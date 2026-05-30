2026 Porsche 911: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery

The 2026 911 returns with an updated Carrera 4S trim across the car's available body styles

2026 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S and Targa 4S
  • The Porsche 911 is a foundational luxury sports car.
  • 2026 brings updated 4S all-wheel-drive models to the lineup.
  • The 2026 Porsche 911 starts at $137,850.

The Porsche 911 is arguably the German sports car. For the 2026 model year, updated 4S models rejoin the lineup, now with stronger brakes and sportier suspension components lifted from GTS models. Other changes include a few tech enhancements, like an optional Dolby Atmos surround-sound system.

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2026 Porsche 911 Targa 4S driving

For 2026, 4S models can be had in any of the 911's three available body styles: coupe, convertible or Targa.

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2026 Porsche 911 Targa 4S above

Regardless of body style, all Carrera models use a twin-turbo flat-six engine, with outputs starting at 388 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque.

2026 Porsche 911 Targa 4S interior

All 2026 911s benefit from a few tech enhancements, like a new app center and updated infotainment hardware.

2026 Porsche 911 Targa 4S seats

The 911 is endlessly configurable, and if you can dream it, Porsche will build it.

Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet
Porsche offers a number of options and accessories for owners to customize their vehicles.

All 2026 911 4S models benefit from carryover bits from the sporty GTS models, including updated suspension and brake components to pair with the 4S' standard all-wheel-drive system.

2026 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S rear

All 911 4S models also feature wider bodywork than standard Carrera models.

2026 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S above

Porsche 911s can be ordered with a litany of options, but 4S owners will have to do without a six-speed manual.

2026 Porsche 911 Targa 4S profile

All Targa models are all-wheel-drive only and have been for some time.

2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe front 3/4

Porsche's 911 Turbo S is the range-topping model, featuring ultimate performance courtesy of a raucous 701-horsepower twin-turbo flat-six aided by a hybrid system.

2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet

The Turbo can also be had as a Cabriolet for those who want to drop the top.

2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe
2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe badge
2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe vents
2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe front
2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe exhaust
2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe wheel
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Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.

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Cars have been an important part of his life since Kirk learned to identify them by their headlights as a toddler. He grew up helping pit crew for his dad’s highly unsuccessful drag racing escapades, and he turned his knowledge of the car culture into a career when he became an editor at Scale Auto Enthusiast magazine starting in college. Kirk has been writing about full-scale cars for more than 20 years and was named to the North American Car and Truck of the Year jury in 2014. He was most recently senior editor at Motor Authority, where he specialized in luxury and performance cars. Kirk also authored and edited several car books, including the award-winning Hot Rod & Custom Chronicle and NASCAR Chronicle when was managing editor at Consumer Guide Automotive. Kirk enjoys nothing more than a track day, but he’s also a Wisconsin sport fan and he enjoys spirited drives in his 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S.

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