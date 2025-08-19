New Nissan Leaf Still Cheapest EV in the United States

The 2026 Nissan Leaf kicks off its third generation with more range, a built-in North American Charging Standard (NACS) port, and the lowest starting price for an electric vehicle in the United States. The Leaf S+ starts at $31,485, including a $1,495 destination charge, but Nissan notes there will be a base Leaf S (non-plus) coming later.

The Leaf S+ nets an EPA-estimated 303 miles. Upgrading to the Platinum+ model, which has larger wheels, gets an estimated 259 miles. These range figures bring the Leaf directly into competition with the Chevy Equinox EV and the Tesla Model 3. The base model S is the only Leaf to get the smaller 52-kWh battery pack. Nissan has not released range details for that trim.