The 2026 Nissan Leaf Went 310 Miles in Our Real-World Range Test
On the Edmunds EV Range Test, Nissan's new Leaf is an overachiever
According to the EPA, if you want a 2026 Nissan Leaf with more than 300 miles of driving range, you have to settle for the base S+ trim. But we just put a fully loaded Leaf Platinum+ through the Edmunds EV Range Test, and it far exceeded its official EPA estimate, traveling 310 miles on a single charge.
Our 310-mile observed range is a solid showing, especially when you consider the EPA estimates the Platinum+ has just 259 miles of range. The midgrade SV+ has an EPA rating of 288 miles, and the base S+ comes in at 303 miles. But based on our testing, all Leaf variants should be able to go a significantly greater distance; we look forward to running the S+ and SV+ variants on the Edmunds EV Range Test soon.
How'd the Leaf do in terms of overall efficiency? Again, it exceeded the EPA's expectations. We observed energy consumption of 27.8 kWh per 100 miles, compared to the EPA's estimate of 33 kWh per 100 miles. (Remember, a lower number is better here.) That's a 15.9% improvement — not bad, lil' Leaf.
How we range test
The Edmunds EV Range Test is designed to give you the most accurate representation of a car's real-world range. Rather than getting on the freeway, setting the cruise control at 70 mph and driving until the battery is depleted, we follow a strict route made up of 60% city and 40% highway driving, with an average speed of 40 mph. This better represents the actual driving buyers do day to day. We also stay within 5 mph of all posted speed limits, drive each car in its most efficient drive setting, and keep the climate control on auto at 72 degrees.
How does the Leaf stack up?
The Leaf is a small electric hatchback with a starting price right around $30,000. At the moment, its closest competitor is arguably the Chevrolet Equinox EV, and when we put a 2LT model through the Edmunds EV Range Test, the Chevy returned 356 miles of range with a consumption of 28.9 kWh per 100 miles.
The Hyundai Kona EV is another close competitor, though that small SUV didn't perform as well, going 264 miles on a full charge. The Kona used less energy than the Leaf, though; we observed consumption of 26.6 kWh per 100 miles.
Right now, the Nissan Leaf only comes with a 75-kWh battery pack and front-wheel drive. A smaller 52-kWh version is expected to join the lineup soon, boasting an even lower base price, but timing for that model is still TBD.
— Photos by Luke Huisman