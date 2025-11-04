- Polestar's fourth model is actually the brand's third EV.
- Software updates have remedied some of the issues we experienced the first go-round with the Polestar 4.
- No amount of code changes will cause it to sprout a rear window, however.
2026 Polestar 4 Second Drive Review: An OTA Update Works a Few Wonders
Software tweaks address some dynamic deficiencies we experienced the first time around
— Austin, Texas
This rare second drive review is brought to you in part by the letters O, T and A. Polestar has made enough meaningful changes to the Polestar 4 since Edmunds' first encounter that it warranted another look.
There's magic in the air
Over-the-air (OTA) updates are one part magic, one part "fix it in post." You know when you open up your brand-new laptop or smartphone for the first time and then have to spend 20 minutes updating the operating system before you can even use the thing? Automakers are taking a page out of this playbook, which allows them to develop and ship cars more quickly than before. If something software-related needs an update, it goes out to all affected cars later. A blessing or a curse, depending on your point of view.
In Polestar's case, when Edmunds first drove this lifted quasi-coupe-SUV-sedan, the car wasn't at its best. Nick Yekikian noted dynamic issues with the test vehicle's tuning, most of them related to the steering. That was in Spain last June. More than a year later and one continent away, I had a chance to resample the Polestar 4 in Austin, Texas. Even without personal experience with the previous iteration, I was able to confirm that Polestar engineers made some welcome software-based improvements.
Pick a lane
Let's start with the steering, as it was the subject of most of the criticism. When Mr. Yekikian drove a Euro-spec PS4, he felt a disconnect between the steering and the rest of the vehicle when requesting direction changes. The steering took a beat to reach the front wheels and another for the rest of the chassis to fall in line. The updated U.S.-market PS4 I drove felt only slightly disjointed in its reactions, so things are better — the steering responded relatively quickly and the rear end was maybe just a half-step behind. Nick also noted that the steering is too light in all three settings and lacking feedback, and that remains the case.
The suspension tuning also received some choice words in that older first drive. I found the ride of the Dual Motor model, which comes with adaptive dampers, to be taut but well managed. I didn't notice any of the jitters that Nick did previously, so good job there.
In addition to the 544-horsepower Dual Motor model, which is all Nick drove last time, I got to try the Single Motor PS4. Its rear-mounted motor makes 272 hp, which I'd call sufficient but not sprightly. Aside from its accelerative disadvantage, the Single Motor model I drove stood out because of its simpler suspension.
The less expensive car's passive dampers allow more lean through tight corners and a bit of float when cresting a rise, whereas the Dual Motor's adaptive units keep things more tied down. This additional freedom of movement lets on that this is a heavy car, as most EVs are. That said, the smaller-diameter wheels — standard 20-inchers instead of the 22-inch wheel-and-tire combo that comes with the Dual Motor's Performance pack — had more sidewall to mask the little stuff, resulting in better secondary ride characteristics. That's a trade-off that some buyers may be fine with. I'll reserve final judgment on wheel and suspension choice until we can sample the Dual Motor without the Performance pack, which wears 21-inch wheels and has a less aggressive suspension tune.
Polestar engineers told me that a lot has changed since Nick drove that preproduction model in Europe — too many tweaks to enumerate. Systems that have been touched include the steering, suspension, stability control, propulsion and driver assistance functions. Nick had trouble with a persistent watch-the-road admonishment from the car, but I didn't encounter that once, thankfully.
Updates on updates
There aren't any visible tweaks to report. The Polestar 4 still lacks a rear window, relying instead on a rear camera mirror. I'm still not sure if this is weirder for the driver or others in traffic that can't see into the cabin from behind. The interior is otherwise airy feeling thanks to a glass roof that lets in plenty of light, whether you want it to or not.
Polestar also announced a new infotainment feature but didn't have it ready to demonstrate. With a future OTA update, the Polestar 4 will become the first car to offer Google Maps Live Lane Guidance. This feature uses images from the vehicle's forward-facing camera to determine which lane it's in, and then prompt the driver to change lanes if necessary to follow the active route. It's made possible by the 4's deeply integrated Android Automotive-based infotainment system.
One more important update: The Polestar 4 was originally slated to go on sale in the U.S. late last year as a 2025 model. Those plans were delayed, and the new model will soon reach Polestar stores here. U.S.-bound cars like those I drove come out of a South Korean plant as opposed to the Chinese factory that supplies other markets, because tariffs.
Pricing has also risen a bit since last we drove the Polestar 4. The Single Motor will start at $57,800, including a $1,400 destination fee. Dual Motor models come in at $64,300.
The overall experience was definitely better this time, and the OTA update means there's a chance Polestar will further refine the 4 in the future. Like I said, a blessing and a curse.