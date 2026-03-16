Track Tested: The Porsche 911 GT3 Road Car and Race Car Were Separated at Birth

The real deal

At a quick glance, the Cup car looks remarkably similar to the GT3 — or is it the other way around? Both sport the redesigned headlights found on new 911s, and both look suitably aggressive and singular in their purpose. But after a few more seconds of staring, the Cup's extra vents, deeper chin spoiler, modified engine cover and larger rear wing give everything away. Yet it's not what I'd call extreme. Case in point: Porsche brought brand ambassador and former factory driver Patrick Long to lead me around the track in a 911 GT3 RS, and that car looks slightly more bonkers and exaggerated than the Cup.

Many of the Cup car's changes have been made to make it easier to operate over the course of a race season, as well as it make it faster and easier to handle. Things like the new three-piece front splitter and plastic rear wing end plates — items that both see regular damage during a race weekend — are easier to replace. The rear wing and myriad software settings are also easier to adjust.

The Cup car's seat is obviously more aggressive than the GT3's, but it is still very comfortable. It's just getting into that seat that is a whole lot more difficult, especially if you're not in the best shape or particularly flexible. Thankfully, the seat slides and the cut-down steering wheel adjusts for tilt and reach, so even taller, more generously sized drivers can usually get in without too much of a fight. Once belted in, the view out the windshield is remarkably similar to what you see in the GT3. Under the familiar silhouette of the dash is a bright, fully digital and customizable display. The steering wheel is framed by various backlit buttons for functions like flashing your high beams, the pit lane speed limiter and your radio. Behind the wheel are small, thin, carbon fiber shift paddles, and to the right of the wheel is a button box with programmable presets. The air conditioning system is controlled by a giant red knob to your right and the vents (black hoses, actually) can be adjusted to suit.