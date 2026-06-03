Tested: 2026 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Is a Delightfully Irrational Choice

The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid's 25.9-kWh battery feeds an electric motor that aids off-the-line oomph, hence the 3.6-second 0-to-60-mph time. But this thing isn't just about straight-line speed. Chuck it into a corner and the Cayenne responds with great balance and composure — it's a reminder that engineers who tuned the Cayenne were also responsible for the Porsche 911 sports car. The steering is perfectly weighted and gives great feedback about what's happening as you carve through a corner. The adaptive air suspension keeps body motions perfectly in check, allowing just a little lean, so the Cayenne doesn't feel as heavy as it is during quick left-to-right transitions.

A vehicle this big and heavy being able to stop in just 105 feet is a solid feat; that's a number more akin to what you'd expect from a performance coupe or sedan. Plus, the Cayenne does it all without skittishness or its rear end getting overly light and squirrelly. Panic stops in the Cayenne are simply no big deal.