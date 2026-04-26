2026 Mercedes-Benz G-Class: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery

The G-Class and its electric counterpart are the brand's do-it-all SUVs with plenty of off-road capability, luxury and sky-high price tags

2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 driving
  • The G-Class is part luxury barge, part off-road monster and part status symbol.
  • Mercedes now makes an electric version that is nearly indistinguishable from the gas-powered one save for a few small touches.
  • Both fall short of objective benchmarks but present a tempting case for themselves simply based on their unique heritage and tough looks.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is an SUV with a fascinating history. It started out as military transport in 1970s Germany, later transitioning to civilian sales before a huge pivot toward the luxury SUV segment, all while retaining its famed durability and off-road capability. Today, an EV is offered with the same basic body, and Mercedes-Benz offers the ultra luxurious SUV with a range of gasoline powertrains, too.

Read all of our Mercedes-Benz G-Class content:
2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Tested: Like Shooting a Brick Out of a Cannon
2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV First Drive: The Electric G-Wagen Rules
Mercedes-Benz G-Class EV Cargo Test: How Much Fits in the Trunk?
Classic Mercedes G-Wagen Drive: So Much Has Stayed the Same
This Mercedes-Benz G-Class Is a Perfect '80s Throwback

See 12 2026 Mercedes-Benz G-Class vehicles for sale near you
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2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 front 3/4

The G-Class is famous for changing little over the years, and 2026 is no exception, with just two new colors making up this year's updates.

Where the Mercedes-Benz G-Class ranks:

#4 in Super luxury SUVs

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2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 rear 3/4

The G-Class' boxy looks, similarly, have changed very little since the SUV's early days.

2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 seats

The G-Class long ago firmly parted from its military roots and now comes bathed in leather.

2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 cargo area

Cargo capacity is about the same as in a typical compact crossover SUV, though with a more nicely finished cargo hold.

2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 engine

The G-Class has a few powertrains on offer, but the AMG G 63's twin-turbo V8 is a standout with 577 horsepower.

2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV driving

Mercedes-Benz will also sell you a G-Class with a battery under the floor rather than an engine under the hood.

2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV profile

Four electric motors combine to produce 579 horsepower and 859 lb-ft of torque in the electric G-Class.

2025 Mercedes-Benz G-580e interior

The G-Class EV's interior is more or less a shot-for-shot remake of the standard G, but with a few added switches that enable further control of the four electric motors for better off-road performance.

2025 Mercedes-Benz G-580e action rear 3/4

The G-Class EV's styling varies little from gasoline versions, but the clever external rear storage compartment for the charging cable is one such difference.

2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV charging port

The EV will net around 239 miles of driving range per charge, according to the EPA.

2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 front
2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 rear 3/4
2025 G 63 badge
2025 Mercedes G 580 Wheel
2025 Mercedes-Benz G-580 EV wheel


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Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.

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Cars have been an important part of his life since Kirk learned to identify them by their headlights as a toddler. He grew up helping pit crew for his dad’s highly unsuccessful drag racing escapades, and he turned his knowledge of the car culture into a career when he became an editor at Scale Auto Enthusiast magazine starting in college. Kirk has been writing about full-scale cars for more than 20 years and was named to the North American Car and Truck of the Year jury in 2014. He was most recently senior editor at Motor Authority, where he specialized in luxury and performance cars. Kirk also authored and edited several car books, including the award-winning Hot Rod & Custom Chronicle and NASCAR Chronicle when was managing editor at Consumer Guide Automotive. Kirk enjoys nothing more than a track day, but he’s also a Wisconsin sport fan and he enjoys spirited drives in his 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S.

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