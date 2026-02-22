- The Polestar 4 Dual Motor Performance completed 286 miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test.
- The EPA estimates the Performance has a range of 255 miles.
- Against rivals, the Polestar 4 is more powerful and quicker but consumes more energy.
2026 Polestar 4 Dual Motor Performance Went 286 Miles in Our Real-World EV Range Test
The Dual Motor Performance is the least efficient model in the Polestar 4 family
The 2026 Polestar 4 Dual Motor Performance traveled 286 miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test — that's 31 miles more than the EPA's estimate. It's also good news for people looking to buy a quick all-wheel-drive electric vehicle that isn't as mainstream as a Tesla or a BMW.
Our efficiency data helps explain why the Polestar 4 outperformed its EPA numbers. The EPA estimates the Polestar 4 Dual Motor Performance should use 44 kWh of electricity to travel 100 miles, but we observed 38.5 kWh per 100 miles on our test route. Our data shows the Polestar 4 used 5.5 fewer kWh of energy per 100 miles than the EPA estimate, translating to a 12.5% improvement in observed consumption.
The Performance has the lowest EPA range rating in the Polestar 4 lineup. That's worth calling out because the range spread is sizable; Polestar lists up to 310 miles (EPA) for the single-motor rear-wheel-drive model, while the dual-motor version is rated at 280 miles, and the Performance drops to 255 miles. A dual-motor drivetrain obviously brings extra traction and strong acceleration, but if you are looking for the highest range per charge, the single-motor model is the answer.
How we range test
The Edmunds EV Range Test is designed to give you the most accurate representation of a car's real-world range. Rather than getting on the freeway, setting the cruise control at 70 mph and driving until the battery is depleted, we follow a strict route made up of 60% city and 40% highway driving, with an average speed of 40 mph. This better represents the actual driving buyers do day to day. We also stay within 5 mph of all posted speed limits, drive each car in its most efficient drive setting, and keep the climate control on auto at 72 degrees.
How does the Polestar 4 stack up?
With 286 miles observed in our EV Range Test, the 2026 Polestar 4 Dual Motor lands right in the mix with several mainstream electric crossovers. In our testing, the dual-motor Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited went 282 miles, and the Kia EV6 GT-Line returned 296 miles.
Where the Polestar 4 stands out is that it got that range while using more energy than many peers. As mentioned, we got 38.5 kWh per 100 miles, versus 32.4 kWh per 100 miles for the Ioniq 5 Limited and 29.5 kWh per 100 miles for the EV6 GT-Line on the same test route. In practical terms, that can mean slightly higher charging costs over time, even if the Polestar's total miles per charge looks strong.
However, if outright performance is a buying factor for you, the Polestar 4 delivers big time. The Dual Motor model makes 544 hp, and Polestar says it can hit 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, which is about a full second quicker than our recorded 0-to-60-mph time for a dual-motor Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited (320 hp, 4.7 seconds) and for a comparably configured Kia EV6 GT-Line (320 hp, 4.9 seconds).
Photos by Keith Buglewicz