- Porsche has fully revealed the electric Cayenne, which will launch in base and Turbo models.
- Tech innovations include wireless inductive charging, an oil-cooled rear motor, and the first application of Porsche Active Ride on an SUV.
- The Cayenne Turbo Electric is Porsche's most powerful production model to date.
The 2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric Has Every Piece of Tech Imaginable
The bigger Porsche electric SUV brings tons of power, lots of ways to charge, and extreme regen braking
Porsche hasn't been shy about its upcoming Cayenne EV. Prior to today's full reveal, Edmunds has already driven prototypes, put another through an unscientific range test, and learned all about its many new and interesting features. Today's announcement serves to confirm power output (which reaches four digits in the top end) and some photos that are finally not in camouflage — in addition to some real hands-on time with the car.
Two trims to start, more to follow
The Cayenne Electric will launch with two variants, both featuring all-wheel drive: the Cayenne Electric and Cayenne Turbo Electric. The base model is good for 402 horsepower in typical driving; with launch control enabled, output increases to 435 hp and 615 lb-ft of torque. Porsche cites a 4.5-second 0-to-60-mph run.
At the other end of the lineup is the Turbo model, which makes a healthy 844 horsepower in standard mode but can be boosted by 173 hp (to 1,017 hp) for up to 10 seconds when using the push-to-pass button. Activate launch control, and the Turbo summons its full output of 1,139 hp and 1,106 lb-ft of torque. Porsche says that allows it to go from 0 to 60 mph in a scant 2.4 seconds. It will also do the quarter mile in 9.9 seconds. You read that right — this multi-ton electric family hauler is a nine-second car. That's Bananas with a capital "B."
With numbers like that, these aren't ordinary electric motors. The Turbo's rear motor benefits from direct oil cooling, which should keep its output consistent over multiple passes or a long lapping session and also has benefits for efficiency. The big motor also allows for up to 600 kW of regenerative braking power, which Porsche estimates will cover 97% of everyday slowing needs. Buyers who expect to subject their Cayenne Electric Turbo to more serious stopping duty can add Porsche's ceramic composite brakes.
A big battery with every possible way to charge
The Cayenne Electric uses a 113-kWh, 800-volt battery. It's capable of charging at a max rate of 400 kW on a DC fast charger, and Porsche says going from 10% to 80% state of charge takes as little as 16 minutes. There are two charge ports on board: a Tesla-style NACS port on the driver's side for DC fast charging and an SAE J1772 port (the little circular one with five pins) on the passenger rear fender for AC charging. A CCS adapter comes standard to make the Cayenne EV compatible with both DC fast charger types.
In case that's not enough choice, buyers can also spec a wireless inductive charging system that consists of a receiver coil on the vehicle and a special pad (sold separately and available after launch) that you can plop down on your parking space. It's capable of charging at a max of 11 kW, which is about what you'd get when plugging in a Level 2 cable. This way, though, you can't forget to plug in; the system will guide you in and confirm through the surround-view display that you've hit your mark. The vehicle then lowers itself onto the pad, ensuring a 4- to 6-inch gap for optimal efficiency.
Porsche hasn't announced any expected range figures or efficiency numbers. Anecdotal evidence from a desert mileage run shows the base model is capable of 328 miles of highway cruising with the air conditioning active. Since that's closer to the worst-case-scenario end of things in terms of energy use, expect the EPA's and Edmunds' own mileage numbers to be even better.
All of the tech
It wouldn't be a modern Porsche without lots of advanced chassis systems. An adaptive air suspension is standard, while the super-stable Porsche Active Ride is available here for the first time on a Cayenne. You also get Porsche Active Suspension Management and electronic Porsche Traction Management.
The Turbo model adds the Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus limited-slip rear differential. Rear-axle steering with up to 5 degrees of input is available as well. Both models get active aero up front and an adaptive roof spoiler, while the Turbo model adds active aero blades at the rear to boost range at higher speeds. The interior is dominated by screens but retains a handful of physical controls for oft-used functions (cabin temp, fan speed, audio volume). Heating extends beyond the seats to the door panels and armrests, something Mercedes and BMW have offered for a while.
We've already had hands-on time with this interior and, well, it feels like a Porsche. The materials are high-quality, room is ample, and while there are some usability concerns with so many of the climate controls in the main screen, this is one of the better implementations we've seen.
The big curved center display has an upper portion mainly for display and a lower area that's aimed up and mainly serves as a place for controls. A wrist rest that Porsche dubs the Ferry Pad sits high on the center console to give you a perch for easier interaction. There's also a big digital gauge display and an optional passenger touchscreen. Everything runs a new software called Porsche Digital Interaction (detailed here).
The Cayenne Electric is about 2 inches longer than the internal-combustion Cayenne, with a wheelbase that's nearly 5 inches longer. The rear seats should be roomy and offer electric adjustment and stowing. Interior cargo capacity is up to 56.1 cubic feet, plus there's a 3.2-cubic-foot frunk. Towing capacity is a strong 7,716 pounds.
Pricing starts at $109,000 for the Cayenne Electric, which is about $20K more than a base gas Cayenne; the Cayenne Turbo Electric has an MSRP of $163,000 before options. These prices do not include an expected but unannounced destination fee. Ordering starts now, and deliveries are set to begin in summer 2026.