- The 2026 Nissan Pathfinder gets new multimedia tech and some nifty camera views.
- The V6 powertrain is gruff and no hybrid option is available.
- Pricing starts just under $40,000; the 2026 Pathfinder is $1,100 more expensive than before.
2026 Nissan Pathfinder First Drive Review: More Tech Helps Keep It Competitive
But even then, the Pathfinder remains a mid-pack pick at best
— Franklin, Tennessee
Driving the 2026 Nissan Pathfinder at the media introduction in Tennessee highlights its strengths and weaknesses. This midsize SUV hits the middle of the market quite well, with good space, seating for up to seven, a high-quality cabin, and a taste for adventure in its optional Rock Creek trim. However, the Pathfinder is also loud inside, it lacks a hybrid powertrain, and it has less space than its best rivals.
New tech headlines the Pathfinder's updates
While the look is updated front and rear, the most important changes come inside where the center touchscreen increases in size from 9 inches to 12.3 inches. As part of the change, the volume knob moves from the left side of the screen to below it, and the tuning knob goes away. It's just as functional as before, but it now has more digital real estate, though I do miss the tuning knob for ease of scrolling through satellite radio channels. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard across the board rather than just in the SL and Platinum trims.
A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is now standard on the SL trim; the Platinum has this standard. Other models get a 7-inch information display and analog gauges. Both configurations work well. All models also now come with a more powerful wireless phone charger with a MagSafe puck that will get in the way for phones without MagSafe charging.
The screen changes keep the Pathfinder up to date with the likes of the Honda Pilot and Hyundai Palisade, but the Nissan also gets two new camera views that one-up the competition. The surround-view camera system, standard on all but the base S and SV grades, now comes with a front-wide view that shows a 180-degree image in front of the vehicle. This is especially helpful when trying to look to the sides past objects such as parked cars or buildings. It's activated by clicking an icon on the screen in the camera controls. Also new is an "invisible hood" view that shows an image of what’s under the vehicle, seemingly peering through the entire front end. It also has to be chosen, and it projects its view by reading the surface ahead, storing that information, and projecting it as the vehicle passes over it.
Other changes to the cabin include a new trim piece with "Pathfinder" lettering that runs below the new volume knob and above the low-set climate controls and a new quilted leather seat pattern and wood-toned trim for the top Platinum trim. Even in the Rock Creek, the interior trim imparts an upscale environment, and the Platinum has a downright high-end feel.
Interior space remains unchanged. The Pathfinder seats up to eight with good room in the first and second rows. The third row can accommodate a pair of adults if the second-row passengers move their seats forward, but it's still quite small and passengers back there will have to sit knees-up due to low seat cushions.
Cargo space is good, with 16.6 cubic feet behind the third row, 45 cubes behind the second row, and 80.5 cubes with the two rear rows folded down. That's very useful space, but it trails the Honda Pilot by a substantial amount thanks to its 113.7 cubic feet of max space.
Still no hybrid option
Nissan engineers made no changes to the way the Pathfinder drives, not that they really needed to. The Pathfinder is composed and pleasant from behind the wheel. It reacts well to inputs from its weighty, stable steering, and it rides quite well, especially with the tall-sidewall 18-inch all-terrain tires on the Rock Creek model. Those tires hurt handling, though, as the SUV leans more noticeably with them, and they also howl on the freeway. The 20-inch wheels that come standard on the Platinum and are optional on the SL are preferable for both noise levels and overall vehicle control.
The only powertrain is a 3.5-liter V6 that spins up 284 horsepower and 259 lb-ft of torque, though the Rock Creek version ups those numbers to 295 hp and 270 lb-ft. It's a strong, capable engine that sends a little too much of its somewhat gruff sound into the cabin. Its nine-speed automatic transmission is generally responsive, but it can get tripped up when going uphill. Front-wheel drive comes standard, and all-wheel drive is available, and it's standard on the Rock Creek. The Rock Creek also sits 0.6 inch higher off the ground to improve off-road capability, though all models with four-wheel drive add Sand and Mud/Rut driving modes as well as hill descent control.
The Pathfinder can tow 3,500 pounds, but it maxes out at 6,000 pounds for higher-line models that have enhanced transmission cooling. The latter figure is 1,000 pounds better than the capacity of competitors from Honda and Hyundai.
Updates come with a small price hike
The 2026 Pathfinder starts at $38,995 for a front-wheel-drive S model, including a $1,495 destination fee. That's $1,100 more than last year. It tops out at $50,895 for a front-drive Platinum, an increase of $760. All-wheel drive adds $2,000 to any model.
For that price, buyers will get a vehicle that remains behind its rivals in key areas such as space, electrified powertrains, and noise, vibration and harshness. However, it keeps up with the Joneses or even exceeds them in technology and towing. Choose your midsize family hauler based on which strengths are important to you.