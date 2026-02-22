2026 Polestar 4 Dual Motor Performance Went 286 Miles in Our Real-World EV Range Test

The 2026 Polestar 4 Dual Motor Performance traveled 286 miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test — that's 31 miles more than the EPA's estimate. It's also good news for people looking to buy a quick all-wheel-drive electric vehicle that isn't as mainstream as a Tesla or a BMW.

Our efficiency data helps explain why the Polestar 4 outperformed its EPA numbers. The EPA estimates the Polestar 4 Dual Motor Performance should use 44 kWh of electricity to travel 100 miles, but we observed 38.5 kWh per 100 miles on our test route. Our data shows the Polestar 4 used 5.5 fewer kWh of energy per 100 miles than the EPA estimate, translating to a 12.5% improvement in observed consumption.

The Performance has the lowest EPA range rating in the Polestar 4 lineup. That's worth calling out because the range spread is sizable; Polestar lists up to 310 miles (EPA) for the single-motor rear-wheel-drive model, while the dual-motor version is rated at 280 miles, and the Performance drops to 255 miles. A dual-motor drivetrain obviously brings extra traction and strong acceleration, but if you are looking for the highest range per charge, the single-motor model is the answer.