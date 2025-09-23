Value and MPG

These upgrades have certainly helped to modernize the Sentra and help it to catch up with the competition, but the two biggest factors for this car are still up in the air, and they're both tied to value.

The first is fuel economy. With the same powertrain, it shouldn't deviate much from the 33-34 mpg combined the last-gen Sentra offered and Nissan's internal estimates are 32-33 mpg combined for the new car. But we'll have to wait for the EPA numbers to know for sure.

Secondly, but most importantly, we're still waiting for pricing. The core of the Sentra's appeal previously was the fact that you could get a fully loaded version for around $25,000, which meant it was competing against the middle trims of other vehicles. If that can still be true and if the range-topping SL can land at around $27,000, it'll give Nissan a big leg up in the value department over the other compact sedans.