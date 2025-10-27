Turbo with a capital T

The Turbo S' engine is based on the 3.6-liter flat-six in the 911 GTS, but it forgoes the former's single-turbo setup for a pair of two smaller turbochargers instead. Electric motors help the turbochargers spin up for quicker throttle response, eliminating so-called turbo lag. These motors also recuperate energy that can be sent to the battery pack. Something else worth noting: Because the Turbo's turbos are smaller, and therefore have less inertia, they can spin even faster than the one in the GTS. How much faster? 20,000 rpm faster, up to 145,000 rpm.

The result of the new turbos, plus a lower compression ratio, new throttle bodies, a redesigned intake manifold, and myriad other tweaks is 630 horsepower at 6,500 rpm. If you think that's impressive from just 3.6 liters, Porsche quotes the torque output of this engine at 560 lb-ft from just 2,750 to 5,000 rpm. That ensures instant shove as soon as you lay into the throttle.

Getting all this power to the ground is a standard all-wheel-drive system matched to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This is the same transmission, right down to the gear ratios, as the one in the GTS. The transmission's integrated electric motor produces a peak output of 80 hp and 138 lb-ft of torque. All in, the 911 Turbo S has 701 hp and 590 lb-ft that's ready to go at less than a moment's notice.