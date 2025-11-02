The 2026 Nissan Leaf Went 310 Miles in Our Real-World Range Test

According to the EPA, if you want a 2026 Nissan Leaf with more than 300 miles of driving range, you have to settle for the base S+ trim. But we just put a fully loaded Leaf Platinum+ through the Edmunds EV Range Test, and it far exceeded its official EPA estimate, traveling 310 miles on a single charge.

Our 310-mile observed range is a solid showing, especially when you consider the EPA estimates the Platinum+ has just 259 miles of range. The midgrade SV+ has an EPA rating of 288 miles, and the base S+ comes in at 303 miles. But based on our testing, all Leaf variants should be able to go a significantly greater distance; we look forward to running the S+ and SV+ variants on the Edmunds EV Range Test soon.

How'd the Leaf do in terms of overall efficiency? Again, it exceeded the EPA's expectations. We observed energy consumption of 27.8 kWh per 100 miles, compared to the EPA's estimate of 33 kWh per 100 miles. (Remember, a lower number is better here.) That's a 15.9% improvement — not bad, lil' Leaf.