2026 Polestar 4 Winter Drive: Easy to Like but Tough to Love

Dull handling but stellar drifts

But first, a refresher. When Senior News Editor Nick Yekikian first drove the 4 back in 2024, he had this to say about its handling: "The dual-motor all-wheel-drive car I drove kicks out 536 horsepower … but in the corners it lacks the accuracy we've come to expect of a Polestar." He added, "Steering effort is always too light regardless of what mode you're in, and a lack of feedback leaves you guessing at the wheel." Concluding with "that leads to a resoundingly sloppy feel while you're at the helm."

Ouch. How are things looking in 2026? Same, same, but different. My first time in the Polestar 4 was on studded Michelin X-Ice tires over the frozen tracks that make up the Mécaglisse complex. Driving on a loose surface is a great way to uncover a car's hidden talents, and that was certainly the case here.

With a thin layer of snow separating its tires from the ice below, the Polestar 4 showed its fun side. Just like Nick, I was in the Long Range Dual Motor model with 544 horsepower and 506 lb-ft of torque split between its front and rear wheels. With its traction control system set to Sport to allow some slip (Polestar won't let you turn it off completely), the 4 rewarded me with stellar drifts on Mécaglisse's giant skidpad and its various icy road courses. Whether I pressed on the accelerator or tapped the brakes to start a slide, the Polestar was more than happy to hold it.