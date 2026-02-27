2026 Mercedes-Benz EQE 320+ SUV Beats EPA by 47 Miles In Our Real-World EV Range Test

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz EQE 320+ SUV went 349 miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test, topping its EPA-estimated 302-mile range by 47 miles. That's a roughly 16% advantage in real-world driving, which is more than decent for people who want a luxury all-electric SUV that can handle longer days without a midweek charge.

Efficiency was strong, too. The EPA rates the EQE 320+ SUV at 36 kWh per 100 miles, but we observed 31.2 kWh per 100 miles. Think of that number as the EV version of fuel economy — the lower the number, the better, since it reflects energy use. In this case, the EQE used about 13% less energy than its EPA estimate, and 31.2 kWh per 100 miles works out to about 3.2 miles per kilowatt-hour. Not bad for a luxury family hauler that weighs about 5,368 pounds and hits 60 mph in just 5.9 seconds when you press the accelerator hard.

So yeah, this comfy Merc went farther than expected while using less electricity than expected. This means that if your routine includes a 40-mile round-trip commute, 349 miles is about eight to nine workdays of driving before you need to plug in again (assuming you use the entire 96-kWh battery, not just 20% to 80%).