- What's new: The Turbo E-Hybrid is the range-topping version of the gas-powered Porsche Cayenne, and it costs nearly $167K to start.
- Why it matters: The Turbo E-Hybrid combines battery power and a 24-mile EV electric driving range with a twin-turbo V8 engine.
- Edmunds says: This might be the best-performing Cayenne, but that doesn't make it the best buy.
Tested: 2026 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Is a Delightfully Irrational Choice
As capable as its name is long, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is an expensive do-it-all monster
Nobody needs a $200,000 luxury SUV that can hit 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and top out at 183 mph. But based on the sheer number of BMW X5 Ms, Lamborghini Uruses and Mercedes-AMG G 63s I see around Los Angeles, there's clearly some demand. Porsche's answer to this desire is the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid, which starts around $165K but can balloon well past the $200K mark with options. It's quick, fast and actually quite comfy, and it can even drive under pure electric power for 24 miles. It's an unnecessary and superlative SUV — and a satisfying guilty pleasure.
Performance is the name of the game
Around our test track, the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid struts its stuff. Peep the table below to see some impressive test numbers, especially for a luxury SUV weighing nearly 3 tons.
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2026 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid
Edmunds test results
|Engine
|twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8
|Battery
|25.9 kWh
|Power
|729 hp
|Torque
|700 lb-ft
|Transmission
|eight-speed auto
|Driveline
|all-wheel drive
|Fuel economy
|22 mpg combined
|Electric driving range
|24 miles
|Weight
|5,845 pounds
|0-30 mph
|1.5 seconds
|0-45 mph
|2.4 seconds
|0-60 mph
|3.6 seconds
|0-75 mph
|5.1 seconds
|Quarter mile
|11.6 seconds @ 118.4 mph
|Lateral grip (200-foot skidpad)
|0.98 g
|60-0 mph braking
|105 feet
The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid's 25.9-kWh battery feeds an electric motor that aids off-the-line oomph, hence the 3.6-second 0-to-60-mph time. But this thing isn't just about straight-line speed. Chuck it into a corner and the Cayenne responds with great balance and composure — it's a reminder that engineers who tuned the Cayenne were also responsible for the Porsche 911 sports car. The steering is perfectly weighted and gives great feedback about what's happening as you carve through a corner. The adaptive air suspension keeps body motions perfectly in check, allowing just a little lean, so the Cayenne doesn't feel as heavy as it is during quick left-to-right transitions.
A vehicle this big and heavy being able to stop in just 105 feet is a solid feat; that's a number more akin to what you'd expect from a performance coupe or sedan. Plus, the Cayenne does it all without skittishness or its rear end getting overly light and squirrelly. Panic stops in the Cayenne are simply no big deal.
It's a great daily driver
When you start the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid, it defaults to electric power; the SUV will run its battery down first before relying on the gas engine. You can drive in EV mode at speeds up to 84 mph, which is really all you'll ever need in day-to-day life — at least, in a big city like Los Angeles. The EPA's range estimate of 24 miles on a full battery is pretty much spot on with what we observed in our testing. With the standard 11-kW onboard charger, it takes about 2.5 hours to fully charge the battery when plugged into a Level 2 outlet.
Hybrid Auto is the best mode for daily driving; it'll rely on the battery and electric motor as much as possible but fire up the gas engine when you need some performance kick. The engine in question is Porsche's twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, which sounds awesome through the Cayenne Turbo's sport exhaust. On its own, the V8 makes a healthy 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, but factor in the electric motor and total output is a downright decadent 729 hp and 700 lb-ft.
In Sport and Sport+ modes, the V8 engine always stays on, and supplemental energy is actually fed back into the battery so you can charge it on the go. The eight-speed automatic transmission proactively downshifts under braking in these settings to keep the gas engine on boil, which is great for powering out of corners at our test track or while blasting up one of California's many canyon roads.
All the while, the Cayenne's ride is comfortable. Credit those air springs — even on massive 22-inch wheels, the Turbo E-Hybrid traverses crummy roads with composure. It doesn't shudder over patches of broken pavement, nor do the tires produce a lot of noise at highway speeds.
The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid packs an absolute wallop of power and can rip around corners as gracefully as a sports car, but it only ever dispatches that performance when you ask for it. With comfy seats and a quiet cabin, the Turbo E-Hybrid is as easy and pleasant to drive as any other Cayenne unless you're really trying to eke out its aggression.
But who is this thing for?
The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid starts at $166,850 including a $2,350 destination charge. Because Porsche wouldn't be Porsche without an extensive options list, you can easily get this thing up over $200K with just a few clicks. This specific vehicle, in fact, costs $210,140 as tested. But hey, maybe you really need to spend that $490 to have a "Turbo" logo embossed on the center armrest.
My colleague Cameron Rogers recently called the Porsche Cayenne S the best all-around performance SUV. After driving the S back-to-back with the Turbo E-Hybrid, I agree with that statement. As an all-around sporty SUV — and an all-around daily driver — the V8-powered Cayenne S is all you'd ever really need. But gosh is the Turbo E-Hybrid delightful. It's the epitome of prioritizing want over need.