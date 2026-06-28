- What's new: Nissan's mainstream Pathfinder and Infiniti's fancy QX60 have a lot in common.
- Why it matters: Buyers can get similar packages for very different prices.
- Edmunds says: In this case, the luxury choice doesn't have all the advantages.
2026 Nissan Pathfinder vs. Infiniti QX60: Is Luxury Worth It?
More expensive doesn't always mean better
For two vehicles built on a common basis, the Nissan Pathfinder and Infiniti QX60 are pretty well differentiated. There's the styling, of course — edgy on the Nissan, flowy on the Infiniti. But the differences are more than skin-deep, as these two use different engines. Even the seat counts differ.
Infiniti is Nissan's luxury arm, so it follows that the QX60 costs more than the Pathfinder. But what are you getting for that extra cash, and what kind of buyer would benefit from going luxe instead of mainstream? This comparison looks at Edmunds test results, specs, options and pricing to answer that question, helping you find the right three-row SUV.
Power and fuel economy
As mentioned, the differences start in the engine room. The Pathfinder uses a more conventional naturally aspirated V6 that makes 284 horsepower and 259 lb-ft of torque. The QX60's four-cylinder engine is smaller but more complex, packing a turbocharger as well as a variable-compression system to produce a little less power but more torque than Nissan's six-cylinder: 268 hp and 286 lb-ft of torque. Both models are available with either front- or all-wheel drive.
In the real world, you'd expect the torque advantage to translate to better acceleration performance from the Infiniti, which goes from 0 to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds. But at the Edmunds test track, an all-wheel-drive Nissan needed 7.6 seconds to complete the same test. Narrow advantage: Nissan.
EPA fuel economy ratings are tightly grouped within each lineup and across the two lineups. Happily, there isn't a big penalty for choosing all-wheel drive as there is with many other SUVs. Despite the Infiniti having a slight edge in EPA ratings, the Nissan outdid it in Edmunds' real-world efficiency testing, returning a bit more than 22 mpg while the QX60 couldn't crest 20 mpg.
The plot thickens and the Pathfinder's lead widens.
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Spec
Pathfinder
QX60
|Engine
|3.5-liter V6
|turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder
|Horsepower
|284 hp
|268 hp
|Torque
|259 lb-ft
|286 lb-ft
|Transmission
|nine-speed automatic
|nine-speed automatic
|Drive type
|FWD/AWD
|FWD/AWD
|Fuel economy
|21-23 combined mpg (20-21 city/23-27 hwy)
|24 combined mpg (22 city/27-28 hwy)
Interior and cargo space
If this were a maximum-number-of-seats competition, the Pathfinder would win, thanks to a three-across third row. The QX60 only deigns to place two in its last pew, because luxury. Both SUVs are available with a pair of captain's chairs in the second row instead of a bench, lowering their respective maxes by one. Even if you're not going to use the third row very often, it would be nice to have the flexibility to fit one more (small) person back there.
The Infiniti comes standard with a panoramic sunroof, and across the board, it offers a little less headroom than the Nissan with its available sunroof. Taller folks will be most comfortable in the Pathfinder without a hole in the roof; the sunroof is standard on the top trim and part of a large options package on the others.
Nissan and Infiniti parcel out legroom differently in their first two rows, but the total available space is the same. The Nissan favors the front seat occupants, while the QX60 treats those in the second row to a little more room to stretch out. In row three, it's a tie; neither sport-utility offers much toe space back there.
Speaking of the rearmost portion of the vehicle, there isn't much cargo space available when all seats are in use, which is a common trait of all but full-size three-row SUVs. No matter which seats you look behind, however, the Nissan has a noticeable space advantage over the Infiniti. Not that we're keeping score, but we'll call this two points for the Nissan, one for the Infiniti (assuming an altruistic deference to your second-row passengers).
Nissan offers a variety of upholstery options on the Pathfinder, spanning cloth, faux leather and genuine cowhides. The QX60 starts with synthetic leather and saves the real stuff for its topmost trim.
Spec
Pathfinder
QX60
|Number of seats
|7/8
|6/7
|Headroom (front/2nd/3rd row)
|41.1-42.3 / 38.4-39.6 / 37.8 in
|41 / 37.5 / 35.7 in
|Legroom (front/2nd/3rd row)
|44.3 / 35.5 / 28 in
|42.1 / 37.7 / 28 in
|Cargo volume (all rows up)
|16.6 cu ft
|14.5 cu ft
|Cargo volume (2nd row folded)
|45.0 cu ft
|41.6 cu ft
|Cargo volume (2nd + 3rd row folded)
|80.5 cu ft
|75.4 cu ft
Technology and safety equipment
Measurements converge in the screen department. The Pathfinder has a 12.3-inch center touchscreen, and the QX60 matches it. Another 12.3-inch display handling gauge duty comes standard on the Infiniti and is available on the Nissan. Both include a head-up display only on their respective top trims.
Everything buyers expect is included with both infotainment systems, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. All QX60s come with five USB-C ports, while Nissan saves the fifth port, located in the third row, for its top two trim levels. It's the same for the wireless charging pad, though that can be added to the less expensive Pathfinders via a package.
Both SUVs come with long lists of driver aids that mostly match, including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot intervention, lane centering assistance and rear automatic braking. Nissan and Infiniti package their adaptive cruise and lane centering functions in a system called ProPilot; a hands-free version of ProPilot is only available on the QX60, and only on its top trim.
A 360-degree camera system is included on all but the base trims of both models. Curiously, the Pathfinder has parking sensors at both ends standard, while the QX60 doesn't include front sensors on its base trim.
Trims and pricing
Nissan sells the Pathfinder in four trim levels, base SV, the off-road-ish Rock Creek, SL and Platinum. The starting price for a front-wheel-drive SV is $41,535. Going all in on the all-wheel-drive-only Platinum brings the bill to $55,960 with every factory option aboard, including extra-cost two-tone paint.
The QX60 comes in four flavors of its own: Pure, Luxe, Sport and Autograph. A front-wheel-drive Pure starts at $53,435, and you can take the Autograph well past $70,000 if you add the package that includes the hands-free driving system.
To review, the Pathfinder has an advantage in both accelerative performance and fuel economy, and it's more capacious than its Infiniti cousin. The QX60 caters more to second-row occupants but can't fit as many bodies in its third row. The automaker's hands-free driving system is only offered on the QX60. To be fair, the Infiniti interior is a little nicer than the Nissan's.
The nearly $14,000 price difference between their respective base models makes this a tough decision, and it really depends on what you value most. Now armed with the facts, we leave the choice to you.