The Sub-$30,000 Nissan Leaf S Is Dead Before It Even Shows Up

Nissan has officially hit the pause button on the most affordable version of its redesigned 2026 Leaf. The third generation of the battery-electric Leaf, which launched in June 2025, was set to debut the S trim in the U.S. this year and was expected to be priced under $28,000. If introduced at all, this version won't be available before 2027.

A Nissan spokesperson confirmed to Edmunds that because the brand "continually evaluates market trends, customer preferences, and the evolving EV landscape to ensure we are focusing our resources where they create the most value." As a result, it has "decided not to introduce the smaller battery variant of the 2026 Nissan LEAF in the U.S. and Canada this model year." T

here you have it, no more cheapy-Leaf. Here's what the most affordable Leaf was packing and what you'll now miss out on: