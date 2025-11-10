- The Nissan Sentra is redesigned for 2026.
- A new touchscreen and improved tech are the standouts.
- But it keeps the same engine and transmission, which are both letdowns in the segment.
2026 Nissan Sentra First Drive Review: Improved, But Not Enough
The Sentra is better than ever. Unfortunately, that still isn't enough.
— Scottsdale, Arizona
The 2026 Nissan Sentra is one of just a handful of compact sedans still on sale in the United States, competing with household names like the Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic. The Sentra also been redesigned for 2026, though it's more evolution than revolution. The interior, particularly the tech, got a thorough makeover, and the front and rear of the sedan also got a fresh look.
What didn't change: the powertrain. The Sentra is still powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 149 horsepower. Nissan says the continuously variable transmission (CVT) has been retuned, though you'd be forgiven for not noticing.
The Sentra starts with the S trim at $23,645, including the $1,245 destination fee, and tops out at the fully loaded SL trim for $29,235. There are certainly savings there when compared to a fully loaded Honda Civic (Sport Touring Hybrid trim), our highest-rated sedan, which goes for $33,490. Of course, the Honda is also a hybrid, and the superior fuel economy would help make up some of that pricing gap.
So perhaps the base trim (S) Sentra makes more sense at just under $24,000. Here, too, it loses to higher-rated competition. The 2025 Kia K4 starts at $23,185 (pricing isn't available for the 2026 just yet) and is our second-highest rated sedan. It also comes with Kia's generous 10-year powertrain warranty, compared to the five-year warranty offered by Nissan.
If the new Sentra isn't competing primarily on price, has it been improved enough to fight the competition on its own merits?
Better tech, nicer cabin
The biggest change for the 2026 Nissan Sentra is inside the vehicle. Every Sentra gets a new 12.3-inch touchscreen, and all but the base S trim get a matching 12.3-inch instrument cluster. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard features and upgrading above the S trim makes those features wireless.
The touchscreen worked just fine, and pairing my iPhone with the Sentra was easy. There is no native navigation system, but using Google Maps on the Sentra worked well in and around Phoenix. There are a pair of USB-C charging ports up front, while the SR and SL trims get a wireless charging pad.
Unfortunately, the climate controls are now thrown into a touch bar below the screen. This is not satisfying to use and makes changing the temperature while driving more challenging. Thankfully, Nissan left the volume knob alone. The Bose audio system, standard on the SL and available as part of a package on the SR, is quite good.
Nissan's ProPilot Assist, which combines adaptive cruise control and assisted steering, comes standard on the top-of-the-line SL trim but is available as part of a $2,300 package on the SR trim. Heated front seats are standard on the SL trim but can be added as part of a package for the other three trims.
Credit to Nissan: The interior of the Sentra isn't a sea of hard black plastic on the top-tier SL trim. There are some soft touch points, and the use of an accent color is welcome. There's also very little glossy black plastic in the cabin.
The front two seats are comfortable enough, though I can imagine a taller driver or passenger feeling a bit cramped. I'm just over 6 feet tall and felt like I was nearing my limit after a few hours in the car. The back seat is fine for adults on short journeys, but I wouldn't want to be stuck back there for a long road trip. You also only get one USB-C charging port in the back seat and no rear air vents.
The engine is a real drawback
The powertrain is a carryover from the previous Sentra generation. That's a shame, because it is not very good. It's a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 149 horsepower connected to a retuned continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). It's the kind of engine that yells at you when you try to get up to highway speed in a hurry.
There's not much sound insulation in the Sentra. If it's loud outside, it's going to be loud inside. If you're on a smooth road, don't sweat it. If your route features lots of sharp bumps, you are now free to begin perspiring. The Sentra felt willing around curves, perhaps owing to a more rigid body. That may have come at the cost of some on-road comfort.
You should expect the Sentra to get around 33-34 mpg in combined driving. That's what the previous generation got and right in line with the other non-hybrid sedans it competes with. But if you're looking for a super commuter that's great on fuel, you'll have to look elsewhere because Nissan does not offer a hybrid Sentra.
And then there's the question of value. The Sentra makes sense when it's markedly less expensive than the competition. It's a good enough vehicle as long as the price is right. But you can get a top-of-the-line 2025 Hyundai Elantra Limited for $28,020. Compared to the $29,235 you'd shell out for a fully loaded Sentra, I know which vehicle I'd recommend. (Not the Sentra.)