In Polestar's case, when Edmunds first drove this lifted quasi-coupe-SUV-sedan, the car wasn't at its best. Nick Yekikian noted dynamic issues with the test vehicle's tuning, most of them related to the steering. That was in Spain last June. More than a year later and one continent away, I had a chance to resample the Polestar 4 in Austin, Texas. Even without personal experience with the previous iteration, I was able to confirm that Polestar engineers made some welcome software-based improvements.

Pick a lane

Let's start with the steering, as it was the subject of most of the criticism. When Mr. Yekikian drove a Euro-spec PS4, he felt a disconnect between the steering and the rest of the vehicle when requesting direction changes. The steering took a beat to reach the front wheels and another for the rest of the chassis to fall in line. The updated U.S.-market PS4 I drove felt only slightly disjointed in its reactions, so things are better — the steering responded relatively quickly and the rear end was maybe just a half-step behind. Nick also noted that the steering is too light in all three settings and lacking feedback, and that remains the case.

The suspension tuning also received some choice words in that older first drive. I found the ride of the Dual Motor model, which comes with adaptive dampers, to be taut but well managed. I didn't notice any of the jitters that Nick did previously, so good job there.