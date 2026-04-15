- The Macan GTS Electric sits between the 4S and Turbo, combining bits of both models.
- The GTS Electric makes 563 horsepower and 704 lb-ft of torque.
- Prices for the Macan GTS Electric start at $107,650.
2026 Porsche Macan GTS EV Tested: One Fun EV
Further dividing the pie
Porsche has a knack for creating new variants of the same basic vehicle. Take a look at any one of the company's model lines, from the 718 to the Cayenne, and you'll see each one has been broken into a handful of iterations with monikers like S and Turbo. The Porsche Macan Electric is no different; it recently spawned its own GTS model, a trim we're very familiar with on other Porsches.
I had a short opportunity to drive the Macan GTS Electric earlier this year and walked away quite impressed. Simply put, it's one of the most entertaining EVs I've ever driven. While it was great to take it on some of the best roads in Southern California, I was eager to spend time with it at the Edmunds test track to see how it stacks up.
A little of this, a little of that
The Macan GTS Electric follows the same template as most other GTS models. It's a sport-focused trim that sits between the 4S and Turbo models in terms of price and performance. While it shares parts with other Macan Electric models (battery pack, electric motors), the air suspension has been tuned specifically for the GTS. It also gets Track Endurance mode, which was introduced on the Porsche Taycan. It's a special setting that helps maintain battery temperature, ensuring consistent lap times on a track even as the battery drains.
All Macan Electrics use the same 95-kWh battery pack, though changes to the electric motors are what give the models different horsepower and torque outputs. The GTS uses detuned versions of the electric motors from the Turbo, with one at each axle. Typically, output is a healthy 509 horsepower and 704 lb-ft of torque. But when you use launch control, horsepower temporarily rises to 563 hp, more than even the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid.
Save as much as $7,123 with Edmunds
2026 Porsche Macan GTS Electric tested
Porsche Macan GTS Electric
Porsche Macan Turbo Electric
Tesla Model Y Performance
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
|Motors
|two (one at each axle)
|two (one at each axle)
|two (one at each axle)
|two (one at each axle)
|Horsepower
|563 hp
|630 hp
|510 hp
|641 hp
|Torque
|704 lb-ft
|883 lb-ft
|n/a
|568 lb-ft
|Driveline
|all-wheel drive
|all-wheel drive
|all-wheel drive
|all-wheel drive
|Weight
|5,433 pounds
|5,451 pounds
|4,447 pounds
|4,854 pounds
|0-60 mph
|3.6 sec
|3.1 sec
|3.6 sec
|3.3 sec
|Quarter mile
|11.7 sec @ 118.3 mph
|11.1 sec @ 123.2 mph
|11.5 sec @ 121.6 mph
|11.2 sec @ 122.2 mph
|Braking 60-0 mph
|107 ft
|109 ft
|121 ft
|110 ft
|Lateral grip (200-ft skidpad)
|0.97 g
|1.01 g
|0.91 g
|1.0 g
|Tires
|Pirelli P Zero Corsa
|Pirelli P Zero Corsa
|Hankook Ion Evo AS SUV
|Pirelli P Zero HN Elect
|EPA-estimated range
|294 miles
|288 miles
|306 miles
|221 miles
|Edmunds Tested range
|298 miles
|301 miles
|293 miles
|253 miles
|EPA-estimated efficiency
|37 kWh/100 miles
|37 kWh/100 miles
|32 kWh/100 miles
|43 kWh/100 miles
|Edmunds Tested efficiency
|34.2 kWh/100 miles
|33.5 kWh/100 miles
|30.8 kWh/100 miles
|35.9 kWh/100 miles
The GTS performed well at our test track, posting figures similar to those of other performance EVs and that would shame many pure sports cars. While it's not the quickest EV we've ever tested, the GTS Electric is not far off. It bolted from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds, matching the Tesla Model Y Performance in our testing. The quarter mile was also quick at 11.7 seconds at a speed of 118.3 mph, slightly off the Model Y's time of 11.5 seconds at 121.6 mph. It's also not quite as quick as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, which outpaced the GTS in both 0-60 mph and quarter-mile testing.
The Macan GTS Electric really proved its worth in our braking and handling tests. In our 60-0 mph panic-braking test, it stopped in just 107 feet. That's not only shorter than the Model Y Performance and the Ioniq 5 N, but it's also actually a bit better than the Macan Turbo Electric. Stops were short and consistent, with no notable brake fade or performance drop-off.
Around our 200-foot skidpad, the Macan GTS Electric pulled 0.98 g, slightly off the Macan Turbo Electric (1.01 g) and Ioniq 5 N (1.0 g) but better than the Model Y and most other electric SUVs. Part of the excellent braking and skidpad performance stems from our test vehicle's equipment. While the GTS Electric comes standard with 21-inch wheels wrapped in all-season tires, our test vehicle was fitted with 22-inch wheels ($3,010) with optional summer performance tires ($660). Those certainly made a difference in our handling and braking tests, where the extra traction helped.
Numbers only tell a part of the story. There are plenty of vehicles that put up excellent test figures but fall short in areas like driver engagement and fun. For example, the Volvo EX30 Twin Motor is just as quick to 60 mph as the Macan GTS Electric, but the Volvo won't put a smile on your face like the Porsche will. The Porsche's quick and responsive steering offers good feedback, helping the Macan GTS Electric feel more like a big hot hatch than a heavy SUV.
What about the electric range?
Like most EVs that pass through our garage, the Macan GTS Electric got its turn at the Edmunds EV Range Test. We set up this test to see how EVs perform in the real world rather than relying solely on EPA estimates. Rather than getting on the freeway, setting the cruise control to 70 mph, and driving until the battery is depleted, we follow a strict route that's 60% city and 40% highway, with an average speed of 40 mph. This better represents the actual driving buyers do day to day. We also stay within 5 mph of all posted speed limits, drive each car in its most efficient drive setting, and keep the climate control on auto at 72 degrees.
In testing, the Macan GTS Electric slightly outperformed expectations, driving 298 miles on a single charge, slightly more than its 294-mile estimate. It likely would have gone even farther with all-season tires. We measured efficiency at 34.2 kWh/100 miles, also better than the EPA estimate of 37 kWh/100 miles. (Smaller figures are better here.) While that's not quite as far as the Macan Turbo Electric went (301 miles), the GTS Electric outperformed rivals like the Model Y Performance (293 miles), Hyundai Ioniq 5 N (253 miles), Genesis GV60 Performance (279 miles) and Volvo EX30 (256 miles).
Charging speeds, like with every Porsche we've tested, were excellent. In the Edmunds EV Charging Test, the Macan GTS Electric exceeded its cited charging capability of 270 kW, maxing out at 285 kW and adding 100 miles of range in just under 10 minutes. While its peak might not be as high as those of other EVs, Porsche's engineers have figured out how to keep the Macan Electric charging at its fastest rate for longer than others.
Filling a niche
Like all of Porsche's GTS models, the Macan GTS Electric fills a narrow niche in the lineup. The base price of $107,650 is awfully close to the base price of the Macan Turbo Electric ($115,050). With options like rear-axle steering ($2,150), a Bose audio system ($1,050), and the GTS interior package ($6,570), my Carmine Red ($1,310) test vehicle came in at $125,920. That's nearly twice the as-tested price of the Tesla Model Y Performance ($66,880) and Hyundai Ioniq 5 N ($68,255). Porsche offers seemingly endless customization, but it comes at a cost.
So is the Macan GTS Electric worth the price of admission? If you're looking for a fun-to-drive EV with excellent range, fast charging, and a bit of exclusivity, then absolutely. The Porsche tax is certainly strong, but few vehicles on the road offer such a well-rounded experience.