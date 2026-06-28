2026 Nissan Pathfinder vs. Infiniti QX60: Is Luxury Worth It?

Interior and cargo space

If this were a maximum-number-of-seats competition, the Pathfinder would win, thanks to a three-across third row. The QX60 only deigns to place two in its last pew, because luxury. Both SUVs are available with a pair of captain's chairs in the second row instead of a bench, lowering their respective maxes by one. Even if you're not going to use the third row very often, it would be nice to have the flexibility to fit one more (small) person back there.

The Infiniti comes standard with a panoramic sunroof, and across the board, it offers a little less headroom than the Nissan with its available sunroof. Taller folks will be most comfortable in the Pathfinder without a hole in the roof; the sunroof is standard on the top trim and part of a large options package on the others.

Nissan and Infiniti parcel out legroom differently in their first two rows, but the total available space is the same. The Nissan favors the front seat occupants, while the QX60 treats those in the second row to a little more room to stretch out. In row three, it's a tie; neither sport-utility offers much toe space back there.

Speaking of the rearmost portion of the vehicle, there isn't much cargo space available when all seats are in use, which is a common trait of all but full-size three-row SUVs. No matter which seats you look behind, however, the Nissan has a noticeable space advantage over the Infiniti. Not that we're keeping score, but we'll call this two points for the Nissan, one for the Infiniti (assuming an altruistic deference to your second-row passengers).

Nissan offers a variety of upholstery options on the Pathfinder, spanning cloth, faux leather and genuine cowhides. The QX60 starts with synthetic leather and saves the real stuff for its topmost trim.