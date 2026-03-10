- What's new: The Porsche Cayenne EV adds a midgrade S trim, priced from $128,650 including destination.
- Why it matters: With 536 horsepower, the S splits the difference between the base Cayenne Electric and Cayenne Turbo Electric.
- The bottom line: The Cayenne S Electric should offer enough performance for most buyers, and we expect it to have around 300 miles of range.
Porsche Cayenne Electric Lineup Adds 536-HP S Variant
The Cayenne S Electric goes on sale in late summer
Porsche initially revealed the new Cayenne Electric midsize SUV in base and Turbo variants. But Porsche wouldn't be Porsche if it didn't offer a bajillion versions of each of its vehicles, which brings us to Tuesday's introduction of the 2026 Cayenne S Electric.
Priced from $128,650 — including an insane $2,350 destination charge — the Cayenne S splits the difference between the $111,350 base and $165,350 Turbo variants of Porsche's electric SUV. Like its siblings, the Cayenne S uses 800-volt architecture that allows for a maximum charging capability of 400 kW, meaning its 113-kWh battery can go from a 10% to 80% state of charge in 16 minutes under ideal conditions, according to Porsche. Both a Tesla-style NACS charging port and a Level 2 AC plug are fitted to the Cayenne S, and Porsche will throw in a CCS DC fast-charging adapter free of charge.
Porsche isn't quoting a range estimate for the S, and the EPA hasn't released official figures for the other electric Cayenne models. We conducted an unofficial range test of a base Cayenne Electric last year and saw 328 miles. The S should come in closer to 300 miles.
The Cayenne S has a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup that delivers 536 horsepower and 657 lb-ft of torque. Porsche quotes a 3.6-second 0-to-60-mph time when using launch control. Opt for the Sport Chrono pack and you'll get a push-to-pass function that unlocks an additional 120 hp for 10-second bursts.
Performance-enhancing options include torque-vectoring tech that shuffles power between the wheels for added grip and stability, as well as Porsche's nifty Active Ride adaptive suspension. S-specific 20-inch wheels are standard and beefy carbon-ceramic brakes are available if you want mega stopping power.
The S' interior is the same as other Cayenne Electric models, meaning it's full of the latest and greatest tech with Porsche's new curved infotainment display. There's seating for five passengers, a generous cargo area, and a whole host of comfort and convenience amenities. There's a full catalog of interior color and material options to choose from as well.
We've had the chance to drive prototypes of the Cayenne Electric and will be getting behind the wheel of the base and Turbo versions soon. The S will follow in the coming months, with the first customer delivers expected to take place in late summer.