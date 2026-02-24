- The $28K entry-level S trim is MIA.
- Battery cost, range anxiety and lack of demand (even for cheaper EVs) are likely to blame.
- The S+, SV+ and Platinum+ Leaf trims are still available.
The Sub-$30,000 Nissan Leaf S Is Dead Before It Even Shows Up
The under $28K Leaf S is delayed indefinitely
Nissan has officially hit the pause button on the most affordable version of its redesigned 2026 Leaf. The third generation of the battery-electric Leaf, which launched in June 2025, was set to debut the S trim in the U.S. this year and was expected to be priced under $28,000. If introduced at all, this version won't be available before 2027.
A Nissan spokesperson confirmed to Edmunds that because the brand "continually evaluates market trends, customer preferences, and the evolving EV landscape to ensure we are focusing our resources where they create the most value." As a result, it has "decided not to introduce the smaller battery variant of the 2026 Nissan LEAF in the U.S. and Canada this model year." T
here you have it, no more cheapy-Leaf. Here's what the most affordable Leaf was packing and what you'll now miss out on:
- Battery: A smaller 52-kWh pack (compared to the 75-kWh pack in the rest of the lineup).
- Power: A 130-kW motor putting out 174 horsepower. It's a step down from the 214 hp in the Plus models but plenty for zip-around-town duties.
- Price: This is the kicker. It was expected to land somewhere around $25,360 (or just under $28,000 including destination). That would have officially made it the cheapest EV in America, stealing the crown from the Chevy Bolt.
Why the holdup?
Nissan points to the "evolving EV landscape" as the reason for the delay. Translation? We can only assume that amid fluctuating battery costs, the lack of incentives from the federal government, slowing demand around EVs, and a market in which 300-mile range figures are the norm, Nissan decided to focus its resources on the bigger-battery versions of the Leaf.
The Leaf has always been the "everyman’s EV," and seeing the sub-$28,000 version get benched feels like losing the soul of the nameplate. While the 2026 Leaf is a massive leap forward in range and tech, the delay of the S trim means the truly "cheap" electric car is still a ways off. If you were waiting for Nissan to save your wallet, you might be waiting a while.
New Leaf is still a massive leap forward
That said, 2026 redesigned S+ and Platinum trims are still available. These moved the Leaf away from its dorky-but-lovable hatchback roots and into the red-hot compact crossover segment. Heavily inspired by the Nissan Chill-Out concept, the Leaf S+ and Platinum trims look like a shrunken-down Ariya. Its lower drag coefficient of 0.26 (down from 0.29) means it cuts through the air better, helping it eke out more mileage from what is still a relatively small battery (72 kWh).
In our previous Edmunds EV Range Test of the 2025 model, the best you could hope for was an EPA-estimated 212 miles. That just doesn't cut it anymore, given that the competition regularly hits 300 miles. For 2026, the Leaf finally stepped up its range game with an EPA-estimated range of 303 miles for the S+. Meanwhile, the loaded Platinum+ topped 310 miles of range in our Edmunds EV Range Test. Not bad for the lil' Leaf.
But the biggest gain for consumers is that Nissan finally ditched the CHAdeMO port for the NACS (Tesla-style) plug. This means 2026 Leaf owners can finally pull up to a Tesla Supercharger without needing a trunk full of adapters. The new Leaf also gains a much nicer interior and is loaded with standard tech and safety-related features. It might not be a bargain without the truly base S trim, but S+ models are still attainable.