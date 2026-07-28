- What's new: The Mercedes-Maybach S 680 swaps out the S 580's V8 engine for a magnificent 6.0-liter V12.
- Why it matters: The V12 engine offers more power and torque, plus smoother manners. The S 680 also unlocks features like power rear doors and extended leather upholstery.
- Edmunds says: If you're going to get a Maybach S-Class — and compared to something like a Bentley Flying Spur or Rolls-Royce Ghost, you really should — the S 680 is the way to go.
2027 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 First Drive Review: Oh Yeah, You Want the V12
The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is its truest self with a twin-turbo V12 engine
— Beverly Hills, California
A mere $37,250 separates the 2027 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 from its V8-powered S 580 sibling. And let's be real, if your new car budget can already accommodate a $200,000+ purchase, surely an extra $37K isn't too far of a stretch. This additional cash buys you an S-Class with more power, fancier leather, nifty suspension tech and electrically operated rear doors (oooh!). But, crucially, the S 680 upgrades you to the illustrious V12 owners club. Automotive bragging rights don't get much sweeter than that.
Twelve lords a-leaping
Here's a fun fact: The U.S. is one of only a few countries where you can buy a Maybach S 680 with Mercedes' hand-built 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V12. This engine doesn't meet strict Euro 7 emissions regulations, so if you buy an S 680 in, say, Germany, it comes with the same 4.0-liter V8 as the Maybach S 580, just with a slightly more powerful tune.
The S 680's V12 produces 621 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque, increases of 91 hp and 111 lb-ft over the S 580's V8. But the numbers don't tell the full story. Because the smaller V8 engine is fitted with an integrated electric starter-generator — a mild hybrid system that can add up to 23 hp and 151 lb-ft of on-demand boost — the S 580 is actually the quicker of the two sedans. Mercedes-Benz quotes a 3.9-second 0-to-60-mph acceleration time for the Maybach S 580 compared to 4.3 seconds for the S 680. Both cars have a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, and they weigh roughly the same, so it's an otherwise level playing field.
Somehow even more serene
I recently drove the Mercedes-Maybach S 580 along the southern French coast (I know ...), so I'm familiar with the V8 car's credentials. It's surprisingly athletic for such a big cruiser, largely because of the V8 underhood. Full of character and braggadocio, this V8 is borderline too aggro for a laid-back bliss machine like the Maybach S-Class. That this engine will soon find a home under the hood of several AMG products is truly no surprise.
By contrast, the 6.0-liter V12 feels right at home in Merc's longest, most luxurious S-Class. The full brunt of its 664 lb-ft of torque comes on strong from just 2,000 rpm, and you can ride it like a tidal wave through each gear. Unlike the V8, which offers immediate power delivery thanks to the mild hybrid system, the V12's power comes on more progressively — throttle response is decidedly lazier, but in a way that really befits a top-of-the-line S-Class. Combine this with the car's Comfort or Maybach driving modes — the latter of which makes the suspension buttery soft and dampens initial power delivery — and you've got a car that is every bit as serene as a twice-as-expensive Rolls-Royce.
The V12 is simply a peach, and its demeanor works well with the Maybach S-Class' updated chassis. Standard suspension tech includes electronic and adaptive air springs, as well as software that can store data about pavement irregularities to the cloud, so you'll never experience the same pothole twice. The steering is appropriately hefty, and the brakes are powerful enough to bring this big car to a halt with grace. The Maybach S 680 is obviously a boulevardier, not a bomber. But should you find yourself on a narrow, winding road in Malibu — I accidentally took Decker Canyon, oops — the S-Class isn't a chore to maneuver, especially if your car is specced with the 20-inch chrome monoblock wheels that afford 10 degrees of rear-axle steering.
An interior par excellence
All this talk of specs and driving dynamics is exhausting; let's focus on what makes a Maybach a Maybach. The interior of this highfalutin S-Class is simply stunning, and there are a bajillion different color and trim options from which to choose. The standard Extended Leather package — an S 680-exclusive feature — gives you more soft upholstery where it matters, and if you opt for the Manufaktur Interior upgrade, you get high-pile carpets, a two-tone steering wheel, special seat embroidery and unique headrest cushions. It's a must-have as far as I'm concerned.
Then there's the back seats. And, look, I'm sorry, but if you don't get the Executive Rear Seat package with its two individual, heated, ventilated, massaging, reclining chairs, what are you even doing with your life? I asked a Maybach representative why anyone would choose a bench seat, and they did tell me that some customers aren't sure if they'll need to make an exit on the left or right side of the car, so it's easier to slide across the back. But also, make your driver do a U-turn or go around the block. You're in a Maybach. Do what you want. And have another glass of Champagne from your chilled silver flutes while you're at it.
The S 680 comes with the S-Class full onslaught of tech features, including the new MB.OS infotainment system and its polarizing Superscreen display. Every S 680 also gets a 360-degree camera system, dual 13.1-inch rear entertainment screens (with remote controls) and the MB.Drive Assist Pro hands-free tech that'll soon be available via an over-the-air update. The S 680 also gets one spiffy feature the S 580 does not: power-closing doors, which can either be operated via the car's various touchscreens or buttons above the grab handles.
Best of the best
The Maybach S 680 is the S-Classiest of S-Classes, and it spares no expense in its quest to deliver power, style and luxury in spades. The V12 engine adds an aura of grace and smoothness to the experience that you won't find in the S 580, though please, do not take that as a slight toward the V8-powered sedan (it's so good).
With a starting price of $249,000 (including $1,550 for destination), I maintain that the Maybach S 680 is an absolute bargain compared to a V12-powered Rolls-Royce Ghost. And the S-Class — even the base one — is more tech-rich than a Bentley Flying Spur while matching it hide for hide in luxury. The S 680 is the most premium sedan you can buy this side of a Rolls-Royce Phantom.
Photos by Michael Shaffer