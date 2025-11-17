The Nissan Rogue Plug-In Hybrid Is a Rebadged Mitsubishi Outlander That Can't Charge as Fast

The Rogue-turned-Outlander-turned-Rogue offers seating for seven and an estimated 38 miles of EV range

2026 Nissan Rogue plug-in hybrid front 3/4
  • Nissan adds a plug-in hybrid Rogue to the lineup, though it's really just a rebadged Mitsubishi Outlander.
  • Unlike the Outlander, the Rogue PHEV does not support Level 3 DC fast charging.
  • Nissan estimates you'll get 38 miles of electric-only driving range.

No, you aren't looking at a bad Photoshop job. The 2026 Nissan Rogue plug-in hybrid really is just a rebadged Mitsubishi Outlander ... which itself is just a rebadged Nissan Rogue. Cue the "this is so bad it's gone past good and back to bad again" clip from Ghost World.

2026 Nissan Rogue plug-in hybrid interior

Of course, none of this means the Rogue plug-in hybrid isn't worth your attention. We like the Outlander plug-in hybrid, and the Mitsubishi design cues give this otherwise-anonymous compact SUV a bit more pizzazz. Plus, like the Outlander, the Rogue plug-in hybrid will offer seating for seven; non-hybrid Rogue models only come with two rows of seats.

Like the Outlander, the Rogue PHEV comes with a 9-inch central touchscreen offering wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity. There's also a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster standard, and the Platinum trim adds a 10-inch head-up display. A whole mess of safety technologies are included as well — things like lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot warning, a 360-degree camera system and more.

Power comes from a combination of a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine and a pair of electric motors fed by a 20-kWh battery. Total system output is a 248 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque, which is plenty for a compact crossover. All-wheel drive is standard, and all Rogue plug-in hybrids roll on 20-inch wheels. Fully charged, Nissan says the Rogue PHEV should be good for about 38 miles of electric-only driving, and the SUV's total range is 420 miles.

2026 Nissan Rogue plug-in hybrid rear 3/4

One major disadvantage the Rogue has compared to the Outlander: charging. The Mitsubishi Outlander has the ability to DC fast-charge, though it relies on an older-style (and harder to find) CHAdeMO plug. The Rogue, meanwhile, can only be charged from a Level 1 household outlet or Level 2 wall charger. Hooked up to the latter, Nissan says the Rogue PHEV can replenish its battery in a sluggish 7.5 hours.

The 2026 Nissan Rogue plug-in hybrid makes its public debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show this week, and the first customer cars will arrive at dealers early next year. How much will it cost? That's still unknown. The Outlander PHEV starts just over $40,000, for comparison, cresting $50,000 with all the bells and whistles. Something tells us the Rogue's price point won't be far off.

2026 Nissan Rogue plug-in hybrid profile
Steven Ewing

Kathleen Clonts

