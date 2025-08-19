New Nissan Leaf Still Cheapest EV in the United States

The brand-new 2026 Leaf starts just above $31,000 including destination

2026 Nissan Leaf exterior profile
  • 2026 Leaf kicks off the third generation of Nissan's smallest EV.
  • Its maximum range is an estimated 303 miles.
  • Pricing starts at $31,485 including destination.

The 2026 Nissan Leaf kicks off its third generation with more range, a built-in North American Charging Standard (NACS) port, and the lowest starting price for an electric vehicle in the United States. The Leaf S+ starts at $31,485, including a $1,495 destination charge, but Nissan notes there will be a base Leaf S (non-plus) coming later.

The Leaf S+ nets an EPA-estimated 303 miles. Upgrading to the Platinum+ model, which has larger wheels, gets an estimated 259 miles. These range figures bring the Leaf directly into competition with the Chevy Equinox EV and the Tesla Model 3. The base model S is the only Leaf to get the smaller 52-kWh battery pack. Nissan has not released range details for that trim.

2026 Nissan Leaf dashboard

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard across the board, and some higher-trim Leaf EVs get full Google integration. That means Google Maps, Google Assistant and other Google apps are available natively in the infotainment system. These are the only Leaf models that get native EV-route planning.

The original Leaf was one of the first mainstream electric vehicles on sale. Despite its range of just 73 miles, its low starting price provided an entry point for EV-curious shoppers. The Leaf is thoroughly modernized to kick off its third generation while maintaining a low starting price, which should make it a very compelling proposition indeed. 

2026 Nissan Leaf front 3/4
by

Jake Sundstrom has worked in the automotive industry since 2017. He has written hundreds of car-related articles. Jake is currently an Editor for CarMax and has also contributed to National Hot Rod Association publications. When he's not driving cars, he's eating takeout inside of them (probably burgers, burritos or pizza).

edited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

