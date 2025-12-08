- The Rogue Plug-in Hybrid is really just a rebadged Mitsubishi Outlander.
- It offers more power and 38 miles of electric driving range, but the trade-offs are sloppy handling and slow charging.
- The Rogue PHEV goes on sale early next year, but you might want to hold off.
2026 Nissan Rogue Plug-In Hybrid First Drive Review: The Mitsubishi Stopgap
Is the Nissan Rogue's new plug-in hybrid powertrain a worthwhile option? We aren't so sure.
The 2026 Nissan Rogue Plug-in Hybrid may be one and done. A redesigned Rogue is on the way in late 2026 and it will launch with Nissan’s e-Power hybrid powertrain. The 2026 Rogue Plug-in Hybrid is really just a stopgap, giving Nissan’s strong-selling compact crossover an eco-friendly engine option until the next-generation model arrives.
The good news is that, in addition to the hybrid powertrain, the new Rogue PHEV brings additional power, more space and a standard third-row seat to the SUV's roster. The bad news? It also saddles the Rogue lineup with worse steering, sloppier handling and a louder interior experience.
Yes, it's a rebadged Mitsubishi
Calling this new model a Nissan is somewhat of a misnomer. The Rogue shares a lot of its architecture with the Mitsubishi Outlander, but they are different vehicles developed and tuned by their respective brands. That's not the case for the Rogue Plug-in Hybrid, which is essentially an Outlander PHEV with a Nissan badge. Maybe it should be called the Nissubishi Roguelander.
Rather than the Rogue’s standard 201-horsepower turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine, the Plug-in Hybrid uses a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, a 114-hp electric motor on the front axle, a 134-hp electric motor on the rear axle and a 20-kWh battery. Both motors are driven by their own single-speed transmission, and the rear motor enables all-wheel drive. Total system output is 248 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque, and the battery unlocks 38 miles of electric driving range.
Quicker doesn't mean better
During my drive of the 2026 Nissan Rogue Plug-in Hybrid in Franklin, Tennessee, I didn’t get to drive on electricity — at least, not at first. Previous drivers had sapped the SUV's electric range, so hit the EV button on the center console, then chose the Charge mode from the driving menu. I then tapped the e-Step button that allowed me to shift into B (for Brake) instead of Drive and used the left steering wheel paddle to ramp up the regenerative braking to its top, which comes close to one-pedal driving.
Charge mode not only starts the engine but also overruns it to add more energy to the battery. The engine drones while it runs, a sure sign of too little sound deadening between the engine bay and cabin. It may be loud, but this is a pretty powerful powertrain, cutting the Rogue's 0-to-60-mph time by about a second, bringing it down to the low-7-second range. The engine mostly drives only the front wheels, but the rear motor fires up when more traction or power is needed.
About 30 miles of driving in Charge mode put 7 miles of range back into the battery. That allowed me to drive in EV mode. While shutting off the engine quieted the cabin, the front motor made itself known with a constant whine. The engine mostly stayed off, but it came on without much rattle or shake when climbing a steep hill or when I got deep into the throttle. It's not easy to drive exclusively on electricity, so buyers will likely find themselves driving on a blend of gas and electricity more often than not.
No fast-charging option
The battery can only be charged on a 120-volt or 240-volt outlet. The latter charges rather slowly due to a small 3.5-kW onboard charger that requires 7.5 hours to charge to full. The Rogue Plug-in Hybrid lacks the Outlander plug-in hybrid's CHAdeMO plug for DC fast charging, making road trips harder to plan. When the battery is drained, the EPA figures are 26 mpg combined (25 city/27 highway).
The plug-in's towing capacity matches that of the standard Roque at a modest 1,500 pounds, and the PHEV has a modicum of off-road capability due to a standard 7.9 inches of ground clearance, as well as Gravel, Snow and Mud drive modes that alter things like throttle response and traction control intervention.
Otherwise, the Rogue Plug-in Hybrid is pure Mitsubishi Outlander. Quick, light steering conspires with the tall ground clearance to provide sloppy handling. It's just too easy to overshoot your target, and the quick steering response and soft suspension tuning create undue body lean in corners.
Solid tech, but a cramped third row
The Outlander and Rogue Plug-in Hybrid are 2.4 inches longer and 2.9 inches wider than the standard Rogue, which provides more cabin space. But the third-row seat offers almost no legroom. Two people will only fit back there if the second-row occupants give up much of their legroom. The third row is better stowed, but it raises the floor height and therefore gives the plug-in model less cargo space than the standard Rogue. Still, it's quite spacious at 64.7 cubic feet behind the first row, 30.8 cubes behind the second row and 12.8 cubes behind the third row.
Up front, riders enjoy standard heated, power-adjustable seats in the SL model, and a heated steering wheel and quilted leather upholstery come standard in the higher-line Platinum. The leather looks high-end and the quilting extends to the door panels where it's offset by hard plastic trim, a high/low quality dichotomy that seems out of place. The technology is up to date, though, with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 9-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
On sale soon, but you might want to wait
The Rogue Plug-in Hybrid goes on sale in early 2026, but Nissan hasn’t announced pricing yet. Expect the starting price to be around $42,190, which is what the base Outlander PHEV costs. For that coin, buyers get a more efficient and powerful crossover than the standard Rogue. But you might just want to hold off and wait a year for a new Rogue that should deliver around 40 mpg and avoid some of Mitsubishi's compromises.