- The EQE 320+ SUV isn't exactly new, but it still delivers great range numbers.
- Our test saw the luxury SUV travel 349 miles, about 16% more than the EPA estimate.
- At 31.2 kWh per 100 miles, the Mercedes is among the more efficient electric SUVs.
2026 Mercedes-Benz EQE 320+ SUV Beats EPA by 47 Miles In Our Real-World EV Range Test
The Edmunds EV Range Test proves Mercedes has one of the most capable long-distance runners in the EV world
The 2026 Mercedes-Benz EQE 320+ SUV went 349 miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test, topping its EPA-estimated 302-mile range by 47 miles. That's a roughly 16% advantage in real-world driving, which is more than decent for people who want a luxury all-electric SUV that can handle longer days without a midweek charge.
Efficiency was strong, too. The EPA rates the EQE 320+ SUV at 36 kWh per 100 miles, but we observed 31.2 kWh per 100 miles. Think of that number as the EV version of fuel economy — the lower the number, the better, since it reflects energy use. In this case, the EQE used about 13% less energy than its EPA estimate, and 31.2 kWh per 100 miles works out to about 3.2 miles per kilowatt-hour. Not bad for a luxury family hauler that weighs about 5,368 pounds and hits 60 mph in just 5.9 seconds when you press the accelerator hard.
So yeah, this comfy Merc went farther than expected while using less electricity than expected. This means that if your routine includes a 40-mile round-trip commute, 349 miles is about eight to nine workdays of driving before you need to plug in again (assuming you use the entire 96-kWh battery, not just 20% to 80%).
How we range test
The Edmunds EV Range Test is designed to give you the most accurate representation of a car's real-world range. Rather than getting on the freeway, setting the cruise control at 70 mph, and driving until the battery is depleted, we follow a strict route made up of 60% city and 40% highway driving, with an average speed of 40 mph. These parameters better represent the actual driving buyers do day to day. We also stay within 5 mph of all posted speed limits, drive each car in its most efficient drive setting, and keep the climate control on auto at 72 degrees.
How does the EQE 320+ SUV stack up
A 349-mile result puts the EQE 320+ SUV in the neighborhood of other long-legged EVs Edmunds has tested, such as the Tesla Model Y Standard, which went 337 miles while using just 22.8 kWh per 100 miles. At the other side of the spectrum is the Cadillac Lyriq, which traveled 319 miles in our test but averaged 37.6 kWh per 100 miles.
For the 2026 model year, the EQE 320+ SUV starts at $66,300, including $1,350 destination, and delivers 315 hp of purely electric power with a peak torque of 416 lb-ft. If you go for the all-wheel-drive EQE 320+ 4Matic SUV ($68,800 MSRP), it has slightly more torque at 564 lb-ft but is slower to 60 mph at 6.2 seconds.