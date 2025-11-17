The Nissan Rogue Plug-In Hybrid Is a Rebadged Mitsubishi Outlander That Can't Charge as Fast

Of course, none of this means the Rogue plug-in hybrid isn't worth your attention. We like the Outlander plug-in hybrid, and the Mitsubishi design cues give this otherwise-anonymous compact SUV a bit more pizzazz. Plus, like the Outlander, the Rogue plug-in hybrid will offer seating for seven; non-hybrid Rogue models only come with two rows of seats.

Like the Outlander, the Rogue PHEV comes with a 9-inch central touchscreen offering wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity. There's also a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster standard, and the Platinum trim adds a 10-inch head-up display. A whole mess of safety technologies are included as well — things like lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot warning, a 360-degree camera system and more.

Power comes from a combination of a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine and a pair of electric motors fed by a 20-kWh battery. Total system output is a 248 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque, which is plenty for a compact crossover. All-wheel drive is standard, and all Rogue plug-in hybrids roll on 20-inch wheels. Fully charged, Nissan says the Rogue PHEV should be good for about 38 miles of electric-only driving, and the SUV's total range is 420 miles.