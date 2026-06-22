If the Porsche Cayenne S is your more typical family workhorse, and the Turbo S E-Hybrid is the account executive with a green thumb, the GTS is the athlete of the family. That's especially true when you consider the 2026 Cayenne GTS Coupe with Porsche's optional Lightweight package. It's a little leaner, a little less practical and sharper than the vast majority of its siblings.

When we pitted the non-coupe version of the Cayenne GTS against the BMW X6 M last year, it won handily. It proved to be slower at our test track but a better all-rounder and a more enjoyable performance crossover to live with daily. In short, it was better in more places more of the time.

This coupe version with the $7,780 lightweighting package threatens to undo that slightly. It's inherently less usable, a little stiffer, and demands you give up a few everyday niceties like cooled seats and a sunroof. That's because you're mandated some very cool (cloth) houndstooth seat trimmings, a carbon roof, a sport exhaust, some sportier exterior trim, and the 22-inch wheels that are straight off the even crazier Cayenne Turbo GT.