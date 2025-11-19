Porsche hasn't been shy about its upcoming Cayenne EV. Prior to today's full reveal, Edmunds has already driven prototypes, put another through an unscientific range test, and learned all about its many new and interesting features. Today's announcement serves to confirm power output (which reaches four digits in the top end) and some photos that are finally not in camouflage — in addition to some real hands-on time with the car.

Two trims to start, more to follow

The Cayenne Electric will launch with two variants, both featuring all-wheel drive: the Cayenne Electric and Cayenne Turbo Electric. The base model is good for 402 horsepower in typical driving; with launch control enabled, output increases to 435 hp and 615 lb-ft of torque. Porsche cites a 4.5-second 0-to-60-mph run.

At the other end of the lineup is the Turbo model, which makes a healthy 844 horsepower in standard mode but can be boosted by 173 hp (to 1,017 hp) for up to 10 seconds when using the push-to-pass button. Activate launch control, and the Turbo summons its full output of 1,139 hp and 1,106 lb-ft of torque. Porsche says that allows it to go from 0 to 60 mph in a scant 2.4 seconds. It will also do the quarter mile in 9.9 seconds. You read that right — this multi-ton electric family hauler is a nine-second car. That's Bananas with a capital "B."