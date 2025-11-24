2026 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X R First Drive Review: Wait, Roush Tuned a Nissan?!

This partnership makes more sense than you'd think ...

Nissan Pro-4X R front action
  • Roush is famous for tuning things like Ford Mustangs, not Nissans.
  • A new partnership with Nissan created this, the Frontier Pro-4X R.
  • Is it worth the upgrade? Let's find out.

— Las Vegas

The "R" in "Nissan Frontier Pro-4X R" is short for Roush, the popular tuning company that's best known for its supercharged Ford Mustangs. But Roush also dabbles in on- and off-road pickup truck performance, and Nissan wants to take advantage of that know-how. The end result is actually more compelling than you might think.

Consider These Recommendations
  • Nissan Pro-4X R front
  • Nissan Pro-4X R hard front
  • Nissan Pro-4X R rear action

The Pro-4X R treatment doesn't turn the Frontier into a proper Ford Ranger Raptor or Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro fighter. But at $47,960 all-in, the Frontier is a heck of a lot cheaper; the Ford and Toyota cost $58,360 and $65,945, respectively.

For the upcharge over a standard, $45,260 Frontier Pro-4X, you get quite a bit of kit: Öhlins 2.0 off-road-specific shocks with external reservoirs, a 2-inch lift, Roush-specific upper control arms, and a new wheel and tire package make up the meat of the changes. There are also some cosmetic enhancements that zhuzh up the Frontier a little and make the R a bit more noticeable on the road.

Driving on a light off-road course outside of Las Vegas, Nevada, demonstrates the Pro-4X R's upgrades. Thanks to the lift kit and suspension upgrades, the Frontier R has more articulation for managing uneven terrain. The Pro-4X's underbody protection means you won't have to worry about damaging precious items should you kick up a rock, and the all-terrain tires offer enhanced traction.

  • Nissan Pro-4X R suspension
  • Nissan Pro-4X R wheel and tire
  • Nissan Pro-4X R seats

Other parts of the Frontier's character don't change. It's still the most utilitarian, trucky-feeling entrant in the midsize pickup class. It's also one of the few that hasn't gone down the route of downsizing or turbocharging — it still uses a tried-and-true V6 — and this added simplicity might give some owners extra peace of mind. 

Nissan wanted to add capability to its truck from the factory, but knew it couldn't stomach the added cost of developing a new trim and putting it into production. Offering this upfit through Roush — which is located just down the road from Nissan's Tennessee factory where the Frontier is built — is a happy medium. Nissan builds a Frontier, sends it off to Roush, the truck gets upfitted, and then it's sent back to the factory where it's shipped to a dealer.

This Frontier might not be the typical Roush gig without a supercharger whine and added power, but the Pro-4X R is a good example of how the right mods can make a difference without costing an arm and a leg. 

Nick Yekikian

Steven Ewing

