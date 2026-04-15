Porsche has a knack for creating new variants of the same basic vehicle. Take a look at any one of the company's model lines, from the 718 to the Cayenne, and you'll see each one has been broken into a handful of iterations with monikers like S and Turbo. The Porsche Macan Electric is no different; it recently spawned its own GTS model, a trim we're very familiar with on other Porsches.

I had a short opportunity to drive the Macan GTS Electric earlier this year and walked away quite impressed. Simply put, it's one of the most entertaining EVs I've ever driven. While it was great to take it on some of the best roads in Southern California, I was eager to spend time with it at the Edmunds test track to see how it stacks up.