2026 Nissan Armada Nismo First Drive Review: It'd Be Better If It Was Worse
The silliness has not gone far enough
— Las Vegas, Nevada
If you look up the word "incongruous," the 2026 Nissan Armada Nismo is what should show up. A gigantic three-row SUV with a bulging body kit, huge wheels and silly wings is ridiculous; these things just don't go together. But after driving the new Nismo, my one big issue is that it actually isn't silly enough.
A good starting point
The Armada by itself is a darn good SUV. This most recent generation adds a heap of refinement compared to the old car, both when it comes to the engine and the way it rolls down a road. There are much-needed tech improvements and a plethora of trims to pick from to fit your exact needs. It's also a good value relative to the Tahoes and Expeditions of the world, always coming in at least a few thousand dollars less than its American rivals. The Armada is comfortable in almost any situation, and it's built far better than any other Nissan SUV on sale right now.
Nismo's attempt to zhuzh up the Armada starts with that "look at me!" body kit. The red accents, the slightly too-wide fender flares, massive mouth and big rear spoiler — not to mention the many bright red accents — mean it absolutely looks the part. The only thing missing is a set of oversized quad exhaust tips. Since Nissan made a point to feed more sound into the cabin and free up the exhaust, some pipes you can actually see would have been a nice add.
But that isn't the only example of Nissan not going far enough. The 35-horsepower bump for the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 (now up to 460 hp) is modest but nearly imperceptible on the road. The Armada is just so big and heavy that its power-to-weight ratio barely even gets a nudge in the right direction. Oh, and you need to use premium fuel to get the extra grunt — the standard Armada makes all of its power on regular ol' 87.
The brakes are no larger than those on the standard Armada — another thing that absolutely needs strengthening when you make a go-faster version of any car, not just this leviathan on wheels. And the tires? Nissan says they're more performance-oriented than the ones on regular Armadas, but the Bridgestone Alenza Sport A/S tires found here are identical to the ones buyers of Platinum Reserve Armadas are treated to, both in terms of size and compound.
So, where's the extra performance, exactly?
Setting off in search of the silly
The Nismo feels a lot like a regular Armada with a slightly ritzed-up (and much more red) interior. Its body is just as well controlled as the standard car, and there's just as little in the way of tire and wind noise. The transmission isn't any smarter than it is in regular Armadas and could stand to be snappier when I ask for a gear via the steering wheel-mounted paddles.
The steering, brakes and throttle all have an overly light feel to them; they lack precision in the standard Armada, and the story is much the same here. The steering actually makes placing the Nismo in the lane accurately a challenge because of how easily the wheel comes off center. Sport mode (one of many that the Nismo offers) doesn't help remedy this either; steering with more heft and more precision would be a welcome change.
On a long stretch of hilly roads, the Nismo's brakes start to give way after about 20 minutes of spirited driving. The pedal goes from having vague bite to "oh no, that's way too long" travel after just a short time. My initial impression was right: Nissan absolutely should have given the brakes a little more attention for a vehicle so big and heavy, let alone a version with performance intentions.
But I have to admit, on this media test-drive program, watching Armada Nismo after Armada Nismo dive into corners hard, lean on the brakes, and fire out of turn after turn is hilarious. It might be hard work thanks to the car's mass, the lifeless steering and fragile brakes, but let's be honest, it's ridiculous to even be doing this with a three-row SUV in the first place.
The Armada Nismo doesn't need the inherent refinement and comfort of the regular Armada. What it needs is an even greater sense of humor.
I have some ideas
Save for reliability concerns, a much more juiced-up version of the Armada's twin-turbo V6 would be nice. Nissan made the mistake of sitting a Nismo next to a 1,000-hp Infiniti QX80 (this car's sibling) during the recent SEMA show, complete with a GT-R motor, carbon-ceramic brakes and huge quad exhausts. Yes, something like that would be so expensive it would be rendered irrelevant, and yes, this isn't really possible given Nissan's current financial situation. But it sure makes my mind wander: What if Nissan actually, you know, went all out?
If not for going totally insane, smaller changes like heavier steering, stickier tires, bigger brakes, sport seats and a stiffer ride would do the trick. Yes, they'd make this Armada worse in typical three-row SUV scenarios, but they'd also make it so much more interesting to drive. That's what a Nismo should be.
Photos by Nick Yekikian