
2026 Porsche Macan GTS EV First Look: Following the Formula
Could the GTS be the sweet spot of the Macan EV range?
Everybody knows you don't mess with your grandmother's recipes. There's just a certain flavor that, once dialed in, cannot be replaced. For Porsche, the case is much the same with the GTS recipe, and the new-for-2026 Macan GTS EV follows it to a tee.
As with all GTS models, the exterior gets a small but noticeable working over. The front bumper is from the Turbo (you can recognize it thanks to the body-colored strake underneath the lower headlight cluster) and looks a touch more aggressive than the Macan 4 EV in our One-Year Road Test Fleet. The rear spoiler gets a little extra kick-up at its trailing edge, the rear diffuser is a bit more aggressive, and any exterior chrome has been blacked out.
Performance gets a nice boost, too. The GTS shares its rear motor with the Macan Turbo, and in combination with a front motor for electric all-wheel drive, the GTS makes a total of 509 horsepower (up from the Macan 4S' 442 hp). That figure can be boosted to 563 hp when using launch control to sprint off the line. Porsche claims 0-60 will be done with in 3.6 seconds and the quarter-mile mark is crossed in 12 seconds flat.
Another key part of the recipe is GTS models often get typically optional kit as standard, and this GTS is no exception. The Sport Chrono package is one such option and it adds what Porsche calls Track Endurance mode. The system precools the battery in preparation for longer on-track lapping sessions with the goal of allowing the Macan EV to go faster for longer. Going fast makes heat and heat limits performance, so less heat means more performance.
But Porsche didn't stop there. The rear motor also gets a mechanical limited-slip differential, and that, in addition to the electric torque vectoring, should help the GTS maximize traction out of corners. The GTS also gets standard air suspension and anti-roll bars that have both been tuned specifically for this car. Rear-axle steering, however, is still an optional extra.
As are plenty of other goodies for the interior space. We've already said we aren't fans of our Macan EV's interior, but putting money toward the right options in the right places can help seriously zhuzh up the cabin. That said, the GTS does get dark suede accessories throughout the cabin, a standard heated steering wheel, and the 18-way adjustable Sport seats that are covered in a mix of real leather and dark suede.
Another bit of good news for Porsche enjoyers is that this Macan GTS won't replace the gas-powered Macan GTS — the two will exist in tandem, for now.
Prices for the new Macan GTS EV start at $105,350 before you get silly with the options list. That said, the GTS looks like a much better value for money than our Macan 4. Porsche hasn't said how much range the GTS is rated for, but it's safe to assume you'll get a touch more than the more powerful Macan Turbo's 288 miles. We'll find out for sure when we put one through the Edmunds EV Range Test.