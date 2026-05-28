Tested: 2026 Porsche Cayenne S Is the Best All-Around Performance SUV

Typical Porsche price silliness

Speaking of pricing, what you see in the table above isn't a typo — our Cayenne S tester was more expensive than the GTS. Part of that is due to the different model years; even though the Cayenne GTS is just a year older, price increases mean that an identically specced 2026 GTS costs roughly $10K more than the 2025 we tested. Wild. Beyond that, the Cayenne S also had more option boxes ticked. Some upgrades undoubtedly increased its performance capabilities, but others — like the $4,280 interior leather package and $3,860 for contrast-color stitching — were purely cosmetic. Our GTS had fewer of these extraneous features.

No matter how you slice it, though, the Cayenne offers poor value for typical SUV shoppers. From a practical point of view, the Cayenne is a midsize SUV with less cargo and passenger space than competitors, and its price tag is unjustifiably high. A base Cayenne with no options is more expensive than a similarly sized BMW X5 xDrive40 with nearly every available extra. Our Cayenne S with $43,380 in options is closer to the base price of a Bentley Bentayga than it is to a similarly equipped Mercedes-Benz GLE 580.

So you're paying a lot more and getting a lot less. Why buy a Cayenne at all? Because, if ultimate practicality isn't a factor, the Porsche offers a driving experience no rival can match. The Cayenne S feels sublime from behind the wheel. Our test driver Gabe notes:

"Porsche can't keep getting away with this. I simply refuse to believe that its family SUV is this intuitive, agile and performant. The steering calibration is phenomenal, with just enough feedback to sense when you're approaching the limit of grip, and a rack that's quick enough to let this massive machine turn without making it twitchy. It walks a fine line beautifully. Switching through drive modes is pretty much pointless; it seems to want to perform well regardless of how you dial it in, with a traction control system that isn't overly intrusive but won't let things get out of hand at any point. It's a fine-tuning master class."

For most buyers, the Cayenne is simply too pricey for what it is. However, for discerning shoppers who prioritize the driving experience — and have deep pockets that can support the eye-watering expense — there is simply no substitute for a well-optioned Cayenne.