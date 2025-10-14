I Drove a Porsche Cayenne EV Prototype 328 Miles on a Single Charge

Going the distance

While our own Edmunds EV Range Test consists of a split city/highway route meant to mimic the habits of real-world drivers, this Porsche-sponsored drive was a freeway-only affair. This means the Cayenne's range might end up being a bit better when someone from Edmunds' testing team hooks up a VBOX to the production Cayenne and hits the mean streets of Southern California.

In the Cayenne Electric prototype, I set off from a hotel parking lot in Rancho Cucamonga, hopped on the 10 freeway and headed east. I drove through the Inland Empire, past Palm Springs, and eventually to Blythe near the Arizona/California border before turning around. While on the freeway, I had the Cayenne in its standard drive mode with the air conditioning set to auto and 72 degrees Fahrenheit. Aside from one or two small bursts of acceleration in order to pass sluggish trucks, I mostly used the cruise control to keep the Cayenne at a steady 71 mph. My test car also had three people in it, which might not have a huge negative effect on range, but surely doesn't help either. It was mega hot that Saturday, with ambient temperatures fluctuating between 90 and 100 degrees out in the desert. Not great for electric vehicle efficiency — or sparse air-conditioning use.

When we run the official Edmunds EV Range Test, not only will it be with one person in the car, but also with a lower average speed (40 mph). Both of these things should increase the Cayenne's number.



