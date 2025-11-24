The Pro-4X R treatment doesn't turn the Frontier into a proper Ford Ranger Raptor or Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro fighter. But at $47,960 all-in, the Frontier is a heck of a lot cheaper; the Ford and Toyota cost $58,360 and $65,945, respectively.

For the upcharge over a standard, $45,260 Frontier Pro-4X, you get quite a bit of kit: Öhlins 2.0 off-road-specific shocks with external reservoirs, a 2-inch lift, Roush-specific upper control arms, and a new wheel and tire package make up the meat of the changes. There are also some cosmetic enhancements that zhuzh up the Frontier a little and make the R a bit more noticeable on the road.

Driving on a light off-road course outside of Las Vegas, Nevada, demonstrates the Pro-4X R's upgrades. Thanks to the lift kit and suspension upgrades, the Frontier R has more articulation for managing uneven terrain. The Pro-4X's underbody protection means you won't have to worry about damaging precious items should you kick up a rock, and the all-terrain tires offer enhanced traction.