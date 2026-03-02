- The 4 is Polestar's newest model and set to compete with the Tesla Model Y and the Genesis GV60.
- It may have 536 horsepower and all-wheel drive, but excess weight and a bland driving experience hold it back.
- With great looks and a well-built interior, the 4 has plenty of potential; Polestar just has to unlock it.
2026 Polestar 4 Winter Drive: Easy to Like but Tough to Love
Even sideways on a frozen track, the Polestar 4 is still pretty hit-or-miss
— Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci, Québec, Canada
The Polestar 4 is kind of odd, and not just because it's an electric four-door that's halfway between a crossover and a sedan with no rear window. What makes it so unusual is just how hit-or-miss it is. When we drove it for the first time back in 2024, we walked away feeling that its ride and handling needed some polishing. Yet, when a Performance model went through the Edmunds EV Range Test, it covered 286 miles, surpassing its 255-mile EPA estimate by a decent margin.
Then there's the way it looks. A sedan crossover (cross-crossover?) may read a little odd on paper, but the Polestar 4's design is elegant, especially when you compare it to rivals like the Tesla Model Y or the Genesis GV60. However, its complete lack of a rear window is a real bummer when all you've got to rely on is a live-view camera. To experience it myself, I flew to an ice track in Québec, Canada, in the middle of winter. So, it's odd, but is it fun?
Dull handling but stellar drifts
But first, a refresher. When Senior News Editor Nick Yekikian first drove the 4 back in 2024, he had this to say about its handling: "The dual-motor all-wheel-drive car I drove kicks out 536 horsepower … but in the corners it lacks the accuracy we've come to expect of a Polestar." He added, "Steering effort is always too light regardless of what mode you're in, and a lack of feedback leaves you guessing at the wheel." Concluding with "that leads to a resoundingly sloppy feel while you're at the helm."
Ouch. How are things looking in 2026? Same, same, but different. My first time in the Polestar 4 was on studded Michelin X-Ice tires over the frozen tracks that make up the Mécaglisse complex. Driving on a loose surface is a great way to uncover a car's hidden talents, and that was certainly the case here.
With a thin layer of snow separating its tires from the ice below, the Polestar 4 showed its fun side. Just like Nick, I was in the Long Range Dual Motor model with 544 horsepower and 506 lb-ft of torque split between its front and rear wheels. With its traction control system set to Sport to allow some slip (Polestar won't let you turn it off completely), the 4 rewarded me with stellar drifts on Mécaglisse's giant skidpad and its various icy road courses. Whether I pressed on the accelerator or tapped the brakes to start a slide, the Polestar was more than happy to hold it.
The thing's 544 hp is a ton, even if the Polestar 4 weighed a massive 5,240 pounds on our scales. So even if I got a little too sideways by mistake, this electric four-door almost always had enough power to pull me back into shape. And while a perfectly smooth icy surface isn't a great place to test ride quality, the 4 never felt overly stiff, nor did it roll much when chucked into a corner with its tail hanging out.
That said, some of its handling gremlins remain. Its steering was surprisingly light, which isn't a problem in itself, but its lack of feedback certainly is. Getting a good feel for how much traction its front tires have proved quite challenging. And with no sound cues from an engine or even a synthesized acceleration noise, it's hard to tell when you've given it too much or too little power without glancing down at the digital speedo.
Going, going, gone
This feeling of general disconnectedness from the driving experience is unfortunately common among modern cars, especially electric ones. And while heavy EVs can mask some of their weight with wider tires and firmer suspension on dry surfaces, it's much harder to conceal when the going gets slippery.
Sure, there are obvious traction benefits at slower speeds with that heft pressing the tires onto the road, but it works against you the moment you overwhelm them with speed and lose grip. It's also harder to recover. This isn't unique to the Polestar 4, but because of its numb steering, it's easier to lose it without noticing. Ask me how I know.
It's a shame because the 2, the only other Polestar I've ever driven, was a real treat. Even in dual-motor form, it weighed 4,731 pounds when it visited the Edmunds test track. While that's still certainly not light, the little hatch-like sedan felt way more fun to drive. Even current 4 rivals like the Genesis GV60 offer a more entertaining experience. It also relies on a twin-motor setup and weighs a lighter 4,860 pounds.
In keeping with this car's theme, there's still plenty to like. The driver's seating position is great, thanks to a seat that offers excellent thigh support, side bolsters, and a low seating position. This is a particular win when you consider the 100-kWh battery pack (94 kWh usable) stuffed in its floor. Forward visibility is excellent, and although I don't want to rely solely on it, the 4's rearview camera projects a high-res image.
The rest of the cabin is spacious and well appointed. Even with its extensive use of recycled materials, it still doesn't feel less than premium. While some of the software the central screen runs on can be a bit challenging to navigate, it's easy to use once you've figured out where all of the most-used settings are.
Good looks and potential
As you've probably noticed, I'm torn on this car. On the one hand, the Polestar 4 is a good-looking, spacious and well-built electric sedan. Although my time with it was brief and under uncommon circumstances, it made a good first impression on the ice, especially given its willingness to start a drift on command and follow through. There's undoubtedly a good set of bones beneath its sheetmetal.
On the other hand, its lack of steering feedback, excess weight, and overall sense of disconnectedness from the road limit how fun it is to drive. And while it's undoubtedly a good time on the ice, how often will you find yourself on a frozen racetrack? What you will have to live with, however, are the oddities that hold this car back.
While Polestar has announced a more wagon-like 4 in the near future with a rear window, the lack of one in the current car would be a deal-breaker for me. There's potential here; hopefully future iterations unlock it.