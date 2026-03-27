Gas, hybrid or EV

The new Cayenne Electric might share a name with Porsche's largest SUV, but the two models are very different, both inside and out. The new Cayenne Electric is essentially an all-new vehicle, much like the smaller Macan Electric, which doesn't share much with its gas-powered counterpart. While Porsche will still sell the gas- and hybrid-powered Cayenne, these SUVs will be sold alongside the new electric model.

The Cayenne Electric is available in three trims — base, S and Turbo — though only the base and Turbo models were available for test drives. Prices start at about $112,000 for the base model, $130,000 for the Cayenne S Electric, and around $166,000 for the Cayenne Turbo Electric. All three models are powered by an electric motor at each axle. The front motor is the same across all models, but the rear motor varies by trim.