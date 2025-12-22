A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is now standard on the SL trim; the Platinum has this standard. Other models get a 7-inch information display and analog gauges. Both configurations work well. All models also now come with a more powerful wireless phone charger with a MagSafe puck that will get in the way for phones without MagSafe charging.

The screen changes keep the Pathfinder up to date with the likes of the Honda Pilot and Hyundai Palisade, but the Nissan also gets two new camera views that one-up the competition. The surround-view camera system, standard on all but the base S and SV grades, now comes with a front-wide view that shows a 180-degree image in front of the vehicle. This is especially helpful when trying to look to the sides past objects such as parked cars or buildings. It's activated by clicking an icon on the screen in the camera controls. Also new is an "invisible hood" view that shows an image of what’s under the vehicle, seemingly peering through the entire front end. It also has to be chosen, and it projects its view by reading the surface ahead, storing that information, and projecting it as the vehicle passes over it.

Other changes to the cabin include a new trim piece with "Pathfinder" lettering that runs below the new volume knob and above the low-set climate controls and a new quilted leather seat pattern and wood-toned trim for the top Platinum trim. Even in the Rock Creek, the interior trim imparts an upscale environment, and the Platinum has a downright high-end feel.