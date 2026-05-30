- The Porsche 911 is a foundational luxury sports car.
- 2026 brings updated 4S all-wheel-drive models to the lineup.
- The 2026 Porsche 911 starts at $137,850.
2026 Porsche 911: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery
The 2026 911 returns with an updated Carrera 4S trim across the car's available body styles
The Porsche 911 is arguably the German sports car. For the 2026 model year, updated 4S models rejoin the lineup, now with stronger brakes and sportier suspension components lifted from GTS models. Other changes include a few tech enhancements, like an optional Dolby Atmos surround-sound system.
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For 2026, 4S models can be had in any of the 911's three available body styles: coupe, convertible or Targa.
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Regardless of body style, all Carrera models use a twin-turbo flat-six engine, with outputs starting at 388 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque.
All 2026 911s benefit from a few tech enhancements, like a new app center and updated infotainment hardware.
The 911 is endlessly configurable, and if you can dream it, Porsche will build it.
All 2026 911 4S models benefit from carryover bits from the sporty GTS models, including updated suspension and brake components to pair with the 4S' standard all-wheel-drive system.
All 911 4S models also feature wider bodywork than standard Carrera models.
Porsche 911s can be ordered with a litany of options, but 4S owners will have to do without a six-speed manual.
All Targa models are all-wheel-drive only and have been for some time.
Porsche's 911 Turbo S is the range-topping model, featuring ultimate performance courtesy of a raucous 701-horsepower twin-turbo flat-six aided by a hybrid system.
The Turbo can also be had as a Cabriolet for those who want to drop the top.