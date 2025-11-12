Nismo's attempt to zhuzh up the Armada starts with that "look at me!" body kit. The red accents, the slightly too-wide fender flares, massive mouth and big rear spoiler — not to mention the many bright red accents — mean it absolutely looks the part. The only thing missing is a set of oversized quad exhaust tips. Since Nissan made a point to feed more sound into the cabin and free up the exhaust, some pipes you can actually see would have been a nice add.

But that isn't the only example of Nissan not going far enough. The 35-horsepower bump for the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 (now up to 460 hp) is modest but nearly imperceptible on the road. The Armada is just so big and heavy that its power-to-weight ratio barely even gets a nudge in the right direction. Oh, and you need to use premium fuel to get the extra grunt — the standard Armada makes all of its power on regular ol' 87.

The brakes are no larger than those on the standard Armada — another thing that absolutely needs strengthening when you make a go-faster version of any car, not just this leviathan on wheels. And the tires? Nissan says they're more performance-oriented than the ones on regular Armadas, but the Bridgestone Alenza Sport A/S tires found here are identical to the ones buyers of Platinum Reserve Armadas are treated to, both in terms of size and compound.