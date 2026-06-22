- What's new: The Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe can now be had with a Lightweight package.
- Why it matters: It shaves off a little weight, perfect for hardcore Porsche nerds who need every last tenth.
- Edmunds says: But the numbers prove it isn't really the best way to get a Cayenne, even if it's still darn good fun.
2026 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe Tested: Totally Unnecessary Fun
This isn't the best way to get a Cayenne, but we don't really mind ...
If the Porsche Cayenne S is your more typical family workhorse, and the Turbo S E-Hybrid is the account executive with a green thumb, the GTS is the athlete of the family. That's especially true when you consider the 2026 Cayenne GTS Coupe with Porsche's optional Lightweight package. It's a little leaner, a little less practical and sharper than the vast majority of its siblings.
When we pitted the non-coupe version of the Cayenne GTS against the BMW X6 M last year, it won handily. It proved to be slower at our test track but a better all-rounder and a more enjoyable performance crossover to live with daily. In short, it was better in more places more of the time.
This coupe version with the $7,780 lightweighting package threatens to undo that slightly. It's inherently less usable, a little stiffer, and demands you give up a few everyday niceties like cooled seats and a sunroof. That's because you're mandated some very cool (cloth) houndstooth seat trimmings, a carbon roof, a sport exhaust, some sportier exterior trim, and the 22-inch wheels that are straight off the even crazier Cayenne Turbo GT.
Those features give the Lightweight package every chance to make up for lesser practicality with performance gains. Since this is the "lightweight" GTS we're talking about here, we'll turn to the scales first. It weighed in at 5,036 pounds, an … almost negligible drop compared to the standard body GTS we weighed in last year at 5,148 pounds.
So the lighter wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes (which are not included in the Lightweight package and that the regular SUV we tested last year did not have fitted), and that missing chunk of body work at the rear compared to the standard Cayenne GTS we tested save a measly 112 pounds. That's 2.18%, or about as much as human body weight fluctuates from day to day. In other words, it's borderline imperceptible.
That teeny-tiny weight loss did bear fruit at our test track, but not by much. The GTS Coupe did the 0-60 mph sprint in 4 seconds flat and ran through the quarter mile in 12.3 seconds at 111.2 mph. The GTS we tested last year was a tenth slower everywhere and 1.6 mph slower through the quarter mile's speed trap.
Save as much as $10,316 with Edmunds
Edmunds suggests you pay
Spec
2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS
2026 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe w/ Lightweight pack
|Base price
|$126,895
|$139,450
|Price as tested
|$145,185
|$178,820
|Engine
|twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8
|twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8
|Transmission
|eight-speed automatic
|eight-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|493 hp
|493 hp
|Torque
|487 lb-ft
|487 lb-ft
|Tire compound
|Pirelli P Zero Corsa
|Pirelli P Zero Corsa
|Front tire size
|285/40 ZR22
|285/40 ZR22
|Rear tire size
|315/35 ZR22
|315/35 ZR22
|Weight
|5,148 pounds
|5,036 pounds
|0-60 mph
|4.1 seconds
|4.0 seconds
|Quarter mile
|12.4 seconds @ 109.6 mph
|12.3 seconds @ 11.2 mph
|Lateral acceleration (200-ft skidpad)
|1.03 g
|1.02 g
|60-0 mph braking distance
|110 ft
|112 ft
In our 60 mph to 0 braking test, the lighter coupe actually did worse, needing 112 feet compared to the other GTS' 110 feet. Tires had nothing to do with it as both the coupe and the crossover wore Pirelli P Zero Corsa rubber. The slight difference is likely down to brakes — ceramics need a lot of heat to get the best possible braking performance out of them, but steel brakes are less temperamental and give better bite without the need for so much heat.
Around our skidpad, the lighter coupe again fell to the full-bodied SUV, and again by a minuscule margin. The difference between the 1.02 lateral g average of coupe and the 1.03 g of the regular SUV is so small that you could argue the weather had something to do with it. What the numbers really bear out is that, regardless of body style, the Cayenne GTS is a serious performer.
It grips harder than even the Turbo S E-Hybrid model we recently tested, stops in a shorter distance than the current BMW M5, and is as quick through the quarter mile as the much lighter and nearly as powerful BMW M2. And then there's the rest of the Porsche experience.
The steering has real feel — it actually gives you a sense of what's going on with the front tires, a rare feat in something so large. The brake pedal is tight and allows you to make minute adjustments on the fly so you can be pinpoint accurate if you decide to attack a back road or an autocross. We certainly wouldn't recommend against it.
Plus, the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that lives under that big red hood has as much or more character than any of the other turbocharged eight-cylinders currently on sale. It may "only" make 493 horsepower and 486 lb-ft of torque, but it snarls and snorts and pops and bangs — it's a treat to listen to (especially at full throttle through that sport exhaust). There is a silliness and a joy to it that the similarly sized, similarly powerful V8s from BMW and Mercedes-AMG just can't match.
You do not need the 2026 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe with the Lightweight package and the ceramic brakes. You get less cargo space, and at $178,820, it certainly comes off as a tough sell when compared to the equally-as-good-if-not-better GTS SUV we tested last year (that cost "just" $145,185). But if you want it, hey, far be it from us to tell you otherwise. You would struggle to find a more engaging, entertaining and athletic crossover on the market. If we were to make a recommendation, we'd say you should probably just take the regular body style instead.