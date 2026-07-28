Twelve lords a-leaping

Here's a fun fact: The U.S. is one of only a few countries where you can buy a Maybach S 680 with Mercedes' hand-built 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V12. This engine doesn't meet strict Euro 7 emissions regulations, so if you buy an S 680 in, say, Germany, it comes with the same 4.0-liter V8 as the Maybach S 580, just with a slightly more powerful tune.

The S 680's V12 produces 621 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque, increases of 91 hp and 111 lb-ft over the S 580's V8. But the numbers don't tell the full story. Because the smaller V8 engine is fitted with an integrated electric starter-generator — a mild hybrid system that can add up to 23 hp and 151 lb-ft of on-demand boost — the S 580 is actually the quicker of the two sedans. Mercedes-Benz quotes a 3.9-second 0-to-60-mph acceleration time for the Maybach S 580 compared to 4.3 seconds for the S 680. Both cars have a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, and they weigh roughly the same, so it's an otherwise level playing field.