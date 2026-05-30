2026 Porsche 911: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery

The Porsche 911 is arguably the German sports car. For the 2026 model year, updated 4S models rejoin the lineup, now with stronger brakes and sportier suspension components lifted from GTS models. Other changes include a few tech enhancements, like an optional Dolby Atmos surround-sound system.

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