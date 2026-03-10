Porsche Cayenne Electric Lineup Adds 536-HP S Variant

Porsche initially revealed the new Cayenne Electric midsize SUV in base and Turbo variants. But Porsche wouldn't be Porsche if it didn't offer a bajillion versions of each of its vehicles, which brings us to Tuesday's introduction of the 2026 Cayenne S Electric.

Priced from $128,650 — including an insane $2,350 destination charge — the Cayenne S splits the difference between the $111,350 base and $165,350 Turbo variants of Porsche's electric SUV. Like its siblings, the Cayenne S uses 800-volt architecture that allows for a maximum charging capability of 400 kW, meaning its 113-kWh battery can go from a 10% to 80% state of charge in 16 minutes under ideal conditions, according to Porsche. Both a Tesla-style NACS charging port and a Level 2 AC plug are fitted to the Cayenne S, and Porsche will throw in a CCS DC fast-charging adapter free of charge.