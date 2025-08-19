- 2026 Leaf kicks off the third generation of Nissan's smallest EV.
- Its maximum range is an estimated 303 miles.
- Pricing starts at $31,485 including destination.
New Nissan Leaf Still Cheapest EV in the United States
The brand-new 2026 Leaf starts just above $31,000 including destination
The 2026 Nissan Leaf kicks off its third generation with more range, a built-in North American Charging Standard (NACS) port, and the lowest starting price for an electric vehicle in the United States. The Leaf S+ starts at $31,485, including a $1,495 destination charge, but Nissan notes there will be a base Leaf S (non-plus) coming later.
The Leaf S+ nets an EPA-estimated 303 miles. Upgrading to the Platinum+ model, which has larger wheels, gets an estimated 259 miles. These range figures bring the Leaf directly into competition with the Chevy Equinox EV and the Tesla Model 3. The base model S is the only Leaf to get the smaller 52-kWh battery pack. Nissan has not released range details for that trim.
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard across the board, and some higher-trim Leaf EVs get full Google integration. That means Google Maps, Google Assistant and other Google apps are available natively in the infotainment system. These are the only Leaf models that get native EV-route planning.
The original Leaf was one of the first mainstream electric vehicles on sale. Despite its range of just 73 miles, its low starting price provided an entry point for EV-curious shoppers. The Leaf is thoroughly modernized to kick off its third generation while maintaining a low starting price, which should make it a very compelling proposition indeed.