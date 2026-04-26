- The G-Class is part luxury barge, part off-road monster and part status symbol.
- Mercedes now makes an electric version that is nearly indistinguishable from the gas-powered one save for a few small touches.
- Both fall short of objective benchmarks but present a tempting case for themselves simply based on their unique heritage and tough looks.
2026 Mercedes-Benz G-Class: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery
The G-Class and its electric counterpart are the brand's do-it-all SUVs with plenty of off-road capability, luxury and sky-high price tags
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is an SUV with a fascinating history. It started out as military transport in 1970s Germany, later transitioning to civilian sales before a huge pivot toward the luxury SUV segment, all while retaining its famed durability and off-road capability. Today, an EV is offered with the same basic body, and Mercedes-Benz offers the ultra luxurious SUV with a range of gasoline powertrains, too.
Read all of our Mercedes-Benz G-Class content:
2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Tested: Like Shooting a Brick Out of a Cannon
2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV First Drive: The Electric G-Wagen Rules
Mercedes-Benz G-Class EV Cargo Test: How Much Fits in the Trunk?
Classic Mercedes G-Wagen Drive: So Much Has Stayed the Same
This Mercedes-Benz G-Class Is a Perfect '80s Throwback
The G-Class is famous for changing little over the years, and 2026 is no exception, with just two new colors making up this year's updates.
Where the Mercedes-Benz G-Class ranks:
#4 in Super luxury SUVs
- Starting at $180,0001
- Starting at $113,3003
- Mercedes-Benz G-ClassStarting at $153,9004
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The G-Class' boxy looks, similarly, have changed very little since the SUV's early days.
The G-Class long ago firmly parted from its military roots and now comes bathed in leather.
Cargo capacity is about the same as in a typical compact crossover SUV, though with a more nicely finished cargo hold.
The G-Class has a few powertrains on offer, but the AMG G 63's twin-turbo V8 is a standout with 577 horsepower.
Mercedes-Benz will also sell you a G-Class with a battery under the floor rather than an engine under the hood.
Four electric motors combine to produce 579 horsepower and 859 lb-ft of torque in the electric G-Class.
The G-Class EV's interior is more or less a shot-for-shot remake of the standard G, but with a few added switches that enable further control of the four electric motors for better off-road performance.
The G-Class EV's styling varies little from gasoline versions, but the clever external rear storage compartment for the charging cable is one such difference.
The EV will net around 239 miles of driving range per charge, according to the EPA.